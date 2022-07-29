ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Lexington, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LTTt9_0gxTd4eF00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38ojc4_0gxTd4eF00
KDR In-Focus Productions // Shutterstock

Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Lexington, according to Tripadvisor

With the advent of Big Data, it's now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. Dining brands in the U.S. have a long and storied history—and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants in Lexington that are listed as "fine dining" on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. Locals are sure to see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven't been to yet.

You may also like: Cities with the most expensive homes in Lexington metro area

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41zVLL_0gxTd4eF00
Tripadvisor

#13. Jean Farris Winery & Bistro

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (203 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: $$$$
- Price: not available
- Address: 6825 Old Richmond Rd, Lexington, KY 40515-9303
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mQAlS_0gxTd4eF00
Tripadvisor

#12. Le Deauville

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (131 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: French, European
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 199 N Limestone, Lexington, KY 40507-1122
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06sCsJ_0gxTd4eF00
Tripadvisor

#11. Texas de Brazil

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (62 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Brazilian, Latin
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 151 Larue Ste 150, Lexington, KY 40517
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oAbNU_0gxTd4eF00
Tripadvisor

#10. The Blue Heron Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (150 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 185 Jefferson St, Lexington, KY 40508-1758
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XGUmP_0gxTd4eF00
Tripadvisor

#9. Lockbox

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (195 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Contemporary
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 167 W Main St Inside 21c Musuem Hotel, Lexington, KY 40507-1397
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Metros where people in Lexington are getting new jobs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DEgKg_0gxTd4eF00
Tripadvisor

#8. Giuseppe's Ristorante Italiano

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (216 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, Seafood
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 4456 Nicholasville Rd, Lexington, KY 40515-4619
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lX4iU_0gxTd4eF00
Tripadvisor

#7. Distilled Restaurant & Bourbon Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (181 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 157 Jefferson St, Lexington, KY 40508-1758
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MPupU_0gxTd4eF00
Tripadvisor

#6. Jeff Ruby's Steakhouse, Lexington

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (105 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 101 W Vine St, Lexington, KY 40507-1611
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KXvps_0gxTd4eF00
Tripadvisor

#5. Malone's Hamburg

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (214 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1920 Pleasant Ridge Dr, Lexington, KY 40509-2412
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zkual_0gxTd4eF00
Tripadvisor

#4. Dudley's on Short

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (506 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 259 W Short St Ste 125, Lexington, KY 40507-1242
- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Zip codes with the most expensive homes in Lexington metro area

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yDUjk_0gxTd4eF00
Tripadvisor

#3. Tony's of Lexington

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (603 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 401 W Main St, Lexington, KY 40507-1640
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V6jmN_0gxTd4eF00
Tripadvisor

#2. Coles 735 Main

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (381 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, International
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 735 E Main St, Lexington, KY 40502-1601
- Read more on Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s3Vhh_0gxTd4eF00
Tripadvisor

#1. Merrick Inn Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (924 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1074 Merrick Dr, Lexington, KY 40502-3704
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lexington, KY
Restaurants
Local
Kentucky Lifestyle
Lexington, KY
Food & Drinks
Local
Kentucky Food & Drinks
Local
Kentucky Restaurants
Lexington, KY
Lifestyle
City
Lexington, KY
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Tripadvisor Reviews#Fast Food#Vine#Fine Dining#Food Drink#Kdr#Big Data#Americans
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Stacker

Stacker

18K+
Followers
20K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy