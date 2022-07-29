DGLimages // Shutterstock

Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Lincoln, according to Tripadvisor

With the advent of Big Data, it's now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. Dining brands in the U.S. have a long and storied history—and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants in Lincoln that are listed as "fine dining" on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. Locals are sure to see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven't been to yet.

You may also like: Cities with the most expensive homes in Lincoln metro area

Tripadvisor

#3. JTK Cuisine & Cocktails

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (139 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 201 N 7th St #107, Lincoln, NE 68508-1379

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#2. Dish

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (205 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 1100 O St, Lincoln, NE 68508-3612

- Read more on Tripadvisor

Tripadvisor

#1. Venue Restaurant & Lounge

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (235 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 4111 Pioneer Woods Dr Ste 100, Lincoln, NE 68506

- Read more on Tripadvisor