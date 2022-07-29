ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

DOJ alleges Russian national used St. Pete-based Uhuru Movement to spread propaganda

10 Tampa Bay
10 Tampa Bay
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wtsp.com

Comments / 2

Related
Newsweek

Powerful Putin Ally Sees Russia on the Brink of a New World Order

Russia is on the precipice of heading a new world order that minimizes the United States' relevance on the global stage, Venezuelan Foreign Minister Carlos Faria said after meeting with one of Russia's top officials. On Tuesday, Faria called the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) a "terroristic and hostile alliance"...
POLITICS
Deadline

Sting Warns Polish Audience That Democracy Is “In Grave Danger Of Being Lost Unless We Defend It”

Click here to read the full article. Sting spoke out Saturday night during his concert in Warsaw, warning that democracy is under attack worldwide. He called the war in Ukraine “an absurdity based upon a lie,” and brought out popular Polish actor Maciej Stuhr to translate his statement that democracy is “in grave danger of being lost unless we defend it.” “The alternative to democracy is a prison, a prison of the mind. The alternative to democracy is violence, oppression, imprisonment and silence,” Sting said. He accented his message by drawing his hand across his neck in a throat-cutting gesture. Poland has been...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Georgia State
State
Florida State
The US Sun

At least 20 states to send direct payments worth up to $1,050 to struggling Americans – could you be missing out?

UP to 20 states including California and Maine are sending relief payments worth up to $1,050 to cash-strapped Americans. Lawmakers across the country are introducing relief packages to help residents amid rising inflation and a crippling cost of living crisis. CALIFORNIA. Around 20million taxpayers in California are set to receive...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doj#Propaganda#Ukraine#Pro Russian#Aleksandr#Fbi#The Uhuru Movement#The Uhuru House#The Associated Press#African
Black Enterprise

Georgia Republican Herschel Walker Flubs Fox News Interview

Georgia Republican Senate Candidate, Herschel Walker, conducted a pre-recorded interview with Fox News hoping to explain the controversies surrounding his campaign. Instead, Walker, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump, continued his pattern of confusing statements and allegations. According to Raw Story, Fox News Host, Brian Kilmeade, noted the...
GEORGIA STATE
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why Pelosi went to Taiwan, and why China's angry

WASHINGTON (AP) — When House Speaker Nancy Pelosi flew into Taiwan on an Air Force passenger jet, she became the highest-ranking American official in 25 years to visit the self-ruled island. China announced military maneuvers in retaliation, even as Taiwanese officials welcomed her and she headed to her hotel. The reason her visit Tuesday ratcheted up tension between China and the United States: China claims Taiwan as part of its territory, and it views visits by foreign government officials as them recognizing the island’s sovereignty. President Joe Biden has sought to calm that complaint, insisting there’s no change in America’s longstanding “one-China policy,” which recognizes Beijing but allows informal relations and defense ties with Taipei. Pelosi portrays her high-profile trip as part of a U.S. obligation to stand with democracies against autocratic countries, and with democratic Taiwan against China.
FOREIGN POLICY
Tampa Bay Times

Federal agents serve warrant at Uhuru House in St. Pete

Federal agents are serving a warrant at the Uhuru House this morning, a St. Petersburg police spokesperson said. The spokesperson, Ken Knight, declined to provide further information, saying the police agency was not in charge of the investigation. However, he said more information will be available at a noon news conference with the FBI, the U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Florida Roger Handberg and St. Petersburg Police Chief Anthony Holloway.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
Russia
The Independent

Pelosi Taiwan visit - live: Speaker departs Taipei as China responds with war drills and trade curbs

China is responding on several fronts to US House speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan, with Chinese state-owned media calling the trip an “opening salvo of war”.“The stage was set for war and the speaker’s visit may have lit the fuse,” said the editorial in Global Times.China has also summoned the American envoy in Beijing to lodge a stern protest and warned that Washington will “pay a price” for its “mistakes”.And Beijing says it will hold almost a week of military exercises that include live-fire drills in six zones surrounding Taiwan, which the island has dubbed a “blockade”. Earlier,...
FOREIGN POLICY
Andrei Tapalaga

The First Test With an Atomic Bomb Created an Unusual Anomaly

Air photo showing the crater and surrounding fused regionLos Alamos National Laboratory. The infamous Manhattan project changed the world and was kept a secret by the US government due to its many implications. Those working on the project were always blindfolded upon going to work so they would not know the location. The fewer people knew about it the lower the chances for it to be compromised.
10 Tampa Bay

10 Tampa Bay

Tampa, FL
32K+
Followers
11K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Tampa Bay-St. Petersburg local news

 https://www.10tampabay.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy