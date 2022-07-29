ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Pleasant, SC

Detectives locate missing Mount Pleasant teen Michael McKeever

By Tim Renaud
 4 days ago

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Mount Pleasant Police Department announced Friday morning a teen who has been missing since April 6 has been safely located.

Detectives with Mount Pleasant PD located 17-year-old Michael McKeever, who had been missing for more than a hundred days after not returning home from school .

“Thank you to Michael’s family, the public, and our media partners for working together with us to locate him,” said Inspector Don Calabrese with Mount Pleasant PD.

No other details were provided.

Comments / 5

Michelle D
4d ago

Thank God!🥲 I've been praying. Continued prayers as the family heals together.🙏

IN THIS ARTICLE
