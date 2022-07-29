Rescue crews respond to serious crash in Ross Co.

sciotovalleyguardian.com
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Firefighters in Ross Co. battle early morning blaze
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — In the early morning hours, firefighters in Ross County responded to a fire near the village of Bainbridge. Dispatchers received a call about a structure fire on South Benner Hill Road around 2:30 a.m., according to reports. Multiple township crews from neighboring areas helped put...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Troopers investigate hit and run crash just north of Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Fire and rescue personnel with troopers from the Ohio Highway Patrol responded to the 3000 block of route 159 just north of Chillicothe on an injury crash. According to initial reports, a tractor-trailer collided with a car and then fled the scene. The semi was described...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Tree falls on moving truck as man uses chainsaw in Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A woman is okay after a tree fell upon her while she was driving down a back country road. It happened at about 8:30 p.m. Monday night in the 3000 block of Rozelle Creek Road in Ross County. A woman was driving a small pickup...
1 dead after crash at intersection in southwest Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is dead after a crash in Columbus Monday night. According to Columbus police, the crash happened shortly after 8:30 p.m. at the intersection of West Mound Street and Harrisburg Pike. One vehicle was involved in the crash, police said. The victim was pronounced at...
Woman dies after being struck by vehicle on I-270
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — A woman is dead after she was struck by a vehicle on Interstate 270 on the city’s south side early Monday morning. The incident happened around 5 a.m. on the eastbound side near state Route 104, just east of Jackson Pike. The Franklin County...
sciotopost.com
Breaking: Heavy Police Presence in Pickaway County, SWAT Called
Pickaway – A man threatening suicide by cop was arrested in the area of Shepard road and Picway. Calls came in of a man threatening suicide by cop who had supposedly fired a gun in the area of Picaway and Shepard road. Law Enforcement reported that he flashed a gun when they arrived. Pickaway County requested SWAT from Columbus.
1 seriously injured in bicycle-involved Clinton County hit-and-run
CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio — A bicyclist is seriously injured after a hit-and-run crash in Clinton County Sunday night. The crash happened on State Route 730 in Union Township around 9:40 p.m., according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. A preliminary investigation showed that a man was riding his bicycle...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Bones believed to be human found inside Yoctangee Park
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Bones believed to be human were found over the weekend inside a Chillicothe park. The Guardian has learned that law enforcement from Chillicothe Police Department and Ross County Sheriff’s Office responded to an area on Back Road, near the Chillicothe Annex-Park, located behind Chillicothe High School on Saturday. They were sent there after a person called police saying they had found, what they believed to be human remains.
sciotopost.com
Breaking: Two Vehicle Crash in Pickaway County
Pickaway – Emergency crews are heading to a two-vehicle crash in the area of 159 and Jackson road around 9:30 pm on Saturday. According to early reports, a two-vehicle crash has occurred in the intersection, with one person injured. Emergency crews are en route, please avoid the area.
Columbus medics rescue people trapped in car after west side crash
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people were hospitalized after a car crash on the northwest side of Columbus on Sunday. At approximately 5:38 a.m., Columbus firefighters responded to reports of a crash at the intersection of Bethel Road and Pickforde Drive, according to Columbus Division of Fire Chief Jeffrey Geitter. At least one of the […]
WKRC
Brown County deputies name suspect in gas station armed robbery
BROWN COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - A man recently held up a Georgetown-area gas station at gunpoint. Brown County deputies have named a suspect but they have to find him. Investigators say Andrew Finley, 32, robbed the Rich Oil gas station on State Route 125 just before 11:30 on July 30.
Teen dies in crash in Jackson Co., Ohio
Both occupants were not wearing seat belts and alcohol impairment is suspected to be a contributing crash factor.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Search underway for the driver involved in a rollover accident in Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Law enforcement in Ross County is scouring the back roads of southern Ross County for the driver of a vehicle involved in a serious crash. Around 8:30 p.m., dispatchers received a call regarding a rollover accident in the area of Mount Tabor and Rozelle Creek Road.
sciotopost.com
Armed Robbery Suspect Arrested in Pike County after Internet Turns Him In
Brown – A armed robbery suspect is behind bars after the sheriff used social media to find the suspect. According to the Brown Sheriffs’ office, on July 30, 2022, at approximately 11:25 PM, the Rich Oil Gas Station located at 5079 State Route 125 in Georgetown, Ohio was robbed at gunpoint by a male suspect. The Suspect was later identified as Andrew T. Finley, D.O.B. of 9/13/1989.
Woman hit, killed by car on I-270 in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead after a serious crash on I-270 eastbound near Columbus. Around 5 a.m. Monday, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said it responded to reports of pedestrian-involved crash on I-270 eastbound near State Route 104 in southern Franklin County. A Columbus man was traveling eastbound on I-270, just east […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Young man rescued after SUV goes into creek in Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A young man was rescued after his SUV went into a creek. It happened early Friday morning at around 8 a.m. on Bishop Hill Road in Huntington Township in Ross County. The 20-year-old’s SUV veered off the road and into a nearby unnamed creek. The...
Father of son fatally shot in Franklin County: 'Please just turn yourself in'
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The father of a man who was shot and killed in Franklin County last month wants justice for his son's death. The sheriff’s office received a 911 call on the evening of July 7 for a report of shots fired in the area of Cross-Key Apartments on Chatterton Road.
wnewsj.com
Man suspected in local, Ohio thefts jailed
A suspect has been arrested in relation to a rash of thefts around Ohio, including some in Clinton County. Sheriff Ralph D. Fizer, Jr. stated Tuesday that the person in photos provided to the News Journal on July 28 has been identified, and he is in custody in the Franklin County Jail.
WSAZ
OSHP investigate fatal crash in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, Ohio. (WSAZ) - Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two vehicle crash that killed one man around 7:45 Friday night. The Jackson Post of the OSHP says the crash happened on Erwin Road at the intersection of Hambrick Road in Jackson County. Police say the crash happened...
sciotopost.com
Three Arrested in Nelsonville for Hiding Juvenile from Police
Nelsonville – three people were arrested after attempting to hide a juvenile from police that was wanted for theft. According to police 02:44PM on 7/31/22 Officers responded to E Canal St for another attempt to locate a missing/runaway juvenile. The juvenile male was found hiding in a closet. Three.
