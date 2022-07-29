Magbanua sentenced to life in prison, Adelson requests pre-trial release

www.wctv.tv
Court records reveal details in death of child in Leon County
ABC 27 has learned more information detailing the death of an 11-month-old child left in a hot vehicle July 19.
fox40jackson.com
Florida woman sentenced to life behind bars in murder-for-hire shooting death of prominent FSU law professor
A South Florida woman has been sentenced to life in prison plus additional time for her role in a murder-for-hire plot that resulted in the shooting death of a local law professor. Katherine Magbanua was sentenced Friday morning to life behind bars without the possibility of probation or parole, as...
FDLE revives search for missing woman from 2014
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is asking the public for information regarding a woman who was designated missing in 2014.
WCTV
UPDATE: LCSO launches Council on Status of Men, Boys
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Sheriff’s Office has selected the new point person for their newly created council tasked with addressing the factors behind gun violence and shootings in Leon County. The new Council on the Status of Men and Boys is in response to the sheriff’s...
WCTV
LCSO announces Executive Director of the Council on the Status of Men and Boys
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - As of Monday, Royle King is the new Executive Director of the Council on the Status of Men and Boys (CSMB). The sheriff and other community leaders introduced King as the group’s new leader at an event Monday morning outside the sheriff’s office. King...
WCTV
Tallahassee Police confirm deadly shooting to be a suicide
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Police have confirmed the shooting in the 300 block of Piney Road was the result of a suicide. Original Story: Tallahassee Police are investigating a deadly shooting in 300 block of Piney Road. According to the TPD Watch Commander, one person was confirmed dead after...
Florida Woman Arrested In “Operation Death Dealer” With Trafficking Fentanyl, Meth
On July 25, 2022, Detectives of the Wakulla County Sheriff’s Office, alongside Detectives of the Leon County Sheriff’s Office and the North Star Multijurisdictional Drug Task Force began Operation “Death Dealer”. According to WCSO, the operation was designed to specifically address the rise in illegal
jacksoncountytimes.net
JAIL Report for July 29-31, 2022
Contisha Lovett, 39, Greenwood, Florida: Public assistance fraud, grand theft: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Clinton Cain, 28, Marianna, Florida: Violation of conditional release- disorderly conduct: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. William Wagner, 53, Sneads, Florida: Violation of state probation: Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Nathan Brown, 40, Southport, Florida:...
WCTV
LCSO investigates the death of a woman on Highway 12
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Deputies with the Leon County Sheriff’s office are investigating what they believe to a traffic fatality in the northeast section of Leon County. Investigators with the sheriff’s office responded to a call of a deceased black female on the side of Highway 12 just after 2 p.m. Sunday.
WCTV
Tallahassee mom charged in hot car death
Mike's Evening First Alert Forecast - Monday, Aug. 1. Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall has the details on the better rain chances for the week. Meteorologist Rob Nucatola has the details on the better rain chances this week. Charles' First Alert Forecast - Sunday, July 31. Updated: Jul. 31, 2022 at...
WCTV
Inmate at Tallahassee federal prison dies
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - An inmate at the Federal Correctional Institution in Tallahassee has died, according to a press release. FCI’s public information officer says inmate Jason Kirkland was found unresponsive at the detention center around 12:30 a.m. Thursday. Responding staff immediately tried to save Kirkland’s life and requested...
WCTV
TPD warns of city utility call scam
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department has seen reports piling up of people receiving scam calls from the City of Tallahassee Utilities Office with overdue exact balances owed on accounts, demanding payments. “One way for someone to know right off the bat that it’s a scam is if...
WCTV
Funeral services held in Tallahassee for long missing WWII veteran
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - An unknown hero has finally been identified and brought home. Funeral services were held at Tallahassee National Cemetery Monday for Staff Sgt. William Oscar Wood, a World War II soldier killed in action 79 years ago. Jeff Barton, Wood’s great nephew, said this day was a...
floridianpress.com
Progressive Lawmaker Blames DeSantis, Republicans for Unaffordable Housing in Florida
Florida, by some measures, has now become the most expensive state to live in the country. However, politicians in Tallahassee are at a loss on who to blame. State Rep. Carlos G. Smith (D-49) has blamed the Florida Republican Party and Gov. Ron DeSantis for the unaffordable housing market. One...
wfxl.com
Vehicle stolen from Tallahassee recovered in Albany
On Saturday, July 30, Albany Police Officers responded to Family Dollar in the 200 Block of E Oglethorpe Boulevard in reference to a suspicious automobile. According to APD, SIRIUSXM Radio received notification that a stolen white Subaru forester was showing at the location. The vehicle was stolen from Tallahassee, Florida.
WALB 10
Man arrested in Mitchell Co. car thefts
CAMILLA, Ga. (WALB) - A man was arrested in connection to a slew of stolen cars that were taken to junk and scrap yards for cash, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI). On July 28, the GBI began investigating after multiple vehicles had been reported stolen in Camilla...
ecbpublishing.com
Jimmy Leonard Demps Jr.
U.S. Army Staff Sergeant (Retired) Jimmy Leonard Demps Jr., a proud veteran of the United States Army, went home to be the Lord on July 27, 2022. Jimmy is the son of Jimmie Sr. and the late Frances Demps. He was born on Jan. 12, 1963, in Marianna, Fla., where he grew up, and his family later moved to Monticello, Fla. Jimmy confessed Christ at an early age and later joined Greater Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church in Monticello, Fla.
Taylor County Sheriff’s Office arrests man following pursuit
The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man following a lengthy pursuit Monday night.
World War II veteran of Valdosta laid to rest in Tallahassee
From family members to veterans and people in the community Monday was filled with honor.
WCTV
Tallahassee Native and FAMU Hall of Famer Michael Thomas Passes Away
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Rattler Nation has lost an icon. FAMU Hall of Famer and voice of the Rattler Sports Network, Michael Thomas, has died. FAMU’s Athletic Department announced the news Monday night. Thomas, a Tallahassee native, spent 30-plus years as a color analyst for FAMU sporting events. He...
