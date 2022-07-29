ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami Weather: hot & humid, afternoon showers will push inland

By Lissette Gonzalez
 4 days ago

MIAMI - We're in for another hot one as afternoon highs climb to the low 90s and it will feel like the upper 90s and 100s when you factor in the high humidity.

The breeze will build out of the east and will steer storms towards the interior and west coast. There is a high risk of rip currents at the beach through the weekend due to the strong onshore winds. It is not safe to go swimming in the ocean.

Friday night lows will be warm in the low 80s.

A look ahead CBS News Miami

The Sahara air layer that has brought us hazy and mainly dry weather the past few days will lift northwestward. Some moisture will begin to move in.

Saturday we'll wake up with some scattered showers and some downpours in spots. Highs will soar to around 90 degrees and it will feel like the upper 90s and 100s. Saturday afternoon storms will march towards the interior and Gulf coast.

This typical Summertime pattern will continue Sunday. Spotty showers will be possible Sunday morning and then storms will push inland in the afternoon. Highs remain seasonable through early next week.

Weather
Environment
