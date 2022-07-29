ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daryl Ruiter: If Anthony Schwartz is out for a significant amount of time, Andrew Berry would have to go out and bring some help

By The Ken Carman Show With Anthony Lima
 4 days ago

Daryl Ruiter with the latest from Browns camp. What should the Browns do at the receiver position if Anthony Schwartz is out for a significant amount of time. Thoughts on Kevin Stefanski and how he has listened to his players as he gets ready for another season.

Listen to The Ken Carman Show with Anthony Lima weekday mornings 6-10am on Sports Radio 92.3 The Fan and the Audacy App!

