On the road again: Growing number of Illinois ambulances on the ground in Ukraine

Prices for top quality farmland in central Illinois are at an all-time high level and showing no indication of abatement any time soon. The opportunity to invest in farm real estate has never been more appealing, but are these robust prices squeezing new and beginning farmers — defined by the USDA as producers with less than 10 years experience in the field — out of the land market?

BLOOMINGTON, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO