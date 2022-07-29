The Best NFL Free Agents Still Available Ahead of Preseason

bleacherreport.com
Former Steeler Ramon Foster calls Mason Rudolph a 'damn good quarterback'
Mason Rudolph is the lost guy in the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback competition at training camp this year. But one of Rudolph’s former teammate, guard Ramon Foster, wants to be sure he endorses Rudolph and thinks he deserves a shot at the starting job. Foster and Rudolph played together on...
Bills great recruits Odell Beckham Jr. to Buffalo
Buffalo Bills legendary wide receiver Andre Reed hints that he tried to recruit free agent Odell Beckham Jr. Recently, one of the top free agent wide receivers came off the board for interested teams, as Julio Jones decided to return to the NFC South by signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. When looking at the available pass-catchers available, one name that sticks out is Odell Beckham Jr., who is recovering from a torn ACL suffered in Super Bowl 56.
Insider: WR Cole Beasley, Brian Daboll could reunite on Giants
The New York Giants can use all the assistance they can get to turn the offense and quarterback Daniel Jones into a viable force in 2022, and one NFL insider believes Cole Beasley could be a training camp acquisition that helps to achieve that goal. Beasley is one of the...
AFC North: Mason Rudolph could win Steelers starting QB job
The Cleveland Browns are not the only team with question marks at the quarterback position. While the Deshaun Watson story is the biggest lingering issue, a couple of other quarterback issues linger in the AFC North. The Baltimore Ravens are set at the position with Lamar Jackson but the two...
Broncos Reportedly Worked Out Pro Bowl Linebacker
The Denver Broncos reportedly hosted veteran linebacker Joe Schobert for a free-agent visit on Saturday, per ESPN NFL insider Field Yates. The 28-year-old LB became a free agent after the Pittsburgh Steelers released him in a cap-saving move in March. In his second season after he was selected by the...
Report: 1 Steelers Quarterback Has Gotten All The First-Team Reps
Three quarterbacks appear to be in contention for the starting job in Pittsburgh. Mitch Trubisky, Kenny Pickett and Mason Rudolph are all competing for the QB1 job this fall. However, the job appears to be Trubisky's to lose. According to Pro Football Talk, Trubisky has gotten all of the first-team...
Bears' Biggest Sleepers, Busts, Studs to Target in 2022 Fantasy Football Drafts
For the first time in his young NFL career, Justin Fields is spending training camp as a starting quarterback. And that's not the only change for the Chicago Bears heading into 2022. Matt Eberflus is the Bears' new head coach, while Luke Getsy has taken over as offensive coordinator. So...
5 Position Battles That Will Define the 2022 NFL Preseason
Preparations for the 2022 NFL season have begun in earnest with the start of training camp this past week. Part of this process is determining starting jobs, many of which are up for grabs as teams try to identify the best player to fill the role. Some of these positional...
Chiefs Rumors: Orlando Brown Jr. to Attend Camp, Sign Franchise Tender For Contract
Pro Bowl offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr. will play the 2022 season on the franchise tag with the Kansas City Chiefs. Per former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III, the 25-year-old will sign his one-year tender Monday and report to training camp after missing all of OTAs and the first few days of camp.
Bengals' Joe Mixon, Zac Taylor Clear Air over RB's Usage at End of Super Bowl LVI
Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor and running back Joe Mixon have cleared the air after Mixon's comments about wishing he had pushed harder to get on the field for the team's final drive in Super Bowl 56 against the Los Angeles Rams. Taylor told reporters after Saturday's practice that...
Deshaun Watson Agrees to Settle 3 of Remaining 4 Civil Lawsuits Ahead of NFL Ruling
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson settled three of the four remaining civil lawsuits filed against him as he prepares for an independent arbitrator to rule on whether he violated the NFL's Personal Conduct Policy. Attorney Tony Buzbee, who is representing the women, informed ESPN's John Barr of the settlements. Buzbee...
Examining the Fantasy Impact of Latest NFL Training-Camp Buzz
Training camps are underway around the NFL, which means that real, meaningful on-field work is finally taking place again. The start of training camps also marks the beginning of fantasy-draft season. In the coming weeks, most season-long leagues will hold their drafts, and for serious managers, the prep work has already begun.
Deebo Samuel, 49ers Reportedly Agree to 3-Year, $71.6M Contract Extension
The San Francisco 49ers weren't about to let Deebo Samuel go elsewhere after his incredible 2021 season. The franchise and the wide receiver reportedly agreed to a three-year contract extension on Sunday, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. The 2022 season was set to be the final year of his rookie...
Report: Deshaun Watson Suspension Decision Expected to Be Made by Arbiter on Monday
There will reportedly soon be a decision on a potential Deshaun Watson suspension. Josina Anderson of CBS Sports reported that jointly appointed disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson is expected to inform both the NFL and the NFL Players Association of her decision regarding the Cleveland Browns quarterback on Monday. According to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network, the ruling will be issued around 9 a.m. ET.
49ers' Updated Salary Cap Situation After Deebo Samuel's 3-Year, $71.6M Contract
Deebo Samuel finally got his wish. Months after expressing frustration over his contract situation, the 2021 first-team All-Pro wide receiver was rewarded with an extension from the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Samuel received a three-year deal worth $71.6 million with $58.1 million guaranteed....
Rams Rumors: Injured Van Jefferson to See Specialist About Possible Knee Surgery
Los Angeles Rams wideout Van Jefferson will reportedly see a specialist regarding ongoing knee issues, according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Per that report, "Jefferson has been doing maintenance and faces the prospect of missing a few weeks. He’ll have more info following the appointment, including if he needs surgery."
Josh Allen on Bills Training Camp Fight: 'Just Pushing Each Other to Be Great'
A scuffle broke out between the Buffalo Bills' offense and defense after defensive tackle Jordan Phillips bumped star quarterback Josh Allen during training camp on Saturday. Things got a little heated today during <a href="https://twitter.com/BuffaloBills?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BuffaloBills</a> Camp. <a href="https://twitter.com/JoshAllenQB?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JoshAllenQB</a> got bumped by Phillips! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoBills?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoBills</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BillsMafia?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BillsMafia</a> <a href="https://t.co/zvzAxZBg8s">pic.twitter.com/zvzAxZBg8s</a>
Jamal Adams Expected to Return to Seahawks Practice in Cast Despite Finger Injury
Seattle Seahawks strong safety Jamal Adams suffered a broken middle finger on his left hand Wednesday, but he's expected to return to training camp in early August and should be good to go for the beginning of the regular season on Sept. 12 against the Denver Broncos. "Just a freak...
Chiefs' Andy Reid Disputes 'Streetball' Remarks on Patrick Mahomes: 'He's Tremendous'
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid disagrees with recent anonymous criticisms from an unnamed NFL defensive coordinator that quarterback Patrick Mahomes resorts to playing "streetball" when defenses take away his first read. Aaron Ladd of KSHB 41 News provided Reid's remarks from Chiefs' training camp on Friday. Of note,...
EXPLAINER: Watson discipline didn’t require legal charges
When two separate Texas grand juries declined to indict Deshaun Watson on criminal complaints stemming from allegations of sexual assault or harassment by 24 women, it didn’t clear the three-time Pro Bowl quarterback from facing consequences from the NFL. Watson and the Cleveland Browns found out the severity of...
