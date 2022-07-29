$113M to increase SUNY enrollment and completion rates

suncommunitynews.com
Grants for historical roadside markers available
Applications for grants for roadside markers referencing N.Y.S. places of history are now being accepted. — SYRACUSE | The William G. Pomeroy Foundation has announced that the next round of its New York State Historic Marker Grant Program officially opens Monday, Aug. 1. The program commemorates historic people, places,...
DEC and Essex County launch new Adirondack Shuttle route
NORTH HUDSON | The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation and Essex County are launching a new shuttle route to help manage safe, sustainable visitation to backcountry destinations in the Adirondack High Peaks. The new route builds on the existing Route 73 shuttle and will run on select summer and fall weekends from Frontier Town Gateway in North Hudson to provide convenient and safe transportation to some of the region's most scenic locations.
