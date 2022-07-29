ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

InsuranceNewsNet

Two U.S. cost indicators fuel inflation concern

Two key U.S. inflation indicators posted larger-than-expected increases on Friday, raising concerns that prices will remain persistently high and prompt sharp interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve. Separately, the Commerce Department's personal consumption expenditures price index, which forms the basis of the Federal Reserve's inflation target,…. This article is...
BUSINESS
InsuranceNewsNet

Best's Review Explores Hurricane Andrew 30 Years Later, Life Insurance Settlements and More

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- The August issue of Best’s Review examines the impact of storms on the insurance industry, as well as a new take on life settlements:. The AM Best TV interview transcript “FIU Extreme Events Director: Prototype Facility Will Test Forces of a ‘Category 6’ Hurricane” discusses Florida International University’s reception of a.
ENVIRONMENT
InsuranceNewsNet

Worst of economic storm is still to come

There is good news about inflation – and bad. The good news is that inflation will soon peak and come down to more acceptable levels. The bad news is that inflation will slow because the. Federal Reserve. is slamming the brakes on monetary policy. This is likely to produce...
BUSINESS
InsuranceNewsNet

Applied Rating Index Q2 2022 Released

MISSISSAUGA, ON , Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Systems® today announced the second quarter of 2022 results of the Applied Rating Index™, the Canadian insurance industry’s premium rate index. In Q2 2022, quoted premiums for both Personal Auto lines and Personal Property lines increased year over year. Quarter over quarter, quoted premium rate change increased for both Personal Auto and Personal Property compared to Q1 2022.
ECONOMY
InsuranceNewsNet

Number of uninsured Americans drops to record low

Washington (AP) — The number of people living in America without health insurance coverage hit an all-time low of 8 percent this year, the. “Every American has the right to the peace of mind that comes with access to affordable, quality health care,” President. Joe Biden. said in...
U.S. POLITICS
InsuranceNewsNet

Cowbell Cyber Selected as Trusted Digital Partner for Cyber Insurance by Amwins

Cowbell enables instant quoting and issuance of cyber coverage. /PRNewswire/ -- Cowbell Cyber, the leading provider of cyber insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), today announced the launch of its product on the Amwins Professional Lines portal. The partnership broadens agents' and brokers' access to cyber insurance solutions for their clients while the API integration enables immediate risk assessment and rapid, precise underwriting decisions for.
ECONOMY
InsuranceNewsNet

Sun Yat-sen University Reports Findings in Science (Does direct settlement of intra-province medical reimbursements improve financial protection among middle-aged and elderly population in China? Evidence based on CHARLS data): Science

-- New research on Science is the subject of a report. According to news reporting originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “In low- and middle-income countries, social health insurance schemes are the main focus of efforts to achieve universal health coverage (UHC) by promoting access to health care and financial protection. Problems with financial protection in.
SCIENCE
InsuranceNewsNet

New Insurance Study Findings Have Been Reported by Researchers at Belmont University (The Union Advantage: Union Membership, Access To Care, and the Affordable Care Act): Insurance

-- Investigators discuss new findings in Insurance. According to news reporting out of. , by NewsRx editors, research stated, “We describe a ‘union advantage’ in health insurance coverage and access to care. Using multiple statistical models and data from the. Medical Expenditure Panel Survey. for 1996-2019, we...
ECONOMY
InsuranceNewsNet

Poor Claims Experiences Could Put Up to $170B of Global Insurance Premiums at Risk by 2027, According to New Accenture Research

Artificial intelligence technologies such as machine learning and data analytics could transform the claims value chain and improve customer outcomes. of insurance premiums could be at risk in the next five years due to poor claims experiences, with process inefficiencies in underwriting potentially costing the industry another. $160 billion. over...
MARKETS
InsuranceNewsNet

Long COVID should make us rethink disability – and the way we offer support to those with 'invisible conditions'

Conversation, The (Australia) Australia has only a handful of specialists familiar with managing what happens when the nervous system can’t properly regulate the body, as sometimes occurs with long COVID. While long COVID clinics are being set up, there are no government-funded clinics for this type of nervous system dysfunction and private waiting lists are now long.
WORLD
InsuranceNewsNet

InsuranceNewsNet

InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industry

