‘Caps Get Series Split
The West Michigan Whitecaps used extra-base power and strong pitching to defeat the Dayton Dragons 6-5 and earn a series split in front of 6,233 fans Sunday afternoon at LMCU Ballpark. West Michigan collected five doubles – one shy of tying their single-game high – as Bryant Packard, Josh Crouch,...
localsportsjournal.com
West Michigan Whitecaps fall to Dayton on night supporting Grand Rapids Whitewater Project
The West Michigan Whitecaps couldn’t slow the high pressure of the Dayton Dragons offense as part of an 8-1 loss in front of 7,382 fans Saturday night at LMCU Ballpark on Saturday. West Michigan, playing as the its alter ego the “Dam Breakers” to support the Grand Rapids Whitewater...
Locos fall in finals; Furuto steps down
HAMILTON – Forget about the Hamilton Joes’ woeful pitching in Game 1 of the championship series. Pitching helped carry the Joes to an 8-3 victory over the Lima Locos to win the championship in Game 3 of the best-of-3 championship series of the Great Lakes Collegiate League Sunday at Hamilton’s Foundation Field.
FIRST LOOK: Renderings show ideas for Paul Brown Stadium renovations
The county and the Bengals hired Los Angeles-based architecture and design firm Gensler Sports to evaluate the stadium. The firm is expected to present a master plan in November.
Fox 19
FOX19 NOW wins Emmys in breaking news, sports, and prestigious journalism
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WXIX) - FOX19 NOW won three Emmys at the annual Ohio Valley National Regional Emmy awards Saturday night. The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences recognizes those in the arts and sciences of television. Fox19 was honored in breaking news, sports, and prestigious journalism. Lauren Minor won...
Versailles, August 02 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Covington High School football team will have a game with Versailles High School on August 02, 2022, 05:00:00. Click here for more details. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
greaterspringfield.com
Companies Are Starting & Expanding in Springfield - Ohio’s Central Location
Springfield and Clark County are centrally located in Ohio, providing easy access to the Dayton and Columbus markets. Beyond that, the city itself is growing rapidly, becoming a destination for families looking for a community that offers it all - good schools, parks, activities and affordable housing. New Businesses in...
americanmilitarynews.com
Air Force veteran turns card game idea into small family business
What started as a family card game experiment on Christmas Day in 2011 has turned into a small family business for a local Air Force veteran. Beavercreek resident Wayne Mathieu is the creator of Synco, which he describes as a family-friendly card game for all ages. Players are given a...
2022 Dayton Air Show leaves some ‘awe inspired’ on final day
DAYTON — The 2022 CenterPoint Energy Dayton Air Show came to a close Sunday evening. Gates for the final day of the air show opened at 9 a.m. Sunday. The just over 4-hour long show started at noon and wrapped up around 4:15 p.m. The United States Navy’s Blue...
WLKY.com
ARCHIVES: Ride along with the creator of The Beast at Kings Island in 1979
MASON, Ohio — The Beast, the iconic Kings Island wooden rollercoaster, first opened to the public in April of 1979. The day before it began its epic run, WLKY reporter Paul Ryden sat through a white-knuckle ride with its creator. Watch the video above to see the full story.
dayton.com
New Dayton food hall planning block party to celebrate opening
I love them and I’ve wanted to have one close to home for years now. Before last weekend I had to satisfy my cravings for these community dining incubators boasting multiple food options within a few steps of each other by visiting other cities. In Cincinnati Oakley Kitchen Food...
Roebling Suspension Bridge near Cincinnati to face intermittent closures due to inspection
COVINGTON, KY — The Roebling Suspension Bridge, that spans the Ohio River between Cincinnati and Covington, Kentucky, will undergo a scheduled inspection beginning Monday and intermittent closures are expected, Kentucky Transportation Officials told our news partner WCPO in Cincinnati. Inspectors will be at the historic bridge Monday through Friday...
