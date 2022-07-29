ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in South Bend, according to Tripadvisor

Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in South Bend, according to Tripadvisor

With the advent of Big Data, it's now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. Dining brands in the U.S. have a long and storied history—and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants in South Bend that are listed as "fine dining" on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. Locals are sure to see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven't been to yet.

#8. Ruth's Chris Steak House

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (178 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 902 E University Dr, Granger, IN 46530-4466
#7. Copper Rock Steakhouse South Bend

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (15 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (5.0/5), Value (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 3000 Prairie Ave, South Bend, IN 46614
#6. Render Kitchen & Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (46 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 521 E Jefferson Blvd, South Bend, IN 46617-2704
#5. Corndance Tavern

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (445 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 4725 Grape Rd, Mishawaka, IN 46545-1315
#4. Carriage House Dining Room & Gardens

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (292 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: French, American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 24460 Adams Rd, South Bend, IN 46628-9678
#3. Tippecanoe Place Restaurant

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (554 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 620 W Washington St, South Bend, IN 46601-1444
#2. Cafe Navarre

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (476 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 101 N Michigan St, South Bend, IN 46601-1639
#1. LaSalle Grill

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (553 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Contemporary
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 115 W Colfax Ave, South Bend, IN 46601-1601
