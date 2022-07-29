ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Davenport, according to Tripadvisor

By Stacker
 4 days ago

KDR In-Focus Productions // Shutterstock

With the advent of Big Data, it's now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. Dining brands in the U.S. have a long and storied history—and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants in Davenport that are listed as "fine dining" on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. Locals are sure to see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven't been to yet.

Tripadvisor

#7. DJ's Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (127 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 777 Jumers Dr Jumer's Casino & Hotel, Rock Island, IL 61201-7606
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#6. Hemispheres Bistro

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (85 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Fusion, American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 2504 53rd Ave, Bettendorf, IA 52722-6209
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#5. Johnny's Italian Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (447 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Italian, American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 1300 River Dr, Moline, IL 61265-1356
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#4. Ruthie's Steaks & Seafood

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (54 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 7077 Elmore Avenue Rhythm City Casino Resort, Davenport, IA 52807
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#3. RC Brazilian Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (28 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: Steakhouse, Brazilian
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 320 West Kimberly Road, Davenport, IA 52806
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#2. Bix Bistro

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (227 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 200 E 3rd St Hotel Blackhawk, Davenport, IA 52801-1633
- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#1. Duck City Bistro

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (358 reviews)
- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)
- Type of cuisine: American, International
- Price: $$$$
- Address: 115 E 3rd St, Davenport, IA 52801-1504
- Read more on Tripadvisor

