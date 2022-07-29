KDR In-Focus Productions // Shutterstock

Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Spokane, according to Tripadvisor

With the advent of Big Data, it's now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. Dining brands in the U.S. have a long and storied history—and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.

What's clear about U.S. dining habits is that people love options. Restaurants across America are chock-full of variety, mixing ethnicities, food regions, and cultures into steaming melting pots of (often) fried deliciousness.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated restaurants in Spokane that are listed as "fine dining" on Tripadvisor . Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. Locals are sure to see some favorite eateries and classic go-to restaurants. Keep reading to see if your favorite restaurant made the list—and to see which spots you haven't been to yet.

#8. Gander and Ryegrass

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (12 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: not available

- Type of cuisine: Italian

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 404 W Main Ave, Spokane, WA 99201-0214

#7. The Melting Pot

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (172 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 707 W Main Ave 2nd Level - Crescent Building, Spokane, WA 99201-0643

#6. Luna

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (236 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 5620 S Perry St, Spokane, WA 99223-6347

#5. Palm Court Grill

- Rating: 4.0 / 5 (322 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.0/5), Service (4.0/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 10 S Post St, Spokane, WA 99201-3902

#4. Spencer's For Steaks & Chops

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (257 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (3.5/5), Atmosphere (4.0/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 322 N Spokane Falls Ct, Spokane, WA 99201

#3. Churchill's Steakhouse

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (433 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Steakhouse

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 165 S Post St, Spokane, WA 99201-4100

#2. Clinkerdagger

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,150 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (4.5/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.0/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Seafood

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 621 W Mallon Avenue Suite 404, Spokane, WA 99201

#1. Wild Sage American Bistro

- Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,005 reviews)

- Detailed ratings: Food (5.0/5), Service (4.5/5), Value (4.5/5), Atmosphere (4.5/5)

- Type of cuisine: American, Fusion

- Price: $$$$

- Address: 916 W 2nd Ave, Spokane, WA 99201-4502

