Planned ramp closures on I-59 NB, in Jefferson County

www.trussvilletribune.com
Related
ABC 33/40 News
Shelby County city surprised by road closure
PELHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — Work on a railroad track at Highway 52 West Monday morning in Pelham left even city leaders caught by surprise. No one had any idea this work was going to be done until Monday morning. CSX said it was their third party contractor's responsibility to...
Shelby Reporter
UPDATE: Hwy 52 West closed throughout week of Aug. 1-6
PELHAM – Hwy 52 West is closed at the single railroad crossing, and will tentatively be closed throughout the week of Aug. 1-6. The road will be closed so construction work can be performed on the track. According to Pelham’s communications manager Ainsley Allison, the city was notified of...
wbrc.com
$13.1M in capital improvements approved by Birmingham City Council
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham City Council approved around $13.1 million for capital improvement projects across the city. The measure was approved Tuesday, August 2, 2022. The projects ranged from streetscape improvements on Carver Ave. to drainage improvements in the Pine Knoll Vista neighborhood. These improvements span across all...
Leeds Council authorizes emergency repairs, hears Main Street update
By Nathan Prewett, For The Tribune LEEDS – A brief meeting on Monday, Aug. 1 saw the Leeds City Council pass several items related to repairs and surplus, as well as several speaking during public comments, including the director of the Leeds Main Street project. At the beginning of the meeting, Mayor David Miller delivered […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wbrc.com
Car fire shuts down portion of I-65 SB in Alabaster
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A portion of I-65 SB is shutdown in Alabaster at the 237 mile marker about 1 mile south of the Alabaster exit as officials work to put out a car fire. The left lane has been reopened. The left lane remains closed. Drivers are asked to...
Crash closes I-459 northbound near Trussville
From Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — An early morning crash on Tuesday has closed Interstate 459 to traffic near Trussville, according to the Alabama State Troopers Office. “A single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 4:14 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, has caused roadway blockage,” Senior Trooper Justin O’Neal said. The crash occurred in the northbound lanes […]
Pedestrian struck, killed in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A single-vehicle crash Tuesday morning in Jefferson County claimed the life of a pedestrian. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Ronald Orton, 45, of Birmingham was fatally injured when he was hit by a Toyota Sienna around 4:14 a.m. The crash occurred on I-459 near the 32 mile-marker, less […]
Jefferson County Commission to give $55,700 grant to Birmingham Public Libraries
Jefferson County Commissioner Sheila Tyson has announced the commission will give a $55,700 grant to support the eight libraries in her district - East Ensley, Five Points West, Smithfield, West End, Titusville, Avondale, Powderly and Southside libraries. Tyson will present the check at the Titusville Branch Library at 4:00 p.m....
IN THIS ARTICLE
UPDATE: ALEA identifies pedestrian killed on I-459 NB
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — A Birmingham man was killed on I-459 NB on Tuesday, August 2, at approximately 4:14 a.m. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Ronald E. Orton, 45, of Birmingham, was fatally injured when he was struck by a 2009 Toyota Sienna, driven by Simon Kariuki, 43, of […]
Irondale mayor, council president address concerns over gender identity comments surrounding World Games ordinance
By Crystal McGough, For The Tribune IRONDALE – Irondale Mayor James D. Stewart Jr. and Council President David Spivey addressed citizens at the Irondale City Council meeting Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2022, regarding comments that were been made concerning an ordinance that allowed the Irondale Police Department to assist the Birmingham Police Department during the World Games. […]
wvtm13.com
Pedestrian hit and killed by car on I-459 in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — UPDATE: Interstate 459 North was reopened in Birmingham at 10:15 a.m., six hours after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a car near Derby Parkway. Learn more in the video above. Alabama State Troopers identified the victim as 45-year-old Ronald Orton of Birmingham. Authorities said...
UPDATE: Unidentified man killed on I-459 NB
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — An unidentified man was killed on I-459 NB on Tuesday, August 2, at approximately 4:33 a.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, the man was a pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle on Interstate 459 North at mile marker 32 in Birmingham. The unidentified man was pronounced […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wbrc.com
Pedestrian killed on I-459 near Trussville
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An investigation is underway after a pedestrian was hit by a car on I-459 early Tuesday morning. It happened shortly after 4 a.m. near mile marker 32 just before the I-59 exit to Trussville. The victim died at the scene. He has been identified as a...
wvtm13.com
Frustrating tornado recovery could be hurricane harbinger for Alabama
EUTAW, Ala. — The continuing recovery from a small tornado that hit a poor Southern community shows how hard it may be to get over a big storm as the heart of hurricane season approaches the U.S. Gulf Coast. A weak twister hit a rural housing project southwest of...
280living.com
Openings and closings: an update on restaurants along U.S. 280
Two restaurants along the U.S. 280 Corridor announced their closures over the weekend, while several more are set to open. Superior Grill, a popular tex-mex restaurant on the corridor had their last day of business on July 30. 280 Living was told last month that the closing date would be...
UPDATE: Roadway cleared after vehicle hits DeDe’s Book Rack
UPDATE: South Chalkville Road Southbound lane is open. DeDe’s Book Rack posted on Facebook, “I was visited today by a vehicle through the wall! I have been shut down until they can evaluate the structure. I thank God no one was injured! Will keep you updated! Will try to figure out a way to get […]
$15 million Marshall Steakhouse, RV resort and cabins coming to Hallmark Farms
Memphis-area Marshall Steakhouse is planning a $15 million location in North Jefferson County just off Interstate 65 on the Hallmark Farms property. The Birmingham-area location will be one of several as the eatery and resort plans to expand across the Southeast. According to an announcement, Marshall Steakhouse in Hallmark Farms...
Bham Now
Jefferson County approved $1.4M for youth training programs—here’s how to apply
In mid-July, the Jefferson County Commission approved over $1.4M in federal funding for the Central Alabama Partnership for Training and Employment (CAPTE). To learn more about what this means, we reached out to Jefferson County, The Dannon Project and Jefferson State Community College. Keep reading to find out how eligible young people can access these incredible no cost training programs.
WAFF
2 teenagers killed in Cullman County wreck
Decatur city, Morgan county schools nearly fully staffed before school year. Decatur city, Morgan county schools nearly fully staffed before school year. Madison county schools perform proof of residency check-ins Updated: 3 hours ago. Madison county schools perform proof of residency check-ins Huntsville man dies in multi-vehicle crash in DeKalb...
wbrc.com
Jefferson Co. commissioner says she was caught in shootout while driving through Bessemer
BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Bessemer Police are looking for witness information or video after a Jefferson County commissioner was caught in the middle of a shootout Sunday evening, July 31, 2022. “It scared me so bad, because I just wasn’t expecting that, because that’s not a dangerous area I was...
The Trussville Tribune
Trussville, AL
13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
The Trussville Tribune is the local newspaper for the cities of Trussville, Clay, Pinson, Argo, Center Point, Springville, Moody and Leeds in Alabama. The Tribune provides up to the minute news online of government, crime, sports, people and events in Jefferson and St Clair counties and is printed weekly.http://trussvilletribune.com
Comments / 1