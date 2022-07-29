ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This week in HS Sports: Hall of Fame coach Steve Mask brings winning ways to Pell City

By Ben Thomas
 4 days ago
4-star DL Hunter Osborne ‘betting on’ himself with 2023 commitment to Alabama

A few days after Hunter Osborne picked Alabama, he and his parents went to Sunday mass. During the service, one churchgoer wanted to honor the four-star defensive line prospect with a few gifts. They just happened to be books about leadership framed around Crimson Tide football. Afterward, when the Osbornes sat in the parking lot, their pastor drove by and beeped his horn. The sound? An elephant’s roar.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

4-Star DL Hunter Osborne set to announce commitment

Hunter Osborne will announce his commitment decision Monday at 6 p.m. CST. Osborne attends Hewitt-Trussville High School in Trussville, Alabama, and he garners a four-star rating from multiple recruiting sites. He will choose between Alabama, Clemson, Texas and Tennessee. The Crimson Tide have been showing interest in Osborne since he...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Finebaum compares Tennessee fans to Alabama fans: ‘They feel like they belong at the cool kids table’

Brace yourselves, it appears Paul Finebaum extended a compliment. The SEC Network analyst, a guest on McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning on WJOX-94.5 in Birmingham, compared current Tennessee fans to Alabama fans of old. He was previewing the Tennessee Vols and predicted the team could get to 8 or 9 wins or get stuck at 7. Finebaum added games against Alabama and Georgia would be losses but what Josh Heupel’s team does in those “tween” games will ultimately decide the season.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Akin named Briarwood Christian School interim superintendent

Ammie Akin will serve as interim superintendent for Briarwood Christian School. The school’s previous superintendent, Stephen Steiner, announced his resignation in January and served until June 30, spending a total of four years in the role. Akin completed her undergraduate training in the College of Education at the University...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Familiar Frontrunner in Calhoun County Golf

Calhoun County, AL – Gage Ledbetter grabs first-round lead in area stroke play tournament for third week in a row, leads at Pine Hill by 2. Gage Ledbetter can thank his wife for his recent surge to the upper echelon of the Calhoun County Golf Tour. He is currently sitting 16th in the points race, the final qualifying spot for the County Match Play Championship, but has shown signs of moving up the leaderboard quickly.
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
Rolando McClain arrested in Alabama with gun, marijuana, police say

Former Alabama football standout Rolando McClain was arrested in Alabama over the weekend on gun and drug charges. The 33-year-old McClain, also a former NFL linebacker, was taken into custody Saturday night by the Moulton Police Department. According to Capt. Russell Graham, an officer spotted a white Mercedes traveling southbound...
MOULTON, AL
These 5 Tuscaloosa burgers are some of the best in Alabama

Tuscaloosa burgers do not disappoint. Sometimes that’s all that can satisfy your appetite, especially at the end of a grueling work week or another exhausting (yet successful, of course) gameday at the Capstone. And Alabama has some of the best burgers in the country, specifically in the Druid City,...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
High school yearbook misprint causes stir with student, family

PELHAM, Ala. — The distribution of Pelham High School's 2021-22 yearbook has been halted after the senior quote of a recent graduate was misprinted, and after years of bullying, the Gillispie family wonders if the altered quote was intentional. The Alabama high school did offer a response. Avri Gillispie...
PELHAM, AL
This Restaurant Has The Best Chicken Wings In Alabama

A Gulf Shores restaurant is being credited for having the best chicken wings in Alabama. Eat This, Not That compiled a list of the best chicken wings in every state which included Hog Wild Beach & BBQ as the top choice for Alabama. "A favorite on Yelp, reviewers rave about...
ALABAMA STATE
Georgia-based brewery and distillery expands distribution to Alabama

Fans of Wild Leap brewing and distillery in Birmingham can now purchase the beverages at retailers, bars and restaurants throughout the city. The LaGrange-based brewery and distillery has expanded its distribution of beers and ready-to-drink cocktails into Birmingham, Alabama. “When looking at potential new markets for expansion, Birmingham was an...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Politics, more Games, loose kangaroo: Down in Alabama

Both of Alabama’s U.S. Senators voted against the PACT Act. The Alabama state Republican executive committee might vote on a resolution on closing the state’s primaries. The Birmingham City Council made a financial commitment to the 2025 World Police and Fire Games. Another kangaroo has been reportedly on...
ALABAMA STATE
