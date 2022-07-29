ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Caps Get Series Split

The West Michigan Whitecaps used extra-base power and strong pitching to defeat the Dayton Dragons 6-5 and earn a series split in front of 6,233 fans Sunday afternoon at LMCU Ballpark. West Michigan collected five doubles – one shy of tying their single-game high – as Bryant Packard, Josh Crouch,...
The Lima News

Locos fall in finals; Furuto steps down

HAMILTON – Forget about the Hamilton Joes’ woeful pitching in Game 1 of the championship series. Pitching helped carry the Joes to an 8-3 victory over the Lima Locos to win the championship in Game 3 of the best-of-3 championship series of the Great Lakes Collegiate League Sunday at Hamilton’s Foundation Field.
Fox 19

FOX19 NOW wins Emmys in breaking news, sports, and prestigious journalism

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WXIX) - FOX19 NOW won three Emmys at the annual Ohio Valley National Regional Emmy awards Saturday night. The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences recognizes those in the arts and sciences of television. Fox19 was honored in breaking news, sports, and prestigious journalism. Lauren Minor won...
greaterspringfield.com

Companies Are Starting & Expanding in Springfield - Ohio’s Central Location

Springfield and Clark County are centrally located in Ohio, providing easy access to the Dayton and Columbus markets. Beyond that, the city itself is growing rapidly, becoming a destination for families looking for a community that offers it all - good schools, parks, activities and affordable housing. New Businesses in...
americanmilitarynews.com

Air Force veteran turns card game idea into small family business

What started as a family card game experiment on Christmas Day in 2011 has turned into a small family business for a local Air Force veteran. Beavercreek resident Wayne Mathieu is the creator of Synco, which he describes as a family-friendly card game for all ages. Players are given a...
dayton.com

New Dayton food hall planning block party to celebrate opening

I love them and I’ve wanted to have one close to home for years now. Before last weekend I had to satisfy my cravings for these community dining incubators boasting multiple food options within a few steps of each other by visiting other cities. In Cincinnati Oakley Kitchen Food...
dayton.com

New gallery in Bellbrook showcases photography

Works of 11 area photographers are on exhibit. A group of our area’s most talented photographers have banded together to create a new art gallery designed to inspire and delight. When you pay a visit to the new Sugarcreek Photography Gallery in Bellbrook, chances are you’ll leave with a smile.
Sidney Daily News

Steer sells for $14,400

SIDNEY — Day two of the Shelby County Junior Fair Livestock Sale saw steers, poultry, goats and lambs going on the auction block. Hayden Huleskamp sold his Grand Champion Steer for $14,100, which set a new sale record. The buyers were A G Boogher & Son Inc, Alvetro Orthodontics, Anna Young Farmers, Ashley Furniture Homestore, Austin Regula Farms & Trucking, Bambauer Fertilizer & Seed/Jackson, Barga Show Cattle, Barhorst Farms, Barker Insurance Agency & Show Cattle, Bohman Trucking, Botkins Family & Jackson Center Dental, Buckeye Ford, Donald A. Sommer Inc., Egbert Livestock Botkins & St Henry, Fennig Homan Agri Business, First National Bank of New Bremen, Rob and Barbara Frische, Matt Huelskamp From The Ground Up Ag Services, Fultz Flooring, Goffena Furniture Inc., Aaron and Sarah Heilers, Hemmelgarn Services Inc., Huelskamp County Line Farms LLC, Inn Between Restaurant, Lochard Inc., Sidney Municipal Court Judge Gary J. Carter, Plastipak Packaging Inc., Provico Farm & Show Supply, Roger Schulze Trucking LLC, Garrett and Megan Serr, Shelby County Republican Party/Kerg, Sidney Body Carstar, Sidney Electric Company, Sunrise Cooperative Inc., Tammy Barhorst/Wagner Realty, US Bank, Vondenhuevel Auction Service, Wiessinger, Ron and Marcia, Zimpfer Farms, Sidney Auto Tech, Schnippel Construction Inc., Huelskamp Welding, LLC, SLD Trucking, LLC, Germain of Sidney, Edward Jones Investments-Christman, Salm-McGill & Tangeman Funeral Home, JR Cattle, Matt Huffman for Ohio, May PT and Performance LLC, Henschen Family, Billing Chiropractic, SS Auto Detailing, LLC, Jeremy and Nikki Resor, Ellis Construction, A & B Service Center, Elmer’s Towing and Recovery, Carter & Caileigh Huelskamp and Pohlkat Inc.
WKRC

'It's German soul food': Exploring the origins of goetta

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Have you ever had somebody come in from out of town? You get up in the morning and say, "let's have some goetta". And then you try to explain what goetta is but you're not really sure you explained it right. Well, we decided to come to a place where we could find out how to explain it right.
WHIO Dayton

First-ever ‘Mac and Cheese Fest’ coming to Dayton

DAYTON — Calling all macaroni and cheese lovers!. For the first time ever, the “Dayton Mac and Cheese Fest” is taking place Saturday, September 3 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Yellow Cab Tavern. >> Dayton Air Show: High-flying action begins today!. “Having hosted food truck...
Fairborn Daily Herald

Fair opens Sunday by making history

XENIA — History will be made at the Greene County Fair when it opens Sunday. For the first time, the popular calf scramble — where teens try to corral one of several calves — will feature just girls as no boys signed up this year. Victoria Casey, Sydnee Hawkins, Emma Jamison, Ellie Harlow, McKenzie Casey, and Chloe Trimbach will chase around three calves hoping for the best.
