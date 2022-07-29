ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

US reaches deal with Moderna for omicron COVID-19 vaccine

By ZEKE MILLER
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NRDry_0gxTfKcC00
Biden Omicron Vaccine FILE - A vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is displayed on a counter at a pharmacy in Portland, Ore. on Dec. 27, 2021. The Biden administration said Friday it has reached an agreement to buy 66 million doses of Moderna’s next generation of COVID-19 vaccine that specifically targets the highly transmissible omicron variant, ensuring enough supply this winter for everyone who wants the upgraded booster. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane, File) (Jenny Kane)

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Biden administration said Friday it has reached an agreement with Moderna to buy 66 million doses of the company's next generation of COVID-19 vaccine that targets the highly transmissible omicron variant, enough supply this winter for all who want the upgraded booster.

The order of the bivalent shot follows the announcement last month that the federal government had secured 105 million doses of a similar vaccine from rival drugmaker Pfizer. Both orders are scheduled for delivery in the fall and winter, assuming regulators sign off on their effectiveness. The Pentagon said the Moderna contract was worth $1.74 billion.

The omicron strain has been dominant in the U.S. since December, with the BA.5 subvariant now causing a massive wave of infections across the country, even infecting President Joe Biden.

“We must stay vigilant in our fight against COVID-19 and continue to expand Americans’ access to the best vaccines and treatments,” Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra said in a statement. “As we look to the fall and winter, we’re doing just that — ensuring Americans have the tools they need to stay safe and help keep our nation moving forward.”

The U.S. orders with Pfizer and Moderna include options to purchase 300 million doses each, but reaching that total will require more funding from Congress, the Biden administration said.

About 261 million Americans have received at least one COVID-19 shot, but only 108 million have received a booster.

___

Follow AP's coverage of the coronavirus pandemic at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why Pelosi went to Taiwan, and why China's angry

WASHINGTON (AP) — When House Speaker Nancy Pelosi flew into Taiwan on an Air Force passenger jet, she became the highest-ranking American official in 25 years to visit the self-ruled island. China announced military maneuvers in retaliation, even as Taiwanese officials welcomed her and she headed to her hotel. The reason her visit Tuesday ratcheted up tension between China and the United States: China claims Taiwan as part of its territory, and it views visits by foreign government officials as them recognizing the island’s sovereignty. President Joe Biden has sought to calm that complaint, insisting there’s no change in America’s longstanding “one-China policy,” which recognizes Beijing but allows informal relations and defense ties with Taipei. Pelosi portrays her high-profile trip as part of a U.S. obligation to stand with democracies against autocratic countries, and with democratic Taiwan against China.
FOREIGN POLICY
Maya Devi

He vaccinated over 30 students with the same syringe, and then asked, "How is it my fault?"

An alarming case of the negligence of Covid-19 vaccination and 'one needle, one syringe, one time’ protocol occurred in Sagar, a city in Madhya Pradesh, an Indian state. Jitendra Rai, the vaccinator, vaccinated at least thirty students using a single syringe in a prestigious school. He claims he did so because the authorities provided him with only one syringe. He also added that the ‘head of department’ said he should vaccinate all children with it.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
960 The Ref

Number of uninsured Americans drops to record low

Washington — (AP) — The number of people living in America without health insurance coverage hit an all-time low of 8 percent this year, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced Tuesday. “Every American has the right to the peace of mind that comes with access...
U.S. POLITICS
960 The Ref

Stevens ousts Levin from Congress in Michigan Dem primary

NEW YORK — (AP) — Rep. Haley Stevens ousted Rep. Andy Levin from Congress on Tuesday after prevailing in their Democratic primary in Michigan. Stevens' victory came as three Republican U.S. House members who voted to impeach Donald Trump over the Jan. 6 insurrection faced primary challenges from rivals endorsed by the former president.
MICHIGAN STATE
960 The Ref

Family loses Supreme Court bid to extend boy's life support

LONDON — (AP) — Britain’s Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to prevent a hospital withdrawing life support from a 12-year-old boy with catastrophic brain damage, rejecting a bid by his parents to extend his treatment. The parents of Archie Battersbee had aske Supreme Court justices to block...
HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Xavier Becerra
Ars Technica

NY county with polio has pitiful 60% vaccination rate; 1,000s may be infected

The vaccine-derived poliovirus that left an unvaccinated US resident with the country's first case of paralytic polio in nearly a decade has been genetically linked to spread in two other countries: the United Kingdom and Israel. Now that it has been detected in the US, health officials fear it has spread to hundreds or even thousands of people in a poorly vaccinated New York county.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
960 The Ref

Takeaways: Abortion backlash in Kansas, Greitens' collapse

WASHINGTON — (AP) — In one of the biggest days of this year's primary campaign season, voters rejected a measure that would have made it easier to restrict abortion rights in red-state Kansas and repudiated a scandal-tarred former governor seeking a U.S. Senate seat in Missouri. Meanwhile, a...
KANSAS STATE
The Independent

Pelosi Taiwan visit - live: Speaker departs Taipei as China responds with war drills and trade curbs

China is responding on several fronts to US House speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan, with Chinese state-owned media calling the trip an “opening salvo of war”.“The stage was set for war and the speaker’s visit may have lit the fuse,” said the editorial in Global Times.China has also summoned the American envoy in Beijing to lodge a stern protest and warned that Washington will “pay a price” for its “mistakes”.And Beijing says it will hold almost a week of military exercises that include live-fire drills in six zones surrounding Taiwan, which the island has dubbed a “blockade”. Earlier,...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Health And Human Services#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Moderna For Omicron#Pentagon#Americans
960 The Ref

Wife of defense contractor claims stolen ID is her real name

The wife of a U.S. defense contractor, who together are charged in Hawaii federal court with fraudulently cloaking themselves in the stolen identities of two deceased Texas infants for three decades, said Tuesday that she’s not the person prosecutors say she is. When the case of Gwynn Darle Morrison...
HAWAII STATE
960 The Ref

Putin's rumored girlfriend hit with latest U.S. sanctions

WASHINGTON — (AP) — A new round of U.S. sanctions targeting Russian elites includes a woman named in news reports as Vladimir Putin’s longtime romantic partner. The Treasury Department said Tuesday that the government has frozen the visa of Alina Kabaeva, an Olympic gymnast in her youth and former member of the state Duma, and imposed other property restrictions. The department said she is also head of a Russian national media company that promotes Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Moderna
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
960 The Ref

Stocks fall on Wall Street amid earnings, US-China tensions

NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks fell broadly in morning trading on Wall Street Tuesday as investors reviewed the latest corporate earnings for clues on inflation's ongoing impact. Wall Street is also closely monitoring rising tensions between the U.S. and China. U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is possibly...
MARKETS
960 The Ref

Rent-A-Center settles alleged California overpricing dispute

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — (AP) — Rent-A-Center, one of the nation’s largest rent-to-own companies, will pay $15.5 million to settle California's allegations that it misled and overcharged tens of thousands of customers, Attorney General Rob Bonta said Tuesday. An investigation of the company's "kiosk" business inside traditional retail...
CALIFORNIA STATE
960 The Ref

Australian government confident of emissions reduction law

CANBERRA, Australia — (AP) — The Australian government said Wednesday it is confident its greenhouse gas reduction target will be enshrined in law after negotiating amendments with senators from outside the new administration’s ranks. A bill to enshrine the center-left Labor Party’s election pledge to reduce Australia’s...
POLITICS
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
6K+
Followers
72K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy