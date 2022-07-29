ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Appalachian floods kill at least 16 as rescue teams deploy

By Deseret Digital Media
ksl.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.ksl.com

Comments / 0

Related
ksl.com

Western flames spread, California sees its largest 2022 fire

YREKA, Calif. — Crews battling the largest wildfire so far this year in California braced for thunderstorms and hot, windy conditions that created the potential for additional fire growth Sunday as they sought to protect remote communities. The McKinney Fire was burning out of control in Northern California's Klamath...
CALIFORNIA STATE
ksl.com

Where have Utah millennials moved? Chances are it's close to home

SALT LAKE CITY — Millennials are moving around quite a lot, but it appears they are settling down close to home, according to new findings released this week by the U.S. Census Bureau. The agency, in coordination with researchers at Harvard University, found that about eight out of 10...
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

Housing market is 'stabilizing' in this state. Here's what that means

SALT LAKE CITY — For the first time in about two years, Utah has actually seen a small dip to its median home price. In June, it dipped to $530,000, down ever so slightly from $535,050 in May. Meanwhile, sales are slowing dramatically. From April to June, single-family homes...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Whitesburg, KY
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Accidents
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
State
West Virginia State
State
Missouri State
ksl.com

7 places in Utah where fries are more than a side

This story is sponsored by Siegfried & Jensen. The potato may belong to the state of Idaho, but as for fries, you'll find some of the best here in Utah. The Beehive State is known for fry sauce (and no, it's not called Mayochup) but the quality of the fries that go with the fry sauce is important.
UTAH STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy