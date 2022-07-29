FTC’s Khan Overruled Staff To Sue Meta Platforms (META) Over VR App Deal - Bloomberg

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE: INN) reported Q2 EPS of ($0.07), $0.06 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.01). Revenue for the quarter came in at $183.25 million versus the consensus estimate of $180.38 million.

ECONOMY ・ 7 HOURS AGO