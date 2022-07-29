FTC’s Khan Overruled Staff To Sue Meta Platforms (META) Over VR App Deal - Bloomberg

www.streetinsider.com
Uber Inc. (UBER) PT Raised to $54 at Barclays
W. P. Carey & Co. (WPC) PT Raised to $93 at JMP Securities
UPDATE: Goldman Sachs Starts Kymera Therapeutics (KYMR) at Buy
UPDATE: Raymond James Upgrades Uber Inc. (UBER) to Outperform, 'Strong Mobility Momentum and EBITDA Leverage Kicking In'
DraftKings (DKNG) call put ratio 2.6 calls to 1 put as shares trend higher
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) August weekly 15.50 straddle priced for a move of 12% into the expected release of quarter results before the bell on August 5.
Relief Therapeutics Announces Promising Initial Stability Data on a New Formulation of RLF-100(R) (Aviptadil)
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. This new formulation may have important clinical uses for a variety of rare lung diseases. GENEVA, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2022 / RELIEF THERAPEUTICS Holding SA (SIX:RLF)(OTCQB:...
Illinois Tool Works (ITW) PT Raised to $191 at Morgan Stanley
Match Group (MTCH) Misses Q2 EPS by 68c, Revenue Misses, Offers Guidance
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH) reported Q2 EPS of ($0.11), $0.68 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.57. Revenue for the quarter came in at $794.5 million versus the consensus estimate of $804.33 million. GUIDANCE:. Match Group sees...
Syneos (SYNH) PT Lowered to $70 at Citi
Credit Suisse Upgrades Xylem (XYL) to Neutral
Applied Blockchain, Inc. (APLD) Earnings
Like Applied Blockchain, Inc. (APLD) Earnings? Also look at MARA, BW, SQNS. Applied Blockchain (APLD) Reports Q3 Adjusted EPS of ($0.04)
Summit Hotel Properties (INN) Misses Q2 EPS by 6c
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE: INN) reported Q2 EPS of ($0.07), $0.06 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.01). Revenue for the quarter came in at $183.25 million versus the consensus estimate of $180.38 million.
Tinder chief leaves dating app after one year
News of Renate Nyborg’s exit came as Match Group reported results that missed Wall Street expectations
It's time to start worrying about China again
China is one of the US' largest customers. As its economy struggles and tensions over Taiwan rise, the United States is bracing for impact.
Pinterest Surges on Strong User Numbers, Elliott Investment; Analysts Upgrades on Attractive Risk/reward
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Shares of Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) are up over 18% after the company reported better-than-expected user numbers. PINS reported an adjusted EPS of 11c on revenue of $665.9 million, which compares to the consensus of adjusted EPS of...
