This week in HS Sports: Hall of Fame coach Steve Mask brings winning ways to Pell City

Oak Mountain defensive lineman Emmanuel Waller picks UAB over BYU, Mississippi State and others
Emmanuel Waller is staying home. More specifically, the former Chelsea and current Oak Mountain defensive lineman has assumed the moniker of “hometown hero” following his decision to remain in Alabama to play college football. A 4-star prospect and Rivals250 selection, along with a 3-star distinction from the 247Sports...
4-star DL Hunter Osborne ‘betting on’ himself with 2023 commitment to Alabama
A few days after Hunter Osborne picked Alabama, he and his parents went to Sunday mass. During the service, one churchgoer wanted to honor the four-star defensive line prospect with a few gifts. They just happened to be books about leadership framed around Crimson Tide football. Afterward, when the Osbornes sat in the parking lot, their pastor drove by and beeped his horn. The sound? An elephant’s roar.
4-Star DL Hunter Osborne set to announce commitment
Hunter Osborne will announce his commitment decision Monday at 6 p.m. CST. Osborne attends Hewitt-Trussville High School in Trussville, Alabama, and he garners a four-star rating from multiple recruiting sites. He will choose between Alabama, Clemson, Texas and Tennessee. The Crimson Tide have been showing interest in Osborne since he...
Finebaum compares Tennessee fans to Alabama fans: ‘They feel like they belong at the cool kids table’
Brace yourselves, it appears Paul Finebaum extended a compliment. The SEC Network analyst, a guest on McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning on WJOX-94.5 in Birmingham, compared current Tennessee fans to Alabama fans of old. He was previewing the Tennessee Vols and predicted the team could get to 8 or 9 wins or get stuck at 7. Finebaum added games against Alabama and Georgia would be losses but what Josh Heupel’s team does in those “tween” games will ultimately decide the season.
California quarterback Jaxon Potter commits to UAB after impressive summer camp
The boy who committed to UAB. A head-first plunge into platform 9 3/4 at King’s Cross won’t be required of this Potter but a long journey lies ahead for the rising senior quarterback from Santa Margarita Catholic in California. A 3-star prospect, according to 247Sports, Potter announced his...
Drama Ends Drought at Anniston’s Pine Hill Invitational
Anniston, AL – McGatha uses eagle-birdie finish to come roaring back and win the Pine Hill Invitational, his 11th win on the County Tour, first since 2019 PINE HILL INVITATIONAL Jeremy McGatha 69 66 135 Brennan Clay 69 67 136 Gary Wigington 69 69 138 Ty Cole 67 71 138 Brad Moultrie 67 71 138 Landon […]
Akin named Briarwood Christian School interim superintendent
Ammie Akin will serve as interim superintendent for Briarwood Christian School. The school’s previous superintendent, Stephen Steiner, announced his resignation in January and served until June 30, spending a total of four years in the role. Akin completed her undergraduate training in the College of Education at the University...
What are the most bizarre town names in North Alabama?
North Alabama isn't just home to things like beautiful nature and bustling cities – it's also home to towns with some of the most bizarre names in the state.
Familiar Frontrunner in Calhoun County Golf
Calhoun County, AL – Gage Ledbetter grabs first-round lead in area stroke play tournament for third week in a row, leads at Pine Hill by 2. Gage Ledbetter can thank his wife for his recent surge to the upper echelon of the Calhoun County Golf Tour. He is currently sitting 16th in the points race, the final qualifying spot for the County Match Play Championship, but has shown signs of moving up the leaderboard quickly.
Rolando McClain arrested in Alabama with gun, marijuana, police say
Former Alabama football standout Rolando McClain was arrested in Alabama over the weekend on gun and drug charges. The 33-year-old McClain, also a former NFL linebacker, was taken into custody Saturday night by the Moulton Police Department. According to Capt. Russell Graham, an officer spotted a white Mercedes traveling southbound...
These 5 Tuscaloosa burgers are some of the best in Alabama
Tuscaloosa burgers do not disappoint. Sometimes that’s all that can satisfy your appetite, especially at the end of a grueling work week or another exhausting (yet successful, of course) gameday at the Capstone. And Alabama has some of the best burgers in the country, specifically in the Druid City,...
Child labor, Kushner vs. Sessions, Ric Flair connection: Down in Alabama
This past weekend, pro wrestling legend Ric Flair won what was billed as his final match by getting creative with the rules (whatever they may be) and then using the figure-four on Jay Lethal. He even had the crimson mask at the end (if you know, you know), and all...
High school yearbook misprint causes stir with student, family
PELHAM, Ala. — The distribution of Pelham High School's 2021-22 yearbook has been halted after the senior quote of a recent graduate was misprinted, and after years of bullying, the Gillispie family wonders if the altered quote was intentional. The Alabama high school did offer a response. Avri Gillispie...
This Restaurant Has The Best Chicken Wings In Alabama
A Gulf Shores restaurant is being credited for having the best chicken wings in Alabama. Eat This, Not That compiled a list of the best chicken wings in every state which included Hog Wild Beach & BBQ as the top choice for Alabama. "A favorite on Yelp, reviewers rave about...
‘It’s been a home for me’: Superior Grill manager discusses end of beloved Birmingham restaurant
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Donny Mitchell hasn’t given himself a lot of time to think about all his years at Superior Grill, a Tex-Mex restaurant that was a familiar sight along Highway 280 for three decades. For him, there’s too much left to do. On Sunday, the restaurant closed its doors for good, ending its […]
Georgia-based brewery and distillery expands distribution to Alabama
Fans of Wild Leap brewing and distillery in Birmingham can now purchase the beverages at retailers, bars and restaurants throughout the city. The LaGrange-based brewery and distillery has expanded its distribution of beers and ready-to-drink cocktails into Birmingham, Alabama. “When looking at potential new markets for expansion, Birmingham was an...
ROUND TWO: The strangest town names in Alabama, according to Reddit users
News 19 asked, and the users of r/Alabama on Reddit responded. Here are the strangest town names across the state of Alabama.
Alabama Man Killed By Car While Riding Lawnmower On Roadway
We received terrible news out of Clanton Alabama this morning. Clanton is located between Birmingham and Montgomery in central Alabama. But today they are in the news because of a horrific accident. A man on a riding lawnmower was killed while riding on a roadway. Saturday at around 1:54 PM...
How to get tickets to see Weird Al in Birmingham this month
Weird Al Yankovic is headed to Birmingham to preform at the Alabama Theater on Aug. 20 for his “Unfortunate Return Of The Ill-Advised Vanity Tour”. Special guest and comedian Emo Phillips will also make an appearance at the show. This show is just one of the whopping 133 tour...
Politics, more Games, loose kangaroo: Down in Alabama
Both of Alabama’s U.S. Senators voted against the PACT Act. The Alabama state Republican executive committee might vote on a resolution on closing the state’s primaries. The Birmingham City Council made a financial commitment to the 2025 World Police and Fire Games. Another kangaroo has been reportedly on...
