Unsolved San Francisco homicide gets renewed attention as reward grows to $75K

The Bay Area's Johnny Doughnuts goes viral for bizarre break-in
The story of a thief who appears to have forgotten his keys at the scene of the crime has gone viral.
Off-duty San Francisco firefighter booked into jail, accused of shooting at man. A man accuses an off-duty San Francisco firefighter of shooting at him, leaving behind a graze wound and his car riddled with bullet holes. The shooting happened in Oakland. The victim said he was in business with the firefighter. The firefighter was arrested and booked into Santa Rita Jail where he is being held.
Elderly woman attacked, robbed in San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO - An elderly woman in San Francisco was attacked Sunday late afternoon. Upon receiving report of a robbery, San Francisco police went to the 100 block of Francisco Street Sunday at about 5:02 p.m. There, police found the 70-year-old victim, who said she was approached by four juvenile...
Search for alleged armed person underway in Berkeley
BERKELEY, Calif. - Berkeley police initiated a search for an alleged armed suspect late Tuesday afternoon. Officers said around 4 p.m. that they believed the armed person was in the area of Channing Way and Curtis Street. No further information was immediately available. This is a breaking news story. Please...
A Kidnapping Suspect Brought a Loaded Gun to Jail. Officials Blame SF Police for Failing to Find It
A kidnapping suspect sat in a cell for hours at San Francisco police headquarters before getting shuttled to jail and nearly making his way through security before officials say they found he was carrying a loaded weapon. Though the gun was spotted in Roy Nadeau’s waistband on July 26 without...
Man gets jail time after yelling 'Blue Lives Matter,' threatening family in Burlingame
San Francisco man gets jail time for threatening family wearing BLM shirts in Burlingame restaurant. A San Francisco man will spend two months in jail after threatening a family that was wearing 'Black Lives Matter' t-shirts at a Burlingame restaurant in June of 2020. The 56-year-old man was also sentenced to two years of supervised probation. Officials with the San Mateo District Attorney's Office say the man yelled "blue lives matter" at the family and threatened to shoot them.
Teenage boy shot dead in San Francisco Sunnydale District
SAN FRANCISCO -- A 17-year-old boy was shot dead in San Francisco's Sunnydale District Monday, police said.The shooting happened at around 5 p.m. Monday on the unit block of Brookdale Avenue between Sunnydale and Geneva Avenues near McLaren Park. Police said officers who arrived found the teenager suffering from more than one gunshot wound.Officers began life-saving efforts until medics arrived. The unidentified victim was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.There were no arrests nor was there any suspect information available. Police asked anyone with information to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or send a text to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.
Murder convictions overturned for 3 Santa Clara deputies in Michael Tyree death
SAN JOSE — An appellate court has reversed the murder convictions of the three Santa Clara County sheriff's deputies convicted in the 2015 jail beating death of a mentally ill inmate after a judge ruled that the primary legal theory prosecutors cited was invalidated by recent changes in state law.In 2017, former deputies Jereh Lubrin, Matthew Farris and Rafael Rodriguez were convicted by a San Jose jury of second-degree murder in the death of Michael Tyree. They were sentenced to 15 years to life in prison.On Monday, Thomas Goethals, associate justice of the Fourth District court's third division, noted in...
San Mateo deputies seek suspect in assault
(BCN) — San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a suspect who hit another man in the face with a vinegar bottle late Monday before stealing his mobile phone. The assault was reported about 10:51 p.m. in the 800 block of Barron Avenue in an unincorporated area of Redwood City, according to a sheriff’s […]
Berkeley police find an allegedly armed person hiding in crawlspace following search
BERKELEY, Calif. - Berkeley police found an allegedly armed suspect hiding in a crawlspace following a search that began late Tuesday afternoon. Officers said around 4 p.m. that they believed the armed person was in the area of Channing Way and Curtis Street. By 6 p.m., police tweeted that officers found the person hiding in a crawlspace at the 1100 block of Channing Way.
What are those matching buildings in Oakland?
OAKLAND (KRON) – What are those matching buildings in downtown Oakland? Turns out they’re almost 30 years old! The Ronald V. Dellums Federal Building and United States Courthouse complex was constructed in 1993 as part of the Oakland Redevelopment project, according to a federal government website. The buildings, at 1301 Clay Street, consist of two […]
A man accuses an off-duty San Francisco firefighter of shooting at him, leaving behind a graze wound and his car riddled with bullet holes. The shooting happened in Oakland. The victim said he was in business with the firefighter. The firefighter was arrested and booked into Santa Rita Jail where he is being held.
Love triangle, motive revealed in San Jose baby kidnapping
One of the accused kidnappers who snatched a baby from his grandmother's home allegedly planned to keep the baby as her own, a police officer testified for a preliminary hearing Monday.
Dad guides teen daughter to safety as stranger follows her through Sunset District
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — San Francisco Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly followed a teenager through the Sunset District last week. The victim’s father spoke exclusively with KRON4 and tells us how their family’s quick thinking helped save their teenage girl. “What’s this guy thinking? Rapist? Kidnapper? I don’t know what he wanted to […]
North Bay neighbors plan legal action to stop man who uses home as shooting range
Neighbors say the gunfire that sounds like "explosions" started around two months ago and can be heard for miles -- terrifying to residents like a war veteran who describes having PTSD symptoms.
Employees protest mistreatment at major San Jose food plant
Former employees of Amy’s Kitchen, a national frozen food brand, came out to protest the abrupt closure of its San Jose factory — calling it union busting. Nearly 30 workers on Tuesday gathered in front of the shuttered factory on 1885 Las Plumas Ave., to highlight alleged mistreatment they endured. They said they have been... The post Employees protest mistreatment at major San Jose food plant appeared first on San José Spotlight.
Man pleads no contest to threatening family in 'Black Lives Matter' T-shirts
BURLINGAME (BCN) A San Francisco man was given 60 days in jail and two years of supervised probation on Friday for a felony hate crime after threatening a family wearing "Black Lives Matter" t-shirts, the San Mateo County District Attorney's Office announced. Steven L. Cibotti, 56, was eating in a...
San Jose Sues Property Owner, Claiming Home Puts Public at Risk
The city of San Jose claims a home in the historic Rose Garden neighborhood is so rundown that it’s officially a public nuisance. The city filed a lawsuit in an attempt to force the owner to clean up the house or tear the house down. The lawsuit, filed earlier...
Caught on video: SF Walgreens employee confronts brazen shoplifter
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A video shows a man blatantly stealing from a San Francisco Walgreens in the Tenderloin neighborhood. The incident occurred at 10 a.m. on Sunday, according to a tweet from the shopper who took the video. The video was taken by Darren Mark Stallcup, founder of the World Peace Movement in San […]
Death of San Ramon woman reportedly found face down in tub considered suspicious
SAN RAMON, Calif. - San Ramon police said the death of a woman reportedly found face down in the bathtub last week is considered suspicious. At approximately 8 a.m. on Tuesday officers were called to an apartment on the 4000 block of Crestfield Drive in the Dougherty Valley. The caller reported an unresponsive female to 911, according to police logs.
