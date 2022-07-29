Makin Waves Song of the Week: "I Can’t Wait Any Longer" by Mike Montrey Band

www.newjerseystage.com
Naomi Judd Cut Daughters Wynonna & Ashley From $25 Million Dollar Will Before Suicide, Official Documents Reveal
Country legend Naomi Judd left total control of her fortune and estate — believed to be $25 million dollars — to her widower husband before she killed herself, it can be revealed.In official documents obtained by Radar, Naomi made no mention of her daughters Wynonna or Ashley and rested all power with her husband of 33 years.“I nominate and appoint my spouse, Larry Strickland, as Executor of my estate,” the document reads.“In the event my spouse ceases or fails to serve, then I nominate and appoint my brother-in-law, Reginald Strickland, and Daniel Kris Wiatr as Co-Executors. I direct that no...
#TrendCheck: 'Andor' Trailer, Housewives Swap, Trader Joes Lunch Hacks
Here's what's trending this Tuesday from Twitter to TikTok.
Mo Ostin, longtime Warner records chairman, dies at 95
NEW YORK (AP) — Mo Ostin, a self-effacing giant of the music business who with rare integrity presided over Warner Bros. Records’ rise to a sprawling, billion-dollar empire and helped discover and nurture artists from Jimi Hendrix to Green Day, has died. He was 95. Warner Records said...
