Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Lexington, according to Tripadvisor

With the advent of Big Data, it's now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. Dining brands in the U.S. have a long and storied history—and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants in Lexington that are listed as "fine dining" on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. Locals are sure to see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven't been to yet.

#13. Jean Farris Winery & Bistro

- Rating: 3.5 / 5 (203 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: $$$$

- Price: not available

- Address: 6825 Old Richmond Rd, Lexington, KY 40515-9303

#12. Le Deauville

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (131 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: French, European

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 199 N Limestone, Lexington, KY 40507-1122

#11. Texas de Brazil

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (62 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Brazilian, Latin

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 151 Larue Ste 150, Lexington, KY 40517

#10. The Blue Heron Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (150 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 185 Jefferson St, Lexington, KY 40508-1758

#9. Lockbox

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (195 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Contemporary

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 167 W Main St Inside 21c Musuem Hotel, Lexington, KY 40507-1397

#8. Giuseppe's Ristorante Italiano

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (216 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 4456 Nicholasville Rd, Lexington, KY 40515-4619

#7. Distilled Restaurant & Bourbon Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (181 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 157 Jefferson St, Lexington, KY 40508-1758

#6. Jeff Ruby's Steakhouse, Lexington

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (105 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 101 W Vine St, Lexington, KY 40507-1611

#5. Malone's Hamburg

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (214 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1920 Pleasant Ridge Dr, Lexington, KY 40509-2412

#4. Dudley's on Short

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (506 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 259 W Short St Ste 125, Lexington, KY 40507-1242

#3. Tony's of Lexington

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (603 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 401 W Main St, Lexington, KY 40507-1640

#2. Coles 735 Main

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (381 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, International

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 735 E Main St, Lexington, KY 40502-1601

#1. Merrick Inn Restaurant

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (924 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1074 Merrick Dr, Lexington, KY 40502-3704

