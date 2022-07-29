ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hailee Steinfeld Starts a ‘New Chapter’ With the Help of Anderson .Paak on ‘Coast’

By Tomás Mier
 4 days ago
Hailee Steinfeld is back with her first music in two years — and she’s getting a co-sign from no other than Anderson .Paak. On Friday, the “Most Girls” singer released her new single “Coast,” a vibey, electric guitar-backed pop earworm.

“This song is deeply personal to me and was influenced by my California roots and the music I grew up listening to with my family,” Steinfeld tells Rolling Stone .

On the beachy song, she sings, “You the wave upon my ocean/pounding rhythm and motion/it’s full moon kinda night yeah/I don’t wanna go home yet.” And on his verse, .Paak raps, “You love on the screen and the stage/I wanna fit in between your legs/Let’s pick a day/Everything can wait.”

Steinfeld first teased the project last week, writing to her fans: “ If you’ve been with me for a while you know this has been a long time coming. If you’re new here… I’m about to release my first song in over a year.”

Steinfeld says .Paak — whom she’s “lucky to call a friend” — was the “only artist I envisioned collaborating with on this track.”

“Knowing he loved the song enough to lend his genius to it is absolutely surreal, and I am forever grateful to have his support,” says Steinfeld. “This is only the beginning.”

On Instagram, she said the song’s release is the start of a “new chapter.” Steinfeld last released her EP Half Written Story in 2020, which features songs like “ I Love You’s ,” “Your Name Hurts,” and “ Wrong Direction .”

During the time, she was starring as Emily Dickinson in Dickinson , and also voices Vi in Arcane, she also took on the role of Hawkeye in the miniseries of the same name last year.

As for .Paak, he recently joined Maxo Kream on “The Vision” and Dr. Dre on “The Scenic Route” and “ETA.” He’s also performing at his Las Vegas residency as part of Silk Sonic, alongside Bruno Mars.

