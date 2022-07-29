From breweries to barbecue joints, here are 7 dog-friendly restaurants in southern OC

Our Pet of the Week is a fella named ABOO. He gets along with other cats, but he would much rather NOT be at It Takes a Village. Let's get him into a forever home. The reason ABOO is at It Takes a Village is sad - his owner passed away and he had nowhere else to go. ABOO previously lived in a multi-cat household, and he gets along with other cats. ABOO is a big boy and a favorite of the Spencer County kennel techs.

SPENCER COUNTY, IN ・ 3 DAYS AGO