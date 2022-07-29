ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jump on this college football preseason parlay while you can

 4 days ago
Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

When it comes to placing college football preseason bets, rarely do sportsbooks allow you the parlay option. Want to parlay a couple of teams on the over/under? Sorry, not allowed. Want to parlay a couple of teams to make or miss the College Football Playoff? Sorry, not allowed. Want to parlay one team on the over/under and another to make or miss the College Football Playoff? Sorry, not allowed. Want to parlay a couple of division winners? Sorry ...

Oh, wait. DraftKings allows you to do that? Yes, they do! Are other sportsbooks too? Nope. Not FanDuel, Caesars, BetMGM, Barstool or PointsBet? Just DraftKings. So, what should I do? You should take advantage, ASAP!

When it comes to the SEC, it's not exactly crystal clear who will win the conference title every year. There's the reigning National Champions in Georgia, returning national runner-up in Alabama and there's Texas A&M, which starts the season with the top-ranked recruiting class in the nation. But you know what's pretty close to a lock? Georgia winning the SEC East.

I know the Bulldogs became the first school ever to have five defensive players drafted in the first round a year ago, not to mention 15 total players taken in the NFL Draft, but the SEC East is nowhere near as top-heavy as the West. In the West you've got the heavily-favored Crimson Tide, A&M, and Ole Miss — all of whom are capable of beating each other head-to-head — but that's really not the case in the East. Sure, Tennessee may have surprised some people a year ago and should be good this year, but they're just not on Georgia's level. Same thing with Florida and Kentucky. In fact, no team in the East came within 17 points of Georgia last season. You can say the past is the past, but Georgia has coasted through the East the last couple of years — winning the SEC East Division four of the last five seasons.

Now are the Bulldogs going to be as good defensively as they were a year ago? Absolutely not. But they don't have to be. And if one thing is certain, head coach Kirby Smart knows defense. The Bulldogs will be just fine defensively. As for the offensive side of the ball, Georgia returns seven starters, most notably quarterback Stetson Bennett. It took Georgia a couple of games to get going offensively, but in the end, they figured it out. Excluding the SEC title game loss to Bama, Georgia scored at least 30 points in every game. Not bad. And there's a good chance they'll be even better offensively this season.

And don't think that just because A&M finished with the top recruiting class, all of a sudden no one wants to go to Georgia. The Bulldogs still finished with the third-best recruiting class and are a top-10 team in the nation every year. The SEC may be the best conference in college football, but using Georgia as a leg for your division winner parlay is totally worth it.

As for the second leg of our division winner parlay, well that was a little tougher to find. But it's there. And it's not a team from a major conference. It's Louisiana-Lafayette. Use the Ragin' Cajuns to win the Sun Belt West Division for your final leg.

The Ragin' Cajuns surprised just about everyone with 13 straight wins a year ago, most notably beating Appalachian State for the Sun Belt Conference title. But don't be fooled. They're a program on the rise. You might not be all that familiar with the Sun Belt, but don't let the conference's lack of notoriety fool you. There are some really good teams in the Sun Belt out of the Ragin' Cajuns too — Coastal Carolina and Appalachian State to name two.

Good news for Louisiana-Lafayette, though — Coastal Carolina and App State are in the East Division — they don't play them during the regular season. On the road against Marshall and home games vs. Arkansas State and Troy will be tough, but the Ragin' Cajuns should be OK. You know why? The Ragin' Cajuns got themselves an established program. Let the facts speak for themselves: 24 wins, two Sun Belt titles and 3-0 in bowl games over the last three seasons.

Will Louisiana-Lafayette win 13 games again this season? Probably not. Heck, they might not even get to double-digits. Did they lose a lot from a year ago? They sure did — most notably head coach Billy Napier, who's now the head coach at Florida, and five-year starter Levi Lewis at quarterback — but with a relatively weak Western Division, Louisiana-Lafayette should be more than just OK.

The Bet: Georgia to win the SEC East Division AND Louisiana-Lafayette to win the Sun Belt West Division (+125 odds via DraftKings)

Bet $100 to win $125

