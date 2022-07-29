15 dead in Appalachian flooding, toll expected to rise

wsvn.com
More help needed to reach those stranded by deadly Kentucky flooding — many requiring insulin or other care — resident says
(CNN) — Last week’s flooding has killed more than three dozen people in eastern Kentucky, the governor says — and stifling heat will soon compound the challenges for people who are without power and stranded by washed-away roads and bridges. Temperatures in the region Wednesday and Thursday...
Harris cites climate ‘crisis,’ pushes $1B for floods, storms
MIAMI (WSVN) - WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris called climate change an “immediate” and “urgent” crisis Monday as she detailed more than $1 billion in federal spending to respond to disasters such as deadly flooding in Kentucky and wildfires ravaging her home state of California.
Hundreds of ‘structurally deficient’ bridges in Florida, including dozens in Miami-Dade and Broward
Hundreds of bridges across the state are under scrutiny over how badly they need fixing, and dozens are here in South Florida. The Nightteam’s Karen Hensel has this bridge breakdown in tonight’s 7 Investigates. Driving in Florida can be a trip, from terrible traffic to speed demons to...
DRIER OVERALL ACROSS SOFLA
Hopefully everyone had a nice start to the weekend. After torrential downpours across the Florida Keys on Saturday, the disturbance that produced the rain continued to move farther away from the Florida Keys and allowed an improvement during the afternoon. Drier air then began to move into our area and it brought a world of a difference to South Florida this morning as we only woke up to a few isolated showers and plenty of Sun.
Teen visiting Florida Keys attacked by shark while catching lobsters
(WSVN) - A 13-year-old went from lobster catcher to shark bike survivor after a scary encounter in the Florida Keys when an unwanted visitor crashed their family fishing trip. Fischer Hricko, from Oviedo, loves being in the water, but last Wednesday his favorite place turned into a quick nightmare for him and his family.
Dolphin Mall has promotion through August, spend $75 or more on a meal and get a $25 gift card to one of their stores
Deco friends it has always been a hope of mine that somehow some day my veracious appetite may serve a purpose and finally pay off for me. Speaking of the time is now! Thanks to the Dolphin Mall people like you and me can eat our way for free stuff.
