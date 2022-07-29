Daryl Ruiter: If Anthony Schwartz is out for a significant amount of time, Andrew Berry would have to go out and bring some help
Daryl Ruiter with the latest from Browns camp. What should the Browns do at the receiver position if Anthony Schwartz is out for a significant amount of time. Thoughts on Kevin Stefanski and how he has listened to his players as he gets ready for another season.
