$113M to increase SUNY enrollment and completion rates

NORTH HUDSON | The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation and Essex County are launching a new shuttle route to help manage safe, sustainable visitation to backcountry destinations in the Adirondack High Peaks. The new route builds on the existing Route 73 shuttle and will run on select summer and fall weekends from Frontier Town Gateway in North Hudson to provide convenient and safe transportation to some of the region's most scenic locations.

ESSEX COUNTY, NY ・ 16 HOURS AGO