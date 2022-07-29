Ted Cruz to headline national school choice forum in Nevada

www.foxnews.com
Related
After Kamala Harris' introduced herself using pronouns, members of Congress react
WASHINGTON – Several members of Congress shared their reactions to a video of Vice President Kamala Harris introducing herself using her pronouns. "What's the big deal? Let people introduced themselves and represent themselves how they want," Rep. Jamaal Bowman, a Democrat, told Fox News. Republican Rep. Mo Brooks said:...
MSNBC guest says Herschel Walker is 'what Republicans want from their Negroes'
The Nation’s Elie Mystal once again attacked Republican Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker while appearing on MSNBC’s "The Cross Connection with Tiffany Cross" on Saturday. Cross began by questioning a poll that claimed that Walker is only a few percentage points behind Democrat and current Georgia Sen. Raphael...
Washington Post's Jennifer Rubin suggests Republicans, Trump are turning US into a ‘banana republic’
Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin wrote an op-ed condemning the American political right for transforming the country into a "failed democracy." Rubin railed against commentators warning that Attorney General Merrick Garland indicting former President Trump for alleged charges could irreparably divide the country. "Nervous pundits warn that for the good...
Republicans join Democrats in praising Biden for death of al Qaeda leader Zawahiri
Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle praised the White House on Monday after it was announced that the leader of al Qaeda, Ayman al-Zawahiri, had been killed by a drone strike in Afghanistan. "Al-Qaeda has been responsible for brutal attacks in not only the US, but Asia, Africa, and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
James Carville sees no 'moral problem' with Democrats supporting 'extremist' Republican candidates
Democratic strategist James Carville pushed back on Saturday against CNN’s Jim Acosta over concerns about Democrat interference in Republican primaries. Acosta questioned the ongoing strategy of Democrat groups boosting "extremist Republicans" during the primaries to ensure their presence in the midterm elections. "This has been something that’s been talked...
Wyoming voters tell CNN 'hell no,' 'absolutely not' when asked if they will support Liz Cheney
Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., took heat from Wyoming voters during a Friday segment of CNN's "Anderson Cooper 360" when asked about their support for the current congresswoman and the proposition of awarding her a fourth term in office. "Hell no!" said one self-described Trump supporter, who later went on to...
The rate at which Biden has driven the US economy into the ground is 'genuinely astounding:' Steve Hilton
"'The Next Revolution" host Steve Hilton blamed President Biden on Sunday for turning a strong U.S. economy into a 'weak, stagnant' one, calling the rate at which the country has entered a technical recession "genuinely astounding" – considering the state of the economy under former President Trump. STEVE HILTON:...
Former US Marine describes 'terrible' time in Russia prison as Biden admin negotiates releasing Griner, Whelan
Former U.S. Marine Trevor Reed, who spent three years in a Russian prison, called on the Biden administration to do more to help free the dozens of other Americans currently detained abroad. Reed was arrested in 2019 for allegedly hitting a Russian police officer. He was found guilty in July...
RELATED PEOPLE
‘Completely Dishonest’: Sen. Pat Toomey (R-PA) Fact-Checks Jon Stewart On Burn Pit Legislation
Pennsylvania Senator Pat Toomey (R-PA) joined the Guy Benson Show to fact-check comedian Jon Stewart over a proposed funding bill benefiting veterans. Senator Toomey fact-checked Stewart over the legislation saying,. “But here’s the thing where he’s just being so dishonest. My amendment, if adopted, doesn’t change a penny of spending....
Sinema still undecided on Manchin social spending bill, will make determination after parliamentarian review
The fate of a social spending and tax bill agreed to by Sen. Joe Manchin and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer hangs in the balance as another key moderate, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema still hasn't said if she'll support it. Manchin, D-W.Va., said he plans to talk with Sinema, D-Ariz., on...
Karine Jean-Pierre shares spotlight: Press secretary constantly has someone by her side at briefings
When White House reporters have recently convened in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room, it’s been likely that press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre has had a second person fielding questions. Jean-Pierre has been criticized for a variety of things during her first few months at the podium, as her...
NY Mag highlights Kamala Harris' 'slip in political traction,' says she 'reached an unparalleled low point'
In an article headlined "The Kamala Harris Conundrum," New York Magazine highlighted Vice President Kamala Harris' "slip in political traction" and said the vice president has reached an "unparalleled low point." The article, written by Gabriel Debenedetti, said that Harris was "partly a victim of the enormous expectations" the Biden...
IN THIS ARTICLE
If CCP strikes Pelosi in Taiwan, West would 'respond massively': Gingrich
Despite ratcheting tensions and rhetoric, the ruling Chinese Communist Party is unlikely to follow through with its most extreme threats, such as one from state-connected media members threatening to shoot down House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's plane if she lands in Taipei, former Speaker Newt Gingrich told Fox News. Gingrich posited...
Mexican President Lopez Obrador sparks concerns after tough statements on US energy dispute
A potentially costly US-led complaint against Mexico's energy policy has stirred considerable concern inside the Mexican government in spite of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's defiant attitude, officials and people close to the matter say. Last week, the US Trade Representative demanded dispute settlement talks with Mexico, arguing Lopez Obrador's...
Fox News
'Sunday Morning Futures' on Biden's mental capacity, Jill Biden comparing Latinos to tacos
This is a rush transcript from "Sunday Morning Futures" July 17, 2022. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated. MARIA BARTIROMO, FOX NEWS ANCHOR: Good Sunday morning, everyone. Welcome to "Sunday Morning Futures." Thanks so much for joining us. I'm Maria Bartiromo. Today: weakness...
Jon Stewart fires back at Republicans Toomey, Cruz over blocked burn pit legislation: 'We won't let it go'
Comedian Jon Stewart fired back at Republican lawmakers on Tuesday for blocking the passage of a bill that would have extended health benefits to veterans exposed to burn pits and toxins during their military service. Speaking with "America Reports" hosts Sandra Smith and John Roberts, the former "Daily Show" host...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Trump-backed congressional candidate John Gibbs pulls off upset victory in Michigan
John Gibbs has defeated incumbent Rep. Peter Meijer, R-MI, in the closely watched Republican primary for Michigan's 3rd Congressional District, the Associated Press called just after 3 a.m. Wednesday. The race pitted former President Donald Trump, who backed Gibbs, against one of only 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach...
Mike Huckabee says Trump would cause 'huge disaster' if he announces 2024 candidacy before midterms
Former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee said on Monday that former President Trump should "absolutely" not announce his 2024 presidential bid until after the midterms. "I think it would be a huge disaster and mistake if he were to announce this before the midterms. Because right now the focus needs to be solely and completely on getting Democrats out of control of the House and Senate and setting up for a much better situation going into 2024," Huckabee told "The Brian Kilmeade Show."
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband Paul's DUI trial 'rigged,' beset by 'deck-stacking': Jesse Watters
Fox News host Jesse Watters called House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband Paul's DUI trial "rigged" and corrupted by "deck-stacking" after a last-minute judge swap Tuesday on "Jesse Watters Primetime." The presiding judge stepped down the night before Wednesday's trial and was replaced by Judge Monique Langhorne, who Watters said is...
South Carolina Democratic governor candidate, Joe Cunningham, chooses ex-fighter pilot as running mate
Joe Cunningham has chosen Tally Parham Casey, a civil litigator who flew fighter jets during three combat tours over Iraq, to be his running mate in his quest to become South Carolina's first Democratic governor in 20 years. "She’s one of the most impressive people that I’ve ever met," said...
Fox News
774K+
Followers
172K+
Post
645M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 2