Yes! You Can Smoke Pot at the New York State Fair in Syracuse

High: 80; Low: 62. Brutal heat expected this week in Upstate NY. INTRODUCING A NEW WEEKLY FEATURE: Central New York is full of vibrant, intriguing, thoughtful, bright people committed to making our region a better place. They're the backbone of our community; the people who volunteer, who launch businesses, who teach the next generation. We're launching a weekly series of Q&A interviews with those people. You'll learn who they are, what they do behind the scenes and what they plan to do next. We're calling it "SyraQs." First up in the series? Meet Kevin Henry, president of Syracuse's Juneteenth Committee, the city's director of building maintenance and operation, and the man behind Henry's Hen House at the New York State Fair. (Dennis Nett photo)

