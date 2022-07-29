15 dead in flooding that wiped out Appalachian communities, toll expected to rise

www.pennlive.com
How to help Kentucky flood victims
Catastrophic flooding in portions of eastern Kentucky has killed at least 37 people and hundreds remain unaccounted for.
Flood photos from Kentucky, where death toll rises and more rain falls
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Another round of rainstorms hit flooded Kentucky mountain communities Monday as more bodies emerged from the sodden landscape, and the governor warned that high winds could bring another threat — falling trees and utility poles. Gov. Andy Beshear said the death toll rose to...
West Virginia racehorse euthanized on track after collapse
WEST VIRGINIA- A racehorse at Mountaineer Casino in New Cumberland was euthanized after it collapsed on the track. According to horse racing results company Equibase, ‘Little Christy’ had a “bad step and fell in mid-stretch, being euthanized on the track.’ This comes after a federal judge says a national horse racing authority cannot enforce its […]
Here’s where West Virginians are renting Airbnbs the most
In most states, residents are most interested to visit the biggest cities within their own state, but that is not the case for West Virginia
Video: Dogs in flooded Kentucky shelter ‘very upset;’ Renewed flood threat
Video shows dogs at an eastern Kentucky animal shelter that were “unhappy and very upset” after waters from deadly flooding in the region rushed into the building.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
West Virginia Guard unit from Williamstown assisting with Kentucky floods
CHARLESTON — Members of a West Virginia National Guard unit based in Williamstown rescued more than a dozen people and three pets from flooding in southeastern Kentucky. According to a release from the Guard’s public affairs office, two UH-60M Blackhawks and two UH-72 Lakota helicopters were sent to Kentucky Thursday at the direction of West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice. Fourteen members of the Guard’s Company C, 2-104th General Support Aviation Battalion and Company B, 1-224th Security and Support Aviation Battalion arrived in Hazard, Kentucky, Thursday afternoon and began coordinating with the Kentucky National Guard.
wchstv.com
Active COVID-19 cases drop, hospitalizations rise in West Virginia on Tuesday
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — The active COVID-19 total dipped again Tuesday in West Virginia as hospitalizations increased and two more deaths were reported. The deaths – an 81-year-old man from Ohio County and an 88-year-old woman from Brooke County – pushed the state’s total during the pandemic to 7,163, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.
FLASH FLOOD WARNING Issued for Kentucky, West Virginia
DOPPLER RADAR INDICATED THUNDERSTORMS PRODUCING HEAVY RAIN ACROSS THE WARNED AREA. BETWEEN 1 AND 2 INCHES OF RAIN.
wvexplorer.com
How Pruntytown reformatory became a bogeyman in W.Va.
PRUNTYTOWN, W.Va.—If you were an unruly boy growing up in West Virginia before the 1980s, there's a chance your misbehaviors were met with the threat of banishment to Pruntytown. Pruntytown! Any infraction that could not otherwise be dealt with might lead to the mention of the word by adults....
West Virginia has Unique Airbnb’s that others don’t
Ever want to stay in a treehouse? or a storybook cottage? Then West Virginia is the place.
7 days with no water and porta jons placed outside for a West Virginia town
WETZEL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — In late July, four main water lines broke in Pine Grove. Since then, homes and businesses have either had only a trickle of water or no water at all. Officials and volunteers have been scrambling to fix the problem and help the residents. They say it’s a 40-year-old water system, […]
Video shows rescue of 83-year-old woman from roof in waterlogged eastern Kentucky
Dramatic video from waterlogged eastern Kentucky shows a person being rescued by a helicopter off a roof peeking above floodwaters. The only parts of houses that could be seen in the video, posted to Facebook by the Wolfe County Search and Rescue Team, were the tops of roofs. The post...
wvexplorer.com
How the "Tug Fork" in southern West Virginia got its name
WILLIAMSON, W.Va.—Of all the placenames associated with West Virginia, that of the Tug Fork of the Big Sandy River may be the subject of some of the most hotly contested debates. Wandering through the state's southernmost mountains, the stream sources at the end of Great Flat Top Mountain on...
Kentucky's governor warns residents to brace for more flooding
Kentucky officials are still working to confirm deaths from the past week's flooding. Hundreds of people have already been displaced.
WTRF
The heat and humidity return to West Virginia and Ohio
Tuesday: Today should look a lot different following the storms last night. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies stick around for the day today. High of 82 degrees. Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 88 degrees. It will be miserably humid and take your “feels like” temps into the mid 90s.
Ky. Woman Mourns Loss of Both Parents in Historic Flood: 'They Were the Biggest-Hearted People'
A Kentucky woman is in mourning after both of her parents were killed in the historic floods that struck Kentucky last week. James Miller, 73, was found dead, and his wife Carol Miller, 72, is presumed dead after the catastrophic floodwaters consumed their home in Hindman last week, their daughter Ashley Collins tells PEOPLE. Authorities may have found her mom's body, but they're awaiting DNA tests to confirm, Collins adds. (Gov. Andy Beshear announced Monday that the death toll from the devastating flood had risen to 30.)
wchstv.com
Five COVID-19-related deaths reported in W.Va. on Monday; active case total dips
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Five new COVID-19-related deaths were reported as the active case total dipped Monday in West Virginia. The new deaths pushed the state’s death toll to 7,161 during the pandemic, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The deaths were:
West Virginia man's lost ring found after 43 years
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- A West Virginia man who lost his class ring just two months after graduating in 1979 was reunited with the precious item 43 years later. Phillip Schwartz said he was giving a metal detector demonstration recently in the fields across the street from Ravenswood High School in Jackson County when he came across the gold ring.
West Virginia American Water Accepting Applications for 2022 Bottle Filling Station Program
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – West Virginia American Water announced today that applications are now being accepted for the company’s fourth annual Bottle Filling Station Program. “West Virginia American Water’s Bottle Filling Station Program is our most popular community investment opportunity each year and continues to showcase the need...
A Couple's Four Young Children Died In The Kentucky Floods
The children, ages 8, 6, 4, and 2, were killed after being swept away from their parents' grip in the deadly floods that devastated Kentucky.
