Mac Jones is Ready for Year Two

musketfire.com
Three Chiefs starters who could be benched with a bad camp
With training camp now underway in Saint Joseph, the Kansas City Chiefs have many questions, ranging from how long it will take Orlando Brown Jr. to get up to speed after finally signing his franchise tag to how the rebuilt wide receiver room will work with Patrick Mahomes. There are also questions about which current starters on the depth chart need to have a strong camp to ensure that they don’t lose snaps once the regular season rolls around.
What have we learned from Patriots training camp so far?
Through six training camp practices, there has been a lot to talk about with the Patriots. What have we learned about the team so far?. As I type this, there have been six practices for the New England Patriots during so far in 2022. There have been ups and downs,...
NFL・
Former KC Chiefs preseason stars who had us fooled
Preseason action is just around the corner for the Kansas City Chiefs and that means more opportunities for players buried on the depth chart to show the team and fans what they can bring to the table. The Chiefs have had unproven players shine in the preseason and then actually turn into regular players, such as Travis Kelce in 2014 and Ben Niemann in 2018. The team has also had players who showed serious potential in preseason games but ended up contributing very little in real game action.
ESPN analyst calls out Browns for their absurd Deshaun Watson statement
ESPN analyst Field Yates called out the Cleveland Browns for their statement saying that quarterback Deshaun Watson is remorseful following his recommended suspension. On Monday, NFL disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson reached a decision regarding a punishment for Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, who was accused of sexual assault and misconduct by multiple women. Robinson concluded that Watson should receive a six-game suspension without pay, but did not mention any fine.
Why NFL ruling could affect Miami Dolphins ownership transfer to Beal
The Miami Dolphins may be able to put all this Brian Flores stuff behind them but for Bruce Beal, it may not be that easy. First, Stephen Ross isn’t being forced to sell the team and isn’t expected to any time in the near future. Second, we have to realize that Ross is 82 years old and he isn’t going to be around another two decades maybe not one.
