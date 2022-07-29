ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Charleston, South Carolina, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zZTt1_0gxTd6Ph00
Kzenon // Shutterstock

Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Charleston, South Carolina, according to Tripadvisor

With the advent of Big Data, it's now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. Dining brands in the U.S. have a long and storied history—and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants in Charleston, South Carolina that are listed as "fine dining" on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. Locals are sure to see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven't been to yet.

You may also like: Most common jobs in Charleston, South Carolina

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41H2o3_0gxTd6Ph00
Tripadvisor

#30. Gabrielle Charleston in Hotel Bennett

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (85 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 404 King St Hotel Bennett, Charleston, SC 29403-6422
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VRZG8_0gxTd6Ph00
Tripadvisor

#29. Wild Common Charleston

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (26 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: $$$$
- Price: not available
- Address: 103 Spring St Left Side, Charleston, SC 29403-5353
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m75E5_0gxTd6Ph00
Tripadvisor

#28. Henrietta's Restaurant at The Dewberry

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (155 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 334 Meeting Street The Dewberry Hotel, Charleston, SC 29403
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MHnXk_0gxTd6Ph00
Tripadvisor

#27. Maison

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (59 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: French
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 708 King St, Charleston, SC 29403-4919
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rrQCq_0gxTd6Ph00
Tripadvisor

#26. Galpao Gaucho Brazilian Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (68 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 167 E Bay St, Charleston, SC 29401-2126
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Lowest-paying jobs in Charleston

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18W5Eo_0gxTd6Ph00
Tripadvisor

#25. In the Kitchen With Bob Waggoner

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (58 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: French
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 164 Market St Unit A Near King & Market, Charleston, SC 29401-6948
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Kt4aE_0gxTd6Ph00
Tripadvisor

#24. Vincent Chicco's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (311 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 39G John St, Charleston, SC 29403-6432
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0slO78_0gxTd6Ph00
Tripadvisor

#23. Tempest Charleston

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (106 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 32 N Market St Suite C, Charleston, SC 29401
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DRm2i_0gxTd6Ph00
Tripadvisor

#22. Zero Restaurant & Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (233 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Contemporary
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 0 George St, Charleston, SC 29401-1543
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FfaPu_0gxTd6Ph00
Tripadvisor

#21. Husk Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (5,062 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 76 Queen St, Charleston, SC 29401-2220
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Cities with the most expensive homes in Charleston, South Carolina metro area

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oCKIT_0gxTd6Ph00
Tripadvisor

#20. The Establishment

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (174 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 28 Broad St, Charleston, SC 29401
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nmqGM_0gxTd6Ph00
Tripadvisor

#19. Le Farfalle

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (384 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Tuscan
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 15 Beaufain St, Charleston, SC 29401-1931
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FWC6J_0gxTd6Ph00
Tripadvisor

#18. The Ordinary

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,092 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 544 King St, Charleston, SC 29403-5520
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29BahL_0gxTd6Ph00
Tripadvisor

#17. Oak Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (880 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 17 Broad St, Charleston, SC 29401-3001
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QBvBP_0gxTd6Ph00
Tripadvisor

#16. Chez Nous Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (353 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: French, European
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 6 Payne Ct, Charleston, SC 29403-5405
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Highest-paying jobs in Charleston that don't require a college degree

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K5qkV_0gxTd6Ph00
Tripadvisor

#15. Burwell's Stone Fire Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (744 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 14 N Market St, Charleston, SC 29401-2623
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SLacJ_0gxTd6Ph00
Tripadvisor

#14. Peninsula Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,851 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 112 N Market St Corner of Meeting and North Market streets, Charleston, SC 29401-3157
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2edc8D_0gxTd6Ph00
Tripadvisor

#13. FIG

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,347 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 232 Meeting St, Charleston, SC 29401-3134
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WGcoF_0gxTd6Ph00
Tripadvisor

#12. Anson

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (968 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 12 Anson St, Charleston, SC 29401-2018
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EKpfr_0gxTd6Ph00
Tripadvisor

#11. Hank's Seafood Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (4,575 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 10 Hayne St, Charleston, SC 29401-3106
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Most expensive homes for sale in Charleston, South Carolina

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bPyil_0gxTd6Ph00
Tripadvisor

#10. High Cotton Charleston

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,731 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 199 E Bay St, Charleston, SC 29401-2605
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BljuJ_0gxTd6Ph00
Tripadvisor

#9. The Palmetto Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (439 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Cafe
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 205 Meeting St, Charleston, SC 29401-3110
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OfEfC_0gxTd6Ph00
Tripadvisor

#8. Magnolias

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (7,738 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 185 E Bay St, Charleston, SC 29401-2126
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05rW20_0gxTd6Ph00
Tripadvisor

#7. Grill 225

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,450 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Seafood, American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 225 E Bay St, Charleston, SC 29401-2608
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hsSTn_0gxTd6Ph00
Tripadvisor

#6. Revival

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (836 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 162 East Bay St (Next To The Vendue), Charleston, SC 29401
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Dogs available for adoption in Charleston, South Carolina

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07pGUd_0gxTd6Ph00
Tripadvisor

#5. Slightly North of Broad

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (4,384 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 192 E Bay St, Charleston, SC 29401-2123
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TS64v_0gxTd6Ph00
Tripadvisor

#4. Charleston Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,985 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Contemporary
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 224 King St, Charleston, SC 29401-3102
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ioryb_0gxTd6Ph00
Tripadvisor

#3. 82 Queen

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (4,687 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Soups
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 82 Queen St, Charleston, SC 29401-2220
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jN30t_0gxTd6Ph00
Tripadvisor

#2. Circa 1886 Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,290 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Contemporary
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 149 Wentworth Street Behind the Wentworth Mansion, Charleston, SC 29401
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XTEb7_0gxTd6Ph00
Tripadvisor

#1. Halls Chophouse

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (6,582 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 434 King St, Charleston, SC 29403-6230
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Zip codes with the most expensive homes in Charleston, South Carolina metro area

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
North Charleston, SC
Charleston, SC
Lifestyle
City
Charleston, SC
Charleston, SC
Restaurants
Charleston, SC
Food & Drinks
State
South Carolina State
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Restaurant Info#Food Drink Info#Tripadvisor Reviews#Seafood Restaurant#Fine Dining#Food Drink#Big Data#Americans
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Stacker

Stacker

18K+
Followers
20K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy