Yes! You Can Smoke Pot at the New York State Fair in Syracuse

NY State Fair Adds Rock Hall of Famer and Band With Albany Connection!
The New York State Fair continues to add to the line up of entertainment for 2022! So far a variety of artists have been announced including Foreigner, TLC, Country musician Riley Green and Herman's Hermits, to name a few. There are 32 artists currently scheduled to perform this year at...
This Celebrity Spotted In Upstate New York! What’s He Doing Here?
Not that long ago I posted a story about a Central New York production company that was doing a casting call for cars. They were looking for very specific makes and models to be in a film that was to be shot in the Syracuse area. All indications are that the movie is being filmed as I type. Now we are getting clues as to who might be starring along side these automobiles.
90s Radio Gem Tapped As Opening Act For 2022 New York State Fair
We’re less than a month out from the start of the Great New York State Fair in Syracuse, and there’s already a full lineup of amazing shows for everyone. Whether you love pop, classic rock, R&B, rap, or country, the Fair has it covered like always. But if you rocked out to 90s radio, a new announcement will get your attention!
Make Way! Massive 500,000 LB Mega-Load Arrived in Albany County!
Late last week, we told you about the massive, mega-load headed through Upstate NY and destined for the Hudson River, where it will reach its final destination, a Naval Base in Connecticut. When we started tracking this bad boy last week, it was camped out overnight in the Town of...
Famous TV Chef Returns to Upstate NY for Holiday Show!
When I was a kid the only celebrity chef that I was aware of was Julia Child. Today, thanks to the Food Network and reality shows such as Kitchen Nightmares, there are several famous foodies around the world. Even celebrities, such as Valerie Bertinelli, are becoming celebrity chefs!. To most...
2 From Upstate NY Face Charges of Deplorable Animal Abuse
This story contains details about animal abuse that some may find disturbing in nature, please be advised. This story breaks my heart on so many levels - and we only hope that the rescued animals go on to live happy, playful lives and that those who are accused of this gross negligence get the justice they deserve.
An Upstate WWII Soldier Gets Honored At Arlington After 78 Years
After a 78 year journey, an Upstate soldier killed in action during World War II has finally been identified and will be buried with full honors at Arlington National Cemetery. Army First Lieutenant Myles Esmay of Utica served in the 236th Engineer Combat Battalion. Lt. Esmay enlisted in the Army...