LeSourdsville Lake items may be brought back to life in Monroe brewery
The owners of Moeller Brew Barn in Monroe have asked the city to borrow some items from LeSourdsville Lake Amusement Park in their brewery, 6550 Hamilton Lebanon Road.
dayton.com
New gallery in Bellbrook showcases photography
Works of 11 area photographers are on exhibit. A group of our area’s most talented photographers have banded together to create a new art gallery designed to inspire and delight. When you pay a visit to the new Sugarcreek Photography Gallery in Bellbrook, chances are you’ll leave with a smile.
Sidney Daily News
Steer sells for $14,400
SIDNEY — Day two of the Shelby County Junior Fair Livestock Sale saw steers, poultry, goats and lambs going on the auction block. Hayden Huleskamp sold his Grand Champion Steer for $14,100, which set a new sale record. The buyers were A G Boogher & Son Inc, Alvetro Orthodontics, Anna Young Farmers, Ashley Furniture Homestore, Austin Regula Farms & Trucking, Bambauer Fertilizer & Seed/Jackson, Barga Show Cattle, Barhorst Farms, Barker Insurance Agency & Show Cattle, Bohman Trucking, Botkins Family & Jackson Center Dental, Buckeye Ford, Donald A. Sommer Inc., Egbert Livestock Botkins & St Henry, Fennig Homan Agri Business, First National Bank of New Bremen, Rob and Barbara Frische, Matt Huelskamp From The Ground Up Ag Services, Fultz Flooring, Goffena Furniture Inc., Aaron and Sarah Heilers, Hemmelgarn Services Inc., Huelskamp County Line Farms LLC, Inn Between Restaurant, Lochard Inc., Sidney Municipal Court Judge Gary J. Carter, Plastipak Packaging Inc., Provico Farm & Show Supply, Roger Schulze Trucking LLC, Garrett and Megan Serr, Shelby County Republican Party/Kerg, Sidney Body Carstar, Sidney Electric Company, Sunrise Cooperative Inc., Tammy Barhorst/Wagner Realty, US Bank, Vondenhuevel Auction Service, Wiessinger, Ron and Marcia, Zimpfer Farms, Sidney Auto Tech, Schnippel Construction Inc., Huelskamp Welding, LLC, SLD Trucking, LLC, Germain of Sidney, Edward Jones Investments-Christman, Salm-McGill & Tangeman Funeral Home, JR Cattle, Matt Huffman for Ohio, May PT and Performance LLC, Henschen Family, Billing Chiropractic, SS Auto Detailing, LLC, Jeremy and Nikki Resor, Ellis Construction, A & B Service Center, Elmer’s Towing and Recovery, Carter & Caileigh Huelskamp and Pohlkat Inc.
WKRC
'It's German soul food': Exploring the origins of goetta
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Have you ever had somebody come in from out of town? You get up in the morning and say, "let's have some goetta". And then you try to explain what goetta is but you're not really sure you explained it right. Well, we decided to come to a place where we could find out how to explain it right.
First-ever ‘Mac and Cheese Fest’ coming to Dayton
DAYTON — Calling all macaroni and cheese lovers!. For the first time ever, the “Dayton Mac and Cheese Fest” is taking place Saturday, September 3 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Yellow Cab Tavern. >> Dayton Air Show: High-flying action begins today!. “Having hosted food truck...
Fairborn Daily Herald
Fair opens Sunday by making history
XENIA — History will be made at the Greene County Fair when it opens Sunday. For the first time, the popular calf scramble — where teens try to corral one of several calves — will feature just girls as no boys signed up this year. Victoria Casey, Sydnee Hawkins, Emma Jamison, Ellie Harlow, McKenzie Casey, and Chloe Trimbach will chase around three calves hoping for the best.
Could you be owed money? Ohio consumer group says AES Ohio customers are due $60 million refund
COLUMBUS — Hundreds of thousands of AES Ohio customers could be due part of a $60 million refund from the electric provider after the company illegally collected a service charge over the last year, the Office of the Ohio Consumers’ Counsel alleges in a complaint filed to the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio.
