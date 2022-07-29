This week in HS Sports: Hall of Fame coach Steve Mask brings winning ways to Pell City

Brace yourselves, it appears Paul Finebaum extended a compliment. The SEC Network analyst, a guest on McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning on WJOX-94.5 in Birmingham, compared current Tennessee fans to Alabama fans of old. He was previewing the Tennessee Vols and predicted the team could get to 8 or 9 wins or get stuck at 7. Finebaum added games against Alabama and Georgia would be losses but what Josh Heupel’s team does in those “tween” games will ultimately decide the season.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 13 HOURS AGO