Shinedown’s Brent Smith Breaks Up Audience Fight During Show

Hatebreed Announce 20 Years of Perseverance Fall Tour With Bodysnatcher + Dying Wish
Hatebreed have announced that they're going on tour this fall with Bodysnatcher and Dying Wish.These dates will be part of the band's special '20 Years of Perseverance' U.S. tour. Hatebreed are celebrating their album Perseverance's 20th anniversary with a headlining tour. They're jumping from their summer 'Weight of the False...
Slipknot's new robotic band member is just as creepy as it should be
Slipknot’s man behind the turntables, Sid Wilson, has put his former false fleshy bits normally relegated to a trophy shelf to very good use as an animatronic moving nightmare that sits on stage with him and sings along to the band’s setlist.
Steve Lacy Announces 2022 Tour
Steve Lacy has announced the Give You the World Tour. The North American dates behind his new album Gemini Rights take place this fall, kicking off in the Midwest before closing out in Los Angeles. Find those dates and ticket information below. All products featured on Pitchfork are independently selected...
Sid Wilson’s Old Slipknot Mask Gets Animatronic, Sings Along at Show
The facial disguise that Slipknot turntablist Sid Wilson wore amid the masked metal band's We Are Not Your Kind era over the last few years has seemingly come to eerie, animatronic life sans its host musician. That's how it appears when the mask sings along during a Slipknot show. Fans...
Wage War Play Impromptu Acoustic Show for Fans After Weather Cancels Gig
Stormy weather forced the metalcore rockers Wage War out of their gig supporting headliners Three Days Grace in Green Bay, Wisconsin, last week. By the time the storm cleared, however, Three Days Grace were still able to perform their set on Saturday night (July 23). Still, Wage War fans who stuck around got a surprise gig from the band.
Phoenix could soon become uninhabitable — and the poor will be the first to leave
As climate change continues to bake the Earth, it is not merely the presence of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere that is heating our cities. In many cases, human-made infrastructure is exacerbating or even making our cities more uninhabitable. Indeed, as the world warms, something called the "heat island effect"...
Metal Frontman Leaving Band After Upcoming Tour
Steve Brooks, frontman for heavy metal stalwarts Torche, has reportedly announced that he'll be leaving the band after their upcoming tour. According to Metal Injection, Brooks shared the news in an Instagram post, explaining that he's found it difficult "to keep this going living on opposite sides of the country." It appears that Brooks has since deleted the post, and the band has not made mention of the exit otherwise.
Bush Unveil Thunderous ‘More Than Machines,’ Reveal Details for Ninth Studio Album
Happy hump day, which is getting off to a rocking start this morning with "More Than Machines," the brand new track from Bush. And as you might expect, with the arrival of a new song means an album will soon follow. The group is also announcing that their ninth studio album, titled The Art of Survival, is now on track for an Oct. 7 release through BMG.
Lamb of God’s ‘Omens’ Title Track Isn’t as Ominous as It Sounds
Lamb of God have unleashed the song "Omens." It's the blistering title track from the band's upcoming studio album. A music video accompanied it on Thursday (July 28). But Lamb of God vocalist Randy Blythe differentiated in a statement between real omens — or just ominous events — and the choices we make for ourselves, imbuing the track with what could be taken as a personal exhortation on how to view the world.
See Stunning Pics From Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Los Angeles Homecoming Gig
Red Hot Chili Peppers rocked Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium on Sunday (July 31). Now, tons of pro photos from the homecoming show are available. Though the band just released Unlimited Love — it features "Black Summer," "Poster Child" and "These Are the Ways" — the unstoppable LA funk-rockers have already announced a follow-up, Return of the Dream Canteen, for Oct. 14. On Sunday, however, their focus was on their mesmerizing stage show.
10 of Buckethead’s Most Prized Guitars Have Been Stolen
Legendary guitarist Buckethead has been robbed of “ten of the most important guitars” of his life. The musician took to his official website to let fans know about the stolen guitars, sharing an email address (service@bucketheadpikes.com) for receiving any information about the instruments. Buckethead famously plays Gibson Les...
David Ellefson to Play Megadeth Albums in Full on Tour With Other Ex-Members
Former Megadeth bassist David Ellefson will join a fellow ex-Megadeth member, guitarist Jeff Young, on "The MEGA Years" tour across the Southwestern U.S. this fall. Their assembled band, called Kings of Thrash, will perform two early Megadeth albums in full. Those would be Megadeth's debut, 1985's Killing Is My Business......
Slipknot Members Can’t Help But Smile Watching Their Sons Perform
Like fathers, like sons — Slipknot dads Corey Taylor and Shawn "Clown" Crahan seemed awfully pleased with their respective kiddos, Griffin Taylor and Simon Crahan, as the latter two musicians played onstage in their own band, Vended, during a recent European gig. Fan-captured footage reported by Blabbermouth last week...
More states exploring legalizing psychedelic mushrooms
Alex Jones says a trip in Jamaica saved her life. Not a trip to Jamaica — a hallucinogenic trip in Jamaica. Severe depression had descended on her at age 10, and stayed there, relentlessly, for the next two decades. She couldn’t work, couldn’t bear the sight of herself in the mirror, and for days on end could barely […] The post More states exploring legalizing psychedelic mushrooms appeared first on Daily Montanan.
See Rage Against the Machine Play ‘Born of a Broken Man’ for First Time in 14 Years
Rage Against the Machine's 2022 tour has been one of the most anticipated reunions of the last decade. Earlier this week, they played "Born of a Broken Man" during a show in Ohio, which was their first time tackling the song in 14 years. The concert took place July 27...
Oldest Bars in America
There’s nothing quite like stepping into an old bar. You can just feel the history around you – the walls may be browned from years of tobacco smoke, the initials of past patrons may be carved into the tables, ancient posters and advertisements may be affixed to the wall – and you might feel as […]
Dave Grohl, Nine Inch Nails + The James Gang’s ‘Last Ride’ Lead 2022 VetsAid Benefit
If indeed The James Gang are ready to "walk away," then this is one hell of a "one last ride" to go out on. Singer Joe Walsh is reuniting his '70s band for the sixth edition of VetsAid, an annual benefit aimed a raising money for veterans' charities. And the reunion isn't the only highlight, with Walsh's fellow Ohioans Dave Grohl, Nine Inch Nails, The Black Keys and the Breeders also playing.
