15 dead in Appalachian flooding, toll expected to rise

Hopefully everyone had a nice start to the weekend. After torrential downpours across the Florida Keys on Saturday, the disturbance that produced the rain continued to move farther away from the Florida Keys and allowed an improvement during the afternoon. Drier air then began to move into our area and it brought a world of a difference to South Florida this morning as we only woke up to a few isolated showers and plenty of Sun.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO