Yes! You Can Smoke Pot at the New York State Fair in Syracuse

q1057.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
NY State Fair Adds Rock Hall of Famer and Band With Albany Connection!
The New York State Fair continues to add to the line up of entertainment for 2022! So far a variety of artists have been announced including Foreigner, TLC, Country musician Riley Green and Herman's Hermits, to name a few. There are 32 artists currently scheduled to perform this year at...
Will grants, cheap power bring a major chip manufacturer to Clay? (Good Morning CNY for Aug. 2)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 80; Low: 62. Brutal heat expected this week in Upstate NY. INTRODUCING A NEW WEEKLY FEATURE: Central New York is full of vibrant, intriguing, thoughtful, bright people committed to making our region a better place. They’re the backbone of our community; the people who volunteer, who launch businesses, who teach the next generation. We’re launching a weekly series of Q&A interviews with those people. You’ll learn who they are, what they do behind the scenes and what they plan to do next. We’re calling it “SyraQs.” First up in the series? Meet Kevin Henry, president of Syracuse’s Juneteenth Committee, the city’s director of building maintenance and operation, and the man behind Henry’s Hen House at the New York State Fair. (Dennis Nett photo)
Taste of East Syracuse returns this evening
The Village of East Syracuse will be hosting its 17th annual Taste of East Syracuse food festival today, Aug. 2. As always, the event will be held outside the village municipal building on the corner of North Center and Ellis streets, and it will run from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Onondaga County lawmakers approve $85 million aquarium
Syracuse, N.Y. – Onondaga County legislators today voted 9-8 to approve paying $85 million to build a 600,000-gallon aquarium at the Syracuse Inner Harbor. The vote is a victory for County Executive Ryan McMahon, who has pushed for the aquarium for the past 10 months, arguing that it will increase tourism and kick-start development at the Inner Harbor.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
syracuse.com
Syracuse University buys Varsity Pizza and Faegan’s property, but don’t look for immediate changes
Syracuse N.Y. — Few things are as linked by tradition and history as Syracuse University and the Varsity Pizza shop in the Marshall Street area. The relationship is now even stronger: SU this month bought a strip of four commercial properties on South Crouse Avenue that includes the Varsity, Faegan’s Pub and other retail and commercial spaces.
Public health concerts resume on South Salina Street
Public health challenges always hit urban neighborhoods the fastest and the hardest, especially in today’s fast-changing environment. Syracuse Community Health and CNY Jazz continue to respond by turning their attention to the old South Side. This Thursday from 6 to 9 p.m. the double bill of local urban music...
Syracuse hikes fines for first time since 1998 to crack down on problem properties like Skyline, corner stores
Editor’s Note: This story has been updated from its original version to correct that the Common Council approved a three-year contract to continue the use of ShotSpotter by the Syracuse Police Department. Councilor Chol Majok plans to hold a meeting to discuss Syracuse’s data but did not hold up the vote on the contract.
Aquarium can help make CNY a place to visit for a week, not a weekend (Guest Opinion by Rick Destito)
Rick Destito, of Syracuse, is owner of The Gear Factory on the city’s West Side. Since being in my early 20s, traveling a lot around the country first by myself and then later on with my wife and kids, I have seen a lot of places and experienced what feels like many different worlds. I’m excited about exploring, reading about, and studying different places, trying to understand how they work. This is also how I learned how great of a place Central New York is and how many untapped opportunities there are for growth in so many ways.
IN THIS ARTICLE
localsyr.com
Hanover Thursdays free concerts to start August 4
(WSYR-TV) — Would it be a Central New York summer without free concerts downtown? The answer is no. Hanover Thursdays offers free concerts every Thursday beginning August 4 at Hanover Square. From 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. this Thursday you can watch local bands Los Blancos and Hard Promises...
localsyr.com
What’s going around: August 1, 2022
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Here is the weekly check on the illnesses that area doctors’ offices are seeing most often.
uncoveringnewyork.com
Visiting the Fascinating Salt Museum in Syracuse’s Onondaga Lake Park
Located on the northeastern shore of Syracuse’s Onondaga Lake, far from any ocean, you’ll find the Salt Museum. The Salt Museum tells the story of Syracuse’s once prominent salt industry. In fact, the industry was so important to the city that it’s still known today as “The Salt City”.
worldatlas.com
7 Charming Lake Towns In Upstate New York
Upstate New York is a real delight to visit, featuring many popular tourist destinations, including the Adirondack Mountains, Finger Lakes, and Niagara Falls. These lakeside towns with vibrant centers and deep history set in the surroundings of mesmerizing nature for year-round outdoor activities are the ultimate charming getaway into the state's northwest.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Pet grooming business moves to Fayetteville
TOWN OF MANLIUS – An area pet grooming business has made the move to the eastern suburbs. Previously situated at 903 N. Main St. in Cicero, Shear Perfection Grooming is, as of Aug. 1, open at 6875 E. Genesee St. in a yellow building shared with Hair2toe hair salon. As its logo of a puppy suggests, […]
localsyr.com
Oneida Shores beach closed until further notice
CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — According to the Onondaga County Parks website, the beach at Oneida Shores is closed until further notice. The closure is due to high E. coli readings in the water at the beach. A beach is closed when a sample exceeds the 235 E. coli colonies/100...
localsyr.com
Roads on Syracuse’s westside close for new water main
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Some roads in Syracuse are closing on Tuesday, August 2 and Wednesday, August 3 as workers replace a water main pipe. The intersection of West Genesee Street and Milton Avenue will close for the city’s “dig once” project. “Dig once” projects repair...
Kevin James spotted at Pastabilities: Is he filming a movie in Syracuse?
“King of Queens” and “Paul Blart: Mall Cop” star Kevin James has been spotted out and about in Syracuse. Is he filming a movie in town?. The actor and comedian posed for a photo with staff at Pastabilities in Armory Square on Monday. The restaurant’s official Facebook and Instagram pages included the hashtag #americanhighproductions, suggesting he’s part of Liverpool-based American High’s new movie currently filming in Central New York.
waer.org
Syracuse makes it more expensive to disturb the peace
The Syracuse Common Council on Monday approved amendments to the city’s Nuisance Abatement General Ordinance that increase fines for property violations. Additionally, the city can now take action on more types of infractions, including firearms, fireworks, and narcotics activity. In a statement, Mayor Ben Walsh applauded the council’s approval...
Central New York Drivers Still Seeing Lower Prices At Gas Pump
Drivers in Central New York are paying less to fill up their vehicles. AAA Northeast says the average price for a gallon of gas in the Utica-Rome area is $4.70 a gallon, down 5 cents from last week and 26 cents less than a month ago. The average price in...
localsyr.com
Fifi’s Ice Cream offers a variety of sweet treats
(WSYR-TV) — They may be known primarily as an ice cream shop, but Fifi’s in East Syracuse is a lot more than that. Elizabeth Karpen, owner of Fifi’s Ice Cream & Sweets, came to Bridge Street to show off some of their sweet treats. Working at Fifi’s...
S.C. Man Convicted of Gun-Running in Binghamton & Syracuse
A South Carolina man, who admitted earlier this year to illegally selling weapons across state lines to a Binghamton resident and to a felon is to spend six years in federal prison. Officials with the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Northern District announce that 30-year-old Joshua Meighen of Seneca, South Carolina was...
Q 105.7
Schenectady, NY
19K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Q 105.7 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Albany, New York Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://q1057.com/
Comments / 2