ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

US markets point higher in face of more grim inflation news

960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aY91k_0gxTeJlg00
Hong Kong Financial Markets A woman wearing a face mask walks past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index in Hong Kong, Friday, July 29, 2022. Asian shares mostly rose Friday, following a broad rally on Wall Street as investors grew more optimistic that the U.S. Federal Reserve may temper its aggressive interest rate hikes aimed at taming inflation. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) (Kin Cheung)

NEW YORK — (AP) — Wall Street pointed higher ahead of the opening bell Friday and major indexes are on track for their first back-to-back weekly gains in four months despite a seemingly endless string of data that points to rising inflation.

Futures for the S&P 500 gained 0.4% and futures for the Dow Jones industrials ticked up 0.1%, though both retreated from higher levels after more startling inflation data from the U.S.

The government reported that an inflation gauge closely tracked by the Federal Reserve jumped 6.8% in June from a year ago, the biggest increase in four decades.

Friday’s figures from the Commerce Department underscored the persistence of the inflation that is eroding the purchasing power of Americans and dimming their confidence in the economy.

That is a troublesome trend because consumer spending is a primary driver in the U.S. economy and has been among the few bright spots as far as economic indicators.

Consumers appear to be holding steady the data released Friday shows that spending managed to just outpace inflation, rising 0.1% from May to June after adjusting for price changes.

Wall Street appears believe that the Federal Reserve may temper its aggressive interest rate hikes aimed at taming inflation after the Commerce Department reported the U.S. economy contracted at a 0.9% annual pace in the last quarter. That followed a 1.6% year-on-year drop in the first quarter.

Consecutive quarters of falling GDP are an informal, though not definitive, indicator of what economists call a technical recession.

Shares in Europe were markedly higher at midday, despite a report that inflation in the countries using the euro currency shot up to another record this month. Annual inflation in the eurozone's 19 countries rose to 8.9% in July, an increase from 8.6% in June, according to numbers published Friday by the European Union statistics agency.

Energy prices surged by nearly 40%, fueled by Russia’s war in Ukraine, but the economy still managed better-than-expected, if meager, 0.7% growth in the second quarter.

That growth comes even as Germany, Europe’s traditional economic engine, stagnated in the April-June quarter, adding to fears that it may be on the brink of recession. Worries about energy supplies are at the center of concern about the outlook for the economy, which like many others is suffering from high inflation.

In a bid to staunch higher prices, the European Central Bank raised interest rates last week for the first time in 11 years.

At midday Friday in Europe, Germany’s DAX added 1.2%, while France’s CAC 40 rose 1.6%. Britain’s FTSE 100 gained 0.5%.

In Asia, investors were cautiously eyeing regional tensions after President Joe Biden and China's Xi Jinping spoke for more than two hours on Thursday. China left no doubt it blames the U.S. for a deteriorating relationship, but the White House said call's aim was to "responsibly manage our differences and work together where our interests align."

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index dropped 2.4% to 20,156.51 and the Shanghai Composite index declined 0.9% to 3,253.24 after China's leaders said after a planning meeting that the country would stick with a zero COVID policy that has disrupted manufacturing and other business activity. That underscores the high cost Xi's government is willing to incur to stop the virus in a politically sensitive year when he is widely expected to try to extend his term in power.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 inched down less than 0.1% to finish at 27,801.64, while Australia's S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.8% to 6,945.20. South Korea's Kospi added 0.7% to 2,451.50.

Japanese government data showed factory output in June jumped 8.9% from the previous month, marking the first rise in three months. The recent easing of pandemic lockdowns in China has helped boost Japanese production.

In other trading, benchmark U.S. crude gained $2.08 to $98.50 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It lost 84 cents to $96.42 on Thursday.

Brent crude, the international pricing standard, gained $2.19 to $104.02 a barrel.

Oil companies have been pulling in record profits the last few months, at a time when Americans struggled to pay for gasoline, food and other basic necessities.

On Friday, Exxon Mobil booked an unprecedented $17.85 billion profit for the second quarter and Chevron made a record $11.62 billion. The sky-high profits come one day after the U.K.’s Shell shattered its own profit record. Shares in Exxon and Chevron each rose more than 3% before the bell Friday.

In currency trading, the U.S. dollar fell to 133.78 Japanese yen from 134.27 yen late Thursday. The euro cost $1.0198 down from $1.0199.

