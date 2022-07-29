Kzenon // Shutterstock

Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Burlington, according to Tripadvisor

With the advent of Big Data, it's now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. Dining brands in the U.S. have a long and storied history—and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants in Burlington that are listed as "fine dining" on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. Locals are sure to see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven't been to yet.

You may also like: Highest-paying jobs in Burlington

Tripadvisor

#6. Guild Tavern

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (323 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1633 Williston Rd, South Burlington, VT 05403-6480

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#5. Blue Cat Cafe

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (165 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, International

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1 Lawson Ln, Burlington, VT 05401-8445

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#4. EB Strong's Prime Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (147 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 10 Church St, Burlington, VT 05401-4406

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#3. Trattoria Delia

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (761 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Tuscan

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 152 Saint Paul St, Burlington, VT 05401-4634

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#2. Hen of the Wood

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (970 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 55 Cherry St, Burlington, VT 05401-8458

- Read more on Tripadvisor

You may also like: Zip codes with the most expensive homes in Burlington metro area

Tripadvisor

#1. Bistro De Margot

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (286 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: French, Contemporary

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 126 College St, Burlington, VT 05401-8456

- Read more on Tripadvisor