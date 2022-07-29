ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Woman arrested in alleged road rage shooting on I-70, says ISP

By Izzy Karpinski
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ienVn_0gxTcJq600

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police arrested one woman who is accused of shooting at another vehicle in a road rage incident on I-70 Thursday evening.

Troopers were first notified about someone in a white Chevrolet allegedly shooting at another vehicle on I-70 West near the Rural/Keystone exit at around 8:24 p.m.

Police later found the suspect vehicle on the side of I-65 North near Meridian Street. It had apparently broken down due to mechanical issues. Three women were with the car, and a search of the vehicle netted two handguns.

IMPD: Man killed in suspected home invasion

ISP arrested one of the passengers, 20-year-old Maya Williams of Indianapolis. She’s accused of pointing a firearm out of the window and firing at the driver of a tan Buick.

Williams faces charges of intimidation, criminal recklessness, and pointing a firearm.

The driver and other passenger were not arrested.

No one was injured in the incident.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
953wiki.com

Madison Police Arrest Two on Drug Charges Following Theft of Golf Cart

Both have the presumption of innocences until otherwise proven guilty. July 29, 2022, @ approximately 10:57 AM Madison Police investigated a reported golf cart theft from the area of Vaughn Drive, near Poplar Street. At approximately 12:30 PM (same date) Madison Police Detective Shawn Scudder located the stolen golf cart,...
MADISON, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
North West
clintoncountydailynews.com

Frankfort Woman Dies From Injuries In Crash With Deer

A Frankfort woman was killed when a motorcycle hit a deer in Clinton County Sunday, according to the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. Officials say a 33-year-old man was driving a motorcycle east on W. Mulberry Jefferson around 5:15 p.m. when a deer entered his path. He was unable to...
FRANKFORT, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Isp#I 70#Indiana State Police#Nexstar Media Inc#Eyewitness News
FOX59

Frankfort woman killed after motorcycle hits deer

CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. — A Frankfort woman was killed when a motorcycle hit a deer in Clinton County Sunday, according to the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. Officials say a 33-year-old man was driving a motorcycle east on W. Mulberry Jefferson around 5:15 p.m. when a deer entered his path. He was unable to avoid a […]
FRANKFORT, IN
WTHR

IMPD investigates multiple Sunday morning shootings; 10 injured

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating a rash of shootings during the overnight and early morning hours Sunday that sent ten people to area hospitals with gunshot wounds. None of the victims' conditions were described as life-threatening by police. West side shooting. The morning's first shooting occurred just before 1...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Woman stabbed to death in Muncie, son arrested

MUNCIE, Ind. — The Muncie Police Department is investigating the deadly stabbing of a woman. Just after 9 a.m., officers were called to a home in the 100 block of North Burns Street. During the 911 call, 61-year-old Sondra Armstrong said she believed her son had stabbed her. An...
MUNCIE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Public Safety
953wiki.com

Bartholomew County Man Killed in Head on Collison

Ripley County- July 30, 2022, at approximately 4:00 pm, Troopers from the Indiana State Police-Versailles Post began investigating a two-vehicle crash that occurred on State Road 129, just south of Versailles, that claimed the life of a Bartholomew County, Indiana man. The initial investigation by Master Trooper Ben Bastin indicated...
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

27K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy