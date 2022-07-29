Woman arrested in alleged road rage shooting on I-70, says ISP
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police arrested one woman who is accused of shooting at another vehicle in a road rage incident on I-70 Thursday evening.
Troopers were first notified about someone in a white Chevrolet allegedly shooting at another vehicle on I-70 West near the Rural/Keystone exit at around 8:24 p.m.
Police later found the suspect vehicle on the side of I-65 North near Meridian Street. It had apparently broken down due to mechanical issues. Three women were with the car, and a search of the vehicle netted two handguns.
ISP arrested one of the passengers, 20-year-old Maya Williams of Indianapolis. She’s accused of pointing a firearm out of the window and firing at the driver of a tan Buick.
Williams faces charges of intimidation, criminal recklessness, and pointing a firearm.
The driver and other passenger were not arrested.