——-

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
960 The Ref

Stocks fall on Wall Street amid earnings, US-China tensions

NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks fell broadly in morning trading on Wall Street Tuesday as investors reviewed the latest corporate earnings for clues on inflation's ongoing impact. Wall Street is also closely monitoring rising tensions between the U.S. and China. U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is possibly...
MARKETS
960 The Ref

Starbucks reports record revenue on frothy US demand

Starbucks on Tuesday reported record revenue in the April-June period, as strong U.S. demand made up for COVID shutdowns in China. The Seattle-based coffee giant exceeded sales expectations despite continuing store closures and reduced hours in China due to coronavirus measures. Starbucks said its same-store sales in China __ its second-largest market after the U.S. __ were down 44% in its fiscal third quarter. Starbucks said it ended the quarter with roughly 2,000 stores in 50 cities operating with COVID restrictions.
BUSINESS
960 The Ref

Asian stocks higher as US-China tensions rise

BEIJING — (AP) — Asian stock markets rose Wednesday as traders watched for signs trade might be disrupted by U.S.-Chinese tensions over an American lawmaker's visit to Taiwan. Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul advanced after Beijing announced a ban on imports of some Taiwanese goods but no...
FOREIGN POLICY
960 The Ref

China blocks some Taiwan imports but avoids chip disruption

BEIJING — (AP) — China blocked imports of citrus and fish from Taiwan in retaliation for a visit by a top American lawmaker, Nancy Pelosi, but has avoided disrupting one of the world's most important technology and manufacturing relationships. The two sides, which split in 1949 after a...
CHINA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics#Inflation#U S Economy#Gross Domestic Product#Dow Jones#The Federal Reserve#The Commerce Department#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Country
France
NewsBreak
Nikkei 225
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Germany
Country
China
960 The Ref

Number of uninsured Americans drops to record low

Washington — (AP) — The number of people living in America without health insurance coverage hit an all-time low of 8 percent this year, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced Tuesday. “Every American has the right to the peace of mind that comes with access...
U.S. POLITICS
960 The Ref

Stopping Myanmar violence tops meeting of Asian diplomats

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia — (AP) — Top Southeast Asian diplomats meeting in Cambodia's capital intensified efforts Wednesday to stop the escalating violence in Myanmar, and to address other pressing — and often divisive — regional issues. It is the first in-person meeting of the Association of...
POLITICS
960 The Ref

The downside: US strike shows Afghanistan still terror base

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Biden administration is holding out the CIA operation that killed al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahri as a monumental strike against the global terror network responsible for the Sept. 11 attacks of 2001. But there's a downside, too. The drone strike also is putting into...
MILITARY
960 The Ref

EXPLAINER: Who was al-Zawahri — and why did US kill him?

WASHINGTON — (AP) — A U.S. drone strike in Afghanistan this weekend killed Ayman al-Zawahri, who helped Osama bin Laden plot the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the United States and helped al-Qaida survive and spread in the years after. By finding and striking al-Zawahiri, President Joe Biden said, the U.S. was ensuring that Afghanistan under the Taliban would never again become a base for attacks on the rest of the world, as it was in 2001.
POLITICS
960 The Ref

Australian government confident of emissions reduction law

CANBERRA, Australia — (AP) — The Australian government said Wednesday it is confident its greenhouse gas reduction target will be enshrined in law after negotiating amendments with senators from outside the new administration’s ranks. A bill to enshrine the center-left Labor Party’s election pledge to reduce Australia’s...
POLITICS
960 The Ref

Putin's rumored girlfriend hit with latest U.S. sanctions

WASHINGTON — (AP) — A new round of U.S. sanctions targeting Russian elites includes a woman named in news reports as Vladimir Putin’s longtime romantic partner. The Treasury Department said Tuesday that the government has frozen the visa of Alina Kabaeva, an Olympic gymnast in her youth and former member of the state Duma, and imposed other property restrictions. The department said she is also head of a Russian national media company that promotes Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
U.S. POLITICS
960 The Ref

Kenya's election rips open scars of inequality, corruption

NAIROBI, Kenya — (AP) — In the shadow of a glossy, thousand-dollar campaign billboard, one of many across Kenya’s capital, street vendors struggle to make even 200 shillings ($1.68) a day and often pocket none. Kenya’s Aug. 9 election is ripping open the scars of inequality and...
POLITICS
960 The Ref

Why is China angry about Nancy Pelosi’s trip to Taiwan?

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-California, landed in Taiwan Tuesday as part of her tour of Asia, ignoring threats from China and warnings from President Joe Biden. Pelosi’s stop in Taiwan has caused Chinese leaders to issue warnings that measures will be taken if she does visit the island and that “As for what measures, if she dares to go, then let’s wait and see.”
FOREIGN POLICY
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
6K+
Followers
72K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy