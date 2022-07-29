Sheffield Police Look To ID Car Involved in Two Catalytic Converter Thefts

live959.com
Related
WNYT
Duo arrested in stolen cell phone, assault investigation
A Berkshire County woman is facing a list of charges in Montgomery County. The sheriff there tells NewsChannel 13 Lynneiah Green and a juvenile tried to sell a stolen cell phone on Facebook Marketplace. When the victim tried to get it back, they allegedly dragged him by their car. Green...
theberkshireedge.com
Pedestrian struck in crosswalk on Bridge Street
Great Barrington — According to Great Barrington Chief of Police Paul Storti, at 12:05 p.m. a pedestrian was struck on the crosswalk on Bridge Street. In a press release, Storti wrote that the pedestrian was crossing in the crosswalk near the Co-Op market, when a 2008 Nissan operated by Gloria Spector, 83 years old, of Monterey, struck him.
Duo allegedly steal phone, drag victim behind car
A Facebook Marketplace exchange almost turned deadly in late July, after a Massachusetts woman and an underage boy stole the cell phone they were being sold, officials said.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Multiple cars stolen in Rhinebeck; State police investigating
RHINEBECK – Multiple reports indicate that at least five vehicles were stolen in Rhinebeck over the weekend. The New York State Police are investigating. Sources have told Mid-Hudson News that several vehicles were stolen from residences on Route 308 as well as parking spots in apartment complexes in Rhinebeck between Saturday night and early Sunday morning.
IN THIS ARTICLE
theharlemvalleynews.net
State Police investigating a fatal car versus motorcycle accident in the town of Copake
State Police investigating a fatal car versus motorcycle accident in the town of Copake. On July 31, 2022, at approximately 10:50 a.m., State Police were called to the intersection of County Route 7A and Tamarac Road in the town of Copake for a report of car versus motorcycle accident. A...
WNYT
Fire at long-vacant Columbia County home under investigation
Firefighters responded to a fire at 70 Summit Heights in the village of Philmont, late Monday night. Police say the home wasn’t occupied and has been vacant for years. There is no word yet on what started the fire. The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to...
Tolland resident charged in Pride sign vandalism
TOLLAND — A Tolland man has been charged in the vandalism of the Tolland Democrats’ Pride flag display off Interstate 84. State police arrested Dean Colombaro, 49, of Loehr Road, at his place of business on Saturday.
westernmassnews.com
Police investigating deadly crash on Amherst Road in Granby
GRANBY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person is dead following a crash on Amherst Road in Granby late Sunday night. Granby Police Chief Kevin O’Grady said that the head-on crash occurred around 10:40 p.m. Sunday. The driver of one of the cars, identified as 28-year-old Ryan Kennedy of West Springfield,...
Police Issue Alert For Missing Pittsfield Man
Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man from the region who hasn’t been seen in several weeks. In Berkshire County, Pittsfield Police said they’re looking for Lee Walter Meisenheimer, age 69, who was last seen sometime around Wednesday, July 13. He’s known...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Motorcyclist killed in collision with car
COPAKE – The operator of a motorcycle was killed in a collision with a car at the intersection of Columbia County Route 7A and Tamarac Road in the Town of Copake at about 10:50 a.m. on July 31, State Police said. Killed in the incident was Michael Marietta, 54,...
iBerkshires.com
Lanesborough Police Department Moves to Temporary Location
LANESBOROUGH, Mass. — The Lanesborough Police Department has officially moved to its temporary location at 545 South Main St., as the department still waits for a brand-new station. The department's been slowly transferring items in over the past days and, with Monday's installation of a landline, the police have...
NECN
Arrest Made in Double-Fatal Crash in Western Mass.
An arrest has been made in connection with a crash Friday in Chicopee, Massachusetts, that left two people dead. Demian Ward, 24, of Forth Worth, Texas, has been charged with two counts of motor vehicle homicide and one count of reckless operation of a motor vehicle, the Hampden District Attorney's Office said. He was expected to be arraigned Monday in Chicopee District Court.
Albany woman accused of stealing car, credit cards
An Albany woman has been arrested for allegedly stealing credit cards and a vehicle. The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office said Sheba Flood, 29, was arrested on July 28.
Injured person rescued from Lake Garfield in Monterey
At 1:41 p.m., an injured person was rescued from Lake Garfield off of Eaton Road.
WNYT
Four Saratoga County businesses accused of selling alcohol to minors
State Police say they have found four businesses selling alcohol to minors in Saratoga County: The A-Plus Sunoco on Crescent Road in Clifton Park, Sunoco Food Mart on State Route 9 in Halfmoon, Xtra Mart on State Route 9 in Halfmoon, and Lucky Mart Valero on State Route 50 in Ballston Spa.
Alert! Berkshire County Residents Are Not Immune To QR Code Scams
We see QR Codes everywhere. Right? Common places that you might see them include websites, email newsletters, business signs on the highway, on bumper stickers. Restaurants sometimes use them to show you their menu while you are sitting at the table or at home ordering takeout. Heck, they are even on the back of cereal boxes.
Texas man charged in connection with deadly crash of two people in Chicopee
A man from Texas is being charged in connection with the deaths of two people after a crash in the area of Montgomery and Grattan streets Friday.
Albany man allegedly lies about stolen cash
An Albany man has been issued an appearance ticket after he allegedly told police $25,000 had been stolen from his bank account when it really hadn't.
Litchfield fire crews: Lithium batteries explode inside car
The incident happened on Hunter Drive.
Store owner blasts would-be robber with shotgun, police say
A would-be robber was critically injured after being shot by a store owner in California in a dramatic incident that was captured on surveillance video, authorities said.
Live 95.9
Pittsfield, MA
7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Live 95.9 plays the best hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Berkshires. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0