Unsolved San Francisco homicide gets renewed attention as reward grows to $75K

SAN FRANCISCO -- A 17-year-old boy was shot dead in San Francisco's Sunnydale District Monday, police said.The shooting happened at around 5 p.m. Monday on the unit block of Brookdale Avenue between Sunnydale and Geneva Avenues near McLaren Park. Police said officers who arrived found the teenager suffering from more than one gunshot wound.Officers began life-saving efforts until medics arrived. The unidentified victim was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.There were no arrests nor was there any suspect information available. Police asked anyone with information to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or send a text to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 13 HOURS AGO