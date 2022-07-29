Kzenon // Shutterstock

Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Charleston, South Carolina, according to Tripadvisor

With the advent of Big Data, it's now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. Dining brands in the U.S. have a long and storied history—and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants in Charleston, South Carolina that are listed as "fine dining" on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. Locals are sure to see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven't been to yet.

#30. Gabrielle Charleston in Hotel Bennett

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (85 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (3.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 404 King St Hotel Bennett, Charleston, SC 29403-6422

#29. Wild Common Charleston

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (26 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: $$$$

- Price: not available

- Address: 103 Spring St Left Side, Charleston, SC 29403-5353

#28. Henrietta's Restaurant at The Dewberry

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (155 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 334 Meeting Street The Dewberry Hotel, Charleston, SC 29403

#27. Maison

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (59 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: French

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 708 King St, Charleston, SC 29403-4919

#26. Galpao Gaucho Brazilian Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (68 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 167 E Bay St, Charleston, SC 29401-2126

#25. In the Kitchen With Bob Waggoner

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (58 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (5.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: French

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 164 Market St Unit A Near King & Market, Charleston, SC 29401-6948

#24. Vincent Chicco's

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (311 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 39G John St, Charleston, SC 29403-6432

#23. Tempest Charleston

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (106 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 32 N Market St Suite C, Charleston, SC 29401

#22. Zero Restaurant & Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (233 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (5.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Contemporary

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 0 George St, Charleston, SC 29401-1543

#21. Husk Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (5,062 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 76 Queen St, Charleston, SC 29401-2220

#20. The Establishment

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (174 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 28 Broad St, Charleston, SC 29401

#19. Le Farfalle

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (384 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Tuscan

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 15 Beaufain St, Charleston, SC 29401-1931

#18. The Ordinary

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,092 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 544 King St, Charleston, SC 29403-5520

#17. Oak Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (880 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 17 Broad St, Charleston, SC 29401-3001

#16. Chez Nous Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (353 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: French, European

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 6 Payne Ct, Charleston, SC 29403-5405

#15. Burwell's Stone Fire Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (744 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 14 N Market St, Charleston, SC 29401-2623

#14. Peninsula Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,851 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 112 N Market St Corner of Meeting and North Market streets, Charleston, SC 29401-3157

#13. FIG

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,347 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 232 Meeting St, Charleston, SC 29401-3134

#12. Anson

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (968 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 12 Anson St, Charleston, SC 29401-2018

#11. Hank's Seafood Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (4,575 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 10 Hayne St, Charleston, SC 29401-3106

#10. High Cotton Charleston

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,731 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 199 E Bay St, Charleston, SC 29401-2605

#9. The Palmetto Cafe

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (439 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Cafe

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 205 Meeting St, Charleston, SC 29401-3110

#8. Magnolias

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (7,738 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 185 E Bay St, Charleston, SC 29401-2126

#7. Grill 225

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,450 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood, American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 225 E Bay St, Charleston, SC 29401-2608

#6. Revival

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (836 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 162 East Bay St (Next To The Vendue), Charleston, SC 29401

#5. Slightly North of Broad

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (4,384 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 192 E Bay St, Charleston, SC 29401-2123

#4. Charleston Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,985 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Contemporary

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 224 King St, Charleston, SC 29401-3102

#3. 82 Queen

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (4,687 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Soups

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 82 Queen St, Charleston, SC 29401-2220

#2. Circa 1886 Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,290 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Contemporary

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 149 Wentworth Street Behind the Wentworth Mansion, Charleston, SC 29401

#1. Halls Chophouse

- Rating: 5.0 / 5 (6,582 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 434 King St, Charleston, SC 29403-6230

