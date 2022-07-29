Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) Declares $0.39 Quarterly Dividend; 9.5% Yield

www.streetinsider.com
Related
2 Dividend Stocks to Buy on Sale
Dividend stocks are more critical than ever to producing long-term portfolio gains.
7 Raymond James ‘Analyst Favorite’ Third Quarter/ 2022 Picks Also Pay Big Dividends
All of the companies that we follow here at 24/7 Wall St. keep a list for their institutional and retail clients of high conviction stock picks. These are generally the companies they not only like on a longer term basis, but ones that usually have big upside to the assigned target price. With the second-quarter […]
7 Warren Buffett Dividend Stocks That Every Total Return Investor Should Own
If any investor has stood the test of time, it’s Warren Buffett, and with good reason. For years the “Oracle of Omaha” has had a rock star-like presence in the investing world. His annual Berkshire Hathaway shareholders meeting draws thousands of loyal fans who are investors. Known for his long buy-and-hold strategies, and his massive […]
Tuesday Is Your Last Chance To Buy NextEra Energy Partners Before The Dividend Payout
Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from NextEra Energy Partners NEP. The company announced on Friday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 76.25 per share. On Wednesday, NextEra Energy Partners will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 76.25 lower than it would have opened on any other day.
IN THIS ARTICLE
3 Dividend Stocks That Should Pay You the Rest of Your Life
These companies should provide steadily rising income to shareholders in the decades to come.
You Can Count On This Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stock
Sometimes, where there's smoke, there are dividends.
Here's Why This Beaten-Down Dividend Stock Is a Buy
The stock of the most dominant asset manager in the world has tumbled recently due to the broader market's downturn.
Motley Fool
2 Cheap Dividend Stocks Yielding More Than 4%
Gilead Sciences is a leader in the coronavirus and HIV drug markets. Viatris is continuing a transformation that will improve its prospects. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
This Dividend Stock Could Be a No-Brainer Buy Right Now
Here's a stock that can do well even if we enter a recession.
StreetInsider.com
Vornado Realty Trust (VNO) Reports Q2 FFO of $0.80
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE: VNO) reported Q2 FFO of $0.80, versus $0.80 reported last year. Revenue for the quarter came in at $453.5 million versus the consensus estimate of $427.23 million.
StreetInsider.com
Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) Earnings
Like Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) Earnings? Also look at RPAI, MPW, AQST, EDAP.
StreetInsider.com
UPDATE: Berenberg Downgrades Four Corners Property Trust (FCPT) to Hold
Berenberg analyst Nate Crossett downgraded Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE: FCPT) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StreetInsider.com
Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (EOSE) Earnings
Like Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (EOSE) Earnings? Also look at EVA, RMO, FUV, LTHM.
StreetInsider.com
Danaos Corporation (DAC) Tops Q2 EPS by $2.10
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Danaos Corporation (NYSE: DAC) reported Q2 EPS of $7.59, $2.10 better than the analyst estimate of $5.49. Revenue for the quarter came in at $250.9 million versus the consensus estimate of $208.7 million.
StreetInsider.com
TransMedics Group (TMDX) Misses Q2 EPS by 6c, Revenues Beat; Raises FY Revenue Guidance
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. TransMedics Group (NASDAQ: TMDX) reported Q2 EPS of ($0.41), $0.06 worse than the analyst estimate of ($0.35). Revenue for the quarter came in at $20.5 million versus the consensus estimate of $16.2 million.
StreetInsider.com
Comstock Resources (CRK) Tops Q2 EPS by 9c
Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Comstock Resources (NYSE: CRK) reported Q2 EPS of $1.00, $0.09 better than the analyst estimate of $0.91. For earnings history and earnings-related data on Comstock Resources (CRK) click here.
StreetInsider.com
Smith International Inc. (SII) Earnings
Like Smith International Inc. (SII) Earnings? Also look at BKH, NWE, SR, UTL.
StreetInsider.com
CNO Financial Group (CNO) Tops Q2 EPS by 25c
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. CNO Financial Group (NYSE: CNO) reported Q2 EPS of $0.71, $0.25 better than the analyst estimate of $0.46. Revenue for the quarter came in at $855 million versus the consensus estimate of $905.9 million.
Best Performing Dividend ETFs For The 1st Half Of 2022
Even as the S&P 500 fell by 20%, several dividend ETFs managed to deliver positive returns for shareholders.
StreetInsider.com
Clarus (CLAR) Tops Q2 EPS by 19c, $50M Buyback Plan
Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Clarus (NASDAQ: CLAR) reported Q2 EPS of $0.33, $0.19 better than the analyst estimate of $0.14. Revenue for the quarter came in at $114.9 million versus the consensus estimate of $110.16 million.
Comments / 0