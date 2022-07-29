insurancenewsnet.com
Related
Two U.S. cost indicators fuel inflation concern
Two key U.S. inflation indicators posted larger-than-expected increases on Friday, raising concerns that prices will remain persistently high and prompt sharp interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. Separately, the Commerce Department's personal consumption expenditures price index, which forms the basis of the Federal Reserve's inflation target,…. This article is...
Financially Spracking: If it walks like a duck and quacks like a duck, then it is probably a duck
Saratogian, The (Saratoga Springs, NY) Representatives from the Biden Administration as well as from the Federal Reserve. seem preoccupied with conveying to the American public that. the United States. economy has not yet fallen into recession. And technically, they are correct as the. National Bureau of Economic Research. (NBER), the...
58% of Americans Think They May Lose Their Jobs in the Next 6 Months. Make This Move if You Feel the Same
It's a really important step to take.
Stimulus Check Update: 8 States to Send Out Payments This Month
Parents in Florida and homeowners in Illinois could be among millions across the nation to receive a rebate in August to help residents amid rampant inflation.
IN THIS ARTICLE
One-time rebate checks worth $1,500 to be sent out to 3 million people
Early tax filers in Colorado can expect to get a rebate check providing them with some extra money as the United States faces rising inflation.
Best's Review Explores Hurricane Andrew 30 Years Later, Life Insurance Settlements and More
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- The August issue of Best’s Review examines the impact of storms on the insurance industry, as well as a new take on life settlements:. The AM Best TV interview transcript “FIU Extreme Events Director: Prototype Facility Will Test Forces of a ‘Category 6’ Hurricane” discusses Florida International University’s reception of a.
Worst of economic storm is still to come
There is good news about inflation – and bad. The good news is that inflation will soon peak and come down to more acceptable levels. The bad news is that inflation will slow because the. Federal Reserve. is slamming the brakes on monetary policy. This is likely to produce...
Applied Rating Index Q2 2022 Released
MISSISSAUGA, ON , Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Systems® today announced the second quarter of 2022 results of the Applied Rating Index™, the Canadian insurance industry’s premium rate index. In Q2 2022, quoted premiums for both Personal Auto lines and Personal Property lines increased year over year. Quarter over quarter, quoted premium rate change increased for both Personal Auto and Personal Property compared to Q1 2022.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Number of uninsured Americans drops to record low
Washington (AP) — The number of people living in America without health insurance coverage hit an all-time low of 8 percent this year, the. “Every American has the right to the peace of mind that comes with access to affordable, quality health care,” President. Joe Biden. said in...
Beazley strengthens its North American Commercial Property offering
Beazley has restructured its Large Commercial Property along with its Canadian and E&S Property Teams to create a single North American Commercial Property Team, supported by four regional hubs to make access simpler for brokers and create a single risk appetite approach and philosophy. Four new regional leaders have been...
Cowbell Cyber Selected as Trusted Digital Partner for Cyber Insurance by Amwins
Cowbell enables instant quoting and issuance of cyber coverage. /PRNewswire/ -- Cowbell Cyber, the leading provider of cyber insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), today announced the launch of its product on the Amwins Professional Lines portal. The partnership broadens agents' and brokers' access to cyber insurance solutions for their clients while the API integration enables immediate risk assessment and rapid, precise underwriting decisions for.
Financial plans should not change as a result of interest rates, advisers say
Observer-Reporter (Washington, PA) The Federal Reserve tossed a bucket of ice water on the economy this week by boosting its benchmark interest rate from 2.25% to 2.5% in an effort to bring runaway inflation under control. This increase, combined with another 0.75% increase just weeks ago, are the largest rate...
Sun Yat-sen University Reports Findings in Science (Does direct settlement of intra-province medical reimbursements improve financial protection among middle-aged and elderly population in China? Evidence based on CHARLS data): Science
-- New research on Science is the subject of a report. According to news reporting originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “In low- and middle-income countries, social health insurance schemes are the main focus of efforts to achieve universal health coverage (UHC) by promoting access to health care and financial protection. Problems with financial protection in.
Florida insurance firms, not homeowners, reap benefit of $2 billion taxpayer-financed fund
— Nearly five dozen Florida companies have submitted plans to tap into a. taxpayer-financed plan designed to shore up the struggling property insurance industry that would only save homeowners about 1% to 3% on their annual premiums. That would barely make a dent in the double-digit increases in premiums millions...
'Spiraling downhill': Florida homeowners insurance crisis worsening; thousands at risk
A crumbling Florida homeowners insurance market will likely not stabilize any time soon. Tens of thousands of homeowners statewide are at risk of losing their insurance policies, as dozens of regional carriers face potential rating downgrades that would deem these companies financially unstable and unable to adequately pay claims. That's...
Bank of grandma and grandad help younger people get on the property ladder for the first time
One in four (25%) grandparents have, or are going to, help grandchildren become first time buyers. Typical amount given to grandchildren now £31,398.63, 25% higher than in 2016. In 2016, fewer than 1 in 5 (17%) people used wealth held in their property to assist family members - this...
New Insurance Study Findings Have Been Reported by Researchers at Belmont University (The Union Advantage: Union Membership, Access To Care, and the Affordable Care Act): Insurance
-- Investigators discuss new findings in Insurance. According to news reporting out of. , by NewsRx editors, research stated, “We describe a ‘union advantage’ in health insurance coverage and access to care. Using multiple statistical models and data from the. Medical Expenditure Panel Survey. for 1996-2019, we...
Poor Claims Experiences Could Put Up to $170B of Global Insurance Premiums at Risk by 2027, According to New Accenture Research
Artificial intelligence technologies such as machine learning and data analytics could transform the claims value chain and improve customer outcomes. of insurance premiums could be at risk in the next five years due to poor claims experiences, with process inefficiencies in underwriting potentially costing the industry another. $160 billion. over...
Inflation is hitting ACA health insurance plans in Pennsylvania [The Philadelphia Inquirer]
Philadelphia Inquirer (PA) Aug. 2—Pennsylvanians who plan to shop later this year on the state's Affordable Care Act exchange are unlikely to find shelter from the inflation that has engulfed other areas of the economy, according to a preview offered Monday by the. Pennsylvania Insurance Department. . The insurance...
Long COVID should make us rethink disability – and the way we offer support to those with 'invisible conditions'
Conversation, The (Australia) Australia has only a handful of specialists familiar with managing what happens when the nervous system can’t properly regulate the body, as sometimes occurs with long COVID. While long COVID clinics are being set up, there are no government-funded clinics for this type of nervous system dysfunction and private waiting lists are now long.
InsuranceNewsNet
Camp Hill, PA
755
Followers
25K+
Post
78K+
Views
ABOUT
InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industryhttps://www.insurancenewsnet.com
Comments / 0