Blink Charging (BLNK) Selected as Preferred Provider to Charge ZEVx Electric Conversion Kits

Citi Starts Polestar Automotive Holding Uk Plc (PSNY) at Buy
Citi analyst Itay Michaeli initiates coverage on Polestar Automotive Holding Uk Plc (NASDAQ ...
Avis Budget Group (CAR) Tops Q2 EPS by $4.35
Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ: CAR) reported Q2 EPS of $15.94, $4.35 better than the analyst estimate of $11.59. Revenue for the quarter came in at $3.24 billion versus the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion.
Surgery Partners, Inc. (SGRY) Earnings
Leggett & Platt (LEG) Reports In-Line Q2 EPS; Offers FY22 Guidance
Leggett & Platt (NYSE: LEG) reported Q2 EPS of $0.70, in-line with the analyst estimate of $0.70. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.33 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion.
Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolid (COKE) Earnings
Man who threw away £150m in bitcoin hopes AI and robot dogs will get it back
A computer engineer who accidentally threw away a hard drive containing approximately £150m worth of bitcoin plans to use artificial intelligence to search through thousands of tonnes of landfill. James Howells discarded the hardware from an old laptop containing 8,000 bitcoins in 2013 during an office clearout and now...
Apollo Endosurgery (APEN) Earnings
TransMedics Group (TMDX) Misses Q2 EPS by 6c, Revenues Beat; Raises FY Revenue Guidance
TransMedics Group (NASDAQ: TMDX) reported Q2 EPS of ($0.41), $0.06 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.35). Revenue for the quarter came in at $20.5 million versus the consensus estimate of $16.2 million.
Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN) Averaged 124 Drilling Rigs in June 2022
PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC. (NASDAQ: PTEN) today reported that for the month of June 2022, the Company had an average of 124 drilling rigs operating in the United States. For the three months ended June 30, 2022, the Company had an average of 121 drilling rigs operating in the United States.
Vodafone (VOD:LN) (VOD) PT Lowered to GBP1.60 at Citi
Citi analyst Georgios Ierodiaconou lowered ...
ON Semiconductor (ON) PT Raised to $75 at Citi
Citi analyst Christopher Danely raised ...
Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (EOSE) Earnings
Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings (AAWW) Takeover Starting Point Expected in the Mid-$90s - Stifel
Stifel analyst Frank Galanti III weighed in on Monday's rumor that private equity firm Apollo was in advanced talks to ...
UPDATE: Susquehanna Upgrades Pinterest Inc (PINS) to Positive, 'New Catalysts Skew Risk/Reward to the Upside'
Susquehanna analyst Shyam Patil upgraded Pinterest Inc (NYSE: PINS) from Negative ...
BTIG Downgrades Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) to Neutral
BTIG analyst Gray Powell downgraded Snowflake Inc. (NYSE: SNOW) ...
UPDATE: Berenberg Downgrades Teladoc (TDOC) to Hold
Berenberg analyst Ravi Misra downgraded Teladoc (NYSE: TDOC) from Buy to ...
UPDATE: Cowen Downgrades Farfetch (FTCH) to Market Perform
Cowen analyst Oliver Chen downgraded Farfetch (NYSE: FTCH) from Outperform to ...
Pinterest Surges on Strong User Numbers, Elliott Investment; Analysts Upgrades on Attractive Risk/reward
Shares of Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) are up over 18% after the company reported better-than-expected user numbers. PINS reported an adjusted EPS of 11c on revenue of $665.9 million, which compares to the...
Cohesity Appoints Sanjay Poonen as CEO and President
SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 2, 2022-- Cohesity, a leader in next-gen data management, today announced the appointment of Sanjay Poonen as CEO and President. He will also join the Cohesity Board of Directors. Poonen was formerly Chief Operating Officer (COO) of VMware and President of SAP. Mohit Aron, who has been CEO since founding the company in 2013, will accelerate Cohesity's product innovation and roadmap as Founder and Chief Technology and Product Officer. Aron will continue to lead the company's research and development (R&D), support and services, as well as the Office of the CTO. He will remain on the Cohesity Board of Directors.
Shoppers are flocking to dollar stores for canned goods and bulk buying from Sam's Club due to soaring inflation
Shoppers are feeling the effects of high inflation in the US. One shopper told the WSJ that switching to dollar store groceries impacted their health.
