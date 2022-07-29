DOJ alleges Russian national used St. Pete-based Uhuru Movement to spread propaganda

www.wtsp.com
Related
Powerful Putin Ally Sees Russia on the Brink of a New World Order
Russia is on the precipice of heading a new world order that minimizes the United States' relevance on the global stage, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Carlos Faria said after meeting with one of Russia's top officials. On Tuesday, Faria called the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) a "terroristic and hostile alliance"...
Russia threatens to break off diplomatic relations with US; Brittney Griner's sentencing due 'very soon': Live updates
Brittney Griner returned to a Russian courtroom Tuesday amid heightened diplomatic talks between the U.S. and Russia. Live Ukraine updates.
Who are the Uhurus, the St. Petersburg group probed by FBI for Russian ties?
Federal agents on Friday executed a search warrant at the St. Petersburg headquarters of the Uhuru Movement, a 50-year-old African socialist organization, as part of an investigation into Russian interference in U.S. elections. According to police and federal agents, the Uhurus were targeted for potential political cooperation by Russian national...
Sting Warns Polish Audience That Democracy Is “In Grave Danger Of Being Lost Unless We Defend It”
Click here to read the full article. Sting spoke out Saturday night during his concert in Warsaw, warning that democracy is under attack worldwide. He called the war in Ukraine “an absurdity based upon a lie,” and brought out popular Polish actor Maciej Stuhr to translate his statement that democracy is “in grave danger of being lost unless we defend it.” “The alternative to democracy is a prison, a prison of the mind. The alternative to democracy is violence, oppression, imprisonment and silence,” Sting said. He accented his message by drawing his hand across his neck in a throat-cutting gesture. Poland has been...
NFL・
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Russia-Ukraine war: what we know on day 161 of the invasion
Russia accuses US of direct involvement in war; ship loaded with corn arrives at Black Sea entrance under export deal; sanctions on Putin girlfriend
Social Security Supplemental Income 2022 — Millions to get $841 direct payment in August – do you qualify?
MILLIONS of Americans will receive six payments worth $841 each this year, with one arriving in August. Social Security Supplemental Income is a critical payment for retired Americans or those with a disability - and millions of recipients are getting SSI payments soon. SSI payments are scheduled for the first...
4th stimulus check update 2022 — 14 states to send direct payments to residents — see if yours is on the list
FOURTEEN states are sending direct payments to millions of residents over the course of this summer. As millions of Americans feel the effects of inflation, 14 states will issue payments to their residents in the form of tax rebates. For instance, Maine has also been sending out rebate checks worth...
At least 20 states to send direct payments worth up to $1,050 to struggling Americans – could you be missing out?
UP to 20 states including California and Maine are sending relief payments worth up to $1,050 to cash-strapped Americans. Lawmakers across the country are introducing relief packages to help residents amid rising inflation and a crippling cost of living crisis. CALIFORNIA. Around 20million taxpayers in California are set to receive...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Georgia Republican Herschel Walker Flubs Fox News Interview
Georgia Republican Senate Candidate, Herschel Walker, conducted a pre-recorded interview with Fox News hoping to explain the controversies surrounding his campaign. Instead, Walker, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, continued his pattern of confusing statements and allegations. According to Raw Story, Fox News Host, Brian Kilmeade, noted the...
EXPLAINER: Why Pelosi went to Taiwan, and why China's angry
WASHINGTON (AP) — When House Speaker Nancy Pelosi flew into Taiwan on an Air Force passenger jet, she became the highest-ranking American official in 25 years to visit the self-ruled island. China announced military maneuvers in retaliation, even as Taiwanese officials welcomed her and she headed to her hotel. The reason her visit Tuesday ratcheted up tension between China and the United States: China claims Taiwan as part of its territory, and it views visits by foreign government officials as them recognizing the island’s sovereignty. President Joe Biden has sought to calm that complaint, insisting there’s no change in America’s longstanding “one-China policy,” which recognizes Beijing but allows informal relations and defense ties with Taipei. Pelosi portrays her high-profile trip as part of a U.S. obligation to stand with democracies against autocratic countries, and with democratic Taiwan against China.
Federal agents serve warrant at Uhuru House in St. Pete
Federal agents are serving a warrant at the Uhuru House this morning, a St. Petersburg police spokesperson said. The spokesperson, Ken Knight, declined to provide further information, saying the police agency was not in charge of the investigation. However, he said more information will be available at a noon news conference with the FBI, the U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Florida Roger Handberg and St. Petersburg Police Chief Anthony Holloway.
Former President Donald Trump praises Saudi Arabia, avoids 9/11 question as he hosts LIV Golf Bedminster
BEDMINSTER, N.J. — Before teeing off with Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau and his own son, Eric, in the LIV Golf Invitational Series pro-am on Thursday, former President of the United States Donald Trump spoke to ESPN about hosting the controversial circuit at his club in New Jersey. “I’ve known...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Pelosi Taiwan visit - live: Speaker departs Taipei as China responds with war drills and trade curbs
China is responding on several fronts to US House speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan, with Chinese state-owned media calling the trip an “opening salvo of war”.“The stage was set for war and the speaker’s visit may have lit the fuse,” said the editorial in Global Times.China has also summoned the American envoy in Beijing to lodge a stern protest and warned that Washington will “pay a price” for its “mistakes”.And Beijing says it will hold almost a week of military exercises that include live-fire drills in six zones surrounding Taiwan, which the island has dubbed a “blockade”. Earlier,...
digg.com
Biden Administration Working Behind The Scenes To Convince Pelosi Of The Risks Of Traveling To Taiwan
National security officials are quietly working to convince House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of the risks her potential trip to Taiwan could pose during a highly sensitive moment between the self-governing island and China. Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition. We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t...
The First Test With an Atomic Bomb Created an Unusual Anomaly
Air photo showing the crater and surrounding fused regionLos Alamos National Laboratory. The infamous Manhattan project changed the world and was kept a secret by the US government due to its many implications. Those working on the project were always blindfolded upon going to work so they would not know the location. The fewer people knew about it the lower the chances for it to be compromised.
Russian firm Wagner made tactical advances in Donbas - UK intelligence
LONDON, July 27 (Reuters) - Russian private military firm Wagner has likely made tactical advances in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine, British military intelligence said on Wednesday.
Anger grows in Haiti over weapons trafficking from U.S. after guns shipped as church donations
PORT-AU-PRINCE, July 28 (Reuters) - A string of recent arms-trafficking scandals in Haiti, including the discovery of weapons in a shipping container labeled as church donations, has ignited anger over a steady flow of U.S. guns that are fueling rampant gang violence.
Here's how inflation and slowing demand make for a nightmare economy for the Fed.
The biggest story in markets today is the global recession warnings from top economists. This, plus top stock picks from Wall Street.
UK service sector growth hits 17-month low; as economy ‘heads for stagflation’ – business live
NIESR predicts the UK will enter a recession this quarter, while CPI inflation heads to 11%
10 Tampa Bay
Tampa, FL
32K+
Followers
11K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Tampa Bay-St. Petersburg local newshttps://www.10tampabay.com/
Comments / 2