Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Springfield, Massachusetts, according to Tripadvisor

With the advent of Big Data, it's now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. Dining brands in the U.S. have a long and storied history—and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants in Springfield, Massachusetts that are listed as "fine dining" on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. Locals are sure to see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven't been to yet.

#5. Napoli Restaurant & Pizzeria

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (10 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (5.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian, Pizza

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1633 Bay St, Springfield, MA 01109-1225

#4. Ciros

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (37 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (3.5/5), Value (3.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 904-912 Main Street, Springfield, MA 01103-2105

#3. The Chandler Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (77 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: One MGM Way, Springfield, MA 01103-2134

#2. 350 Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (118 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 350 Worthington St, Springfield, MA 01103-1308

#1. The Federal Restaurant & Bar

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (273 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 135 Cooper St, Agawam, MA 01001-2150

