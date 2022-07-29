ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Block party unites artists with community, businesses

By Chris Bovia
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cppX7_0gxThC3K00

The Lions & Rabbits Center for the Arts are hosting their After Dark Markets to celebrate creativity in Grand Rapids— this weekend, though— they're going big for their block party in Creston.

While the markets are held all summer, the block party steps it up a notch — bringing live art, music, food and drink, plus games for the whole family.

This year Plainfield Avenue will be closed from Lafayette to Spencer for the party.

All proceeds will go towards Lions and Rabbits efforts to support public art and create paid artist opportunities in Grand Rapids.

You can join the fun Saturday, July 30th from 3 - 10 p.m.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
100.7 WITL

Kalamazoo Balloon Fest Returning For 10th Anniversary Event

The Kalamazoo Ballon Fest has been a staple event for the area now for a decade and in 2022 they're returning for the biggest event yet. Taking place on the weekend of August 26th, 27th, and the 28th at Gull Meadow Farms from dawn to dusk, it'll be a celebration for the end of Summer they're excited to host, as they recently shared:
KALAMAZOO, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Grand Rapids, MI
WWMTCw

DeltaPlex Arena closes its doors after 25 years

WALKER,Mich. — Michiganders are saying goodbye to DeltaPlex arena and concert venue after the arena closed its doors Sunday. DeltaPlex arena in Walker has been home to many West Michigan events over the years since it first opened it's doors back in 1998. COVID Shutdown: Deltaplex owner says it's...
WALKER, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Block Party#Public Art#Creativity#Food And Drink#Lions
Mix 95.7FM

Are you proud of these weird Grand Rapids fun facts?

Is it weird that I always look up weird fun facts about different cities?. Wherever I go, I end up researching weird fun facts about the city that I am traveling to. It is only right that I research weird things that Grand Rapids has accomplished. Why would I keep the knowledge away from my friends?
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Grand Rapids Press

5 races to watch on Election Day in West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Voters will decide on several key primary races in Kent and Ottawa counties on Tuesday, including which Republican candidate will compete in the November general election to represent Grand Rapids, Muskegon and northern Ottawa County in Congress. Most races Tuesday will be partisan primaries, meaning...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Fox17

Holland intersection reopens after crash

HOLLAND, Mich. — A Holland intersection has reopened after being shut down due to a crash Tuesday afternoon. Ottawa County dispatchers say the closure affected Washington Avenue and 48th Street until about 4:50 p.m. This story is developing and will be updated when we learn more information. Follow FOX...
HOLLAND, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

Kalamazoo brewer regains vision, returns to creative roots with eSight device

KALAMAZOO, MI — The eyesight of the CEO and head brewer of Norse Nectar Meadery got to the point that “for a year and a half there was nothing.”. Hunter Dodge, who was diagnosed with diabetic retinopathy, lost eyesight in both eyes over the course of a few months in 2019. He described his vision as trying to look through a double pane of translucent shower glass.
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive

Muskegon River cleanup and kayak giveaway coming up soon

NEWAYGO COUNTY, MI -- The 11th annual Muskegon River Cleanup and kayak giveaway is coming up. The cleanup that historically has amassed enormous amounts of refuse will be Aug. 6, starting at the Bridgeton Township Park boat launch, 5631 W. South River Drive, near the corner of West 112th Street and Warner Avenue in Grant. Parking costs $5.
GRANT, MI
grmag.com

Unity Christian Music Festival returns

A concert series will bring popular Christian contemporary artists to West Michigan for a four-night music festival. Unity Christian Music Festival is kicking off at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, and runs through Saturday, Aug. 13, at Heritage Landing, 1050 7th St. in Muskegon. This year’s family-friendly festival will see...
MUSKEGON, MI
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

31K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox17online.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy