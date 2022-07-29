ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) Declares $0.39 Quarterly Dividend; 9.5% Yield

 4 days ago
Benzinga

Tuesday Is Your Last Chance To Buy NextEra Energy Partners Before The Dividend Payout

Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from NextEra Energy Partners NEP. The company announced on Friday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 76.25 per share. On Wednesday, NextEra Energy Partners will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 76.25 lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Motley Fool

2 Cheap Dividend Stocks Yielding More Than 4%

Gilead Sciences is a leader in the coronavirus and HIV drug markets. Viatris is continuing a transformation that will improve its prospects. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
StreetInsider.com

Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Reports Q2 FFO of $0.80

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE: VNO) reported Q2 FFO of $0.80, versus $0.80 reported last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at $453.5 million versus the consensus estimate of $427.23 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Berenberg Downgrades Four Corners Property Trust (FCPT) to Hold

Berenberg analyst Nate Crossett downgraded Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE: FCPT) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Danaos Corporation (DAC) Tops Q2 EPS by $2.10

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Danaos Corporation (NYSE: DAC) reported Q2 EPS of $7.59, $2.10 better than the analyst estimate of $5.49. Revenue for the quarter came in at $250.9 million versus the consensus estimate of $208.7 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Comstock Resources (CRK) Tops Q2 EPS by 9c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Comstock Resources (NYSE: CRK) reported Q2 EPS of $1.00, $0.09 better than the analyst estimate of $0.91. For earnings history and earnings-related data on Comstock Resources (CRK) click here.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

CNO Financial Group (CNO) Tops Q2 EPS by 25c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. CNO Financial Group (NYSE: CNO) reported Q2 EPS of $0.71, $0.25 better than the analyst estimate of $0.46. Revenue for the quarter came in at $855 million versus the consensus estimate of $905.9 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Clarus (CLAR) Tops Q2 EPS by 19c, $50M Buyback Plan

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Clarus (NASDAQ: CLAR) reported Q2 EPS of $0.33, $0.19 better than the analyst estimate of $0.14. Revenue for the quarter came in at $114.9 million versus the consensus estimate of $110.16 million.
