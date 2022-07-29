www.southernminnesotanews.com
Teen ejected, others hospitalized after vehicle rolls near Cambridge
A single-car crash in the area of Highway 47 and County Road 5 near Cambridge, Minn. left three injured on Tuesday. Courtesy of the Isanti County Sheriff's Office. Authorities in Cambridge believe speed and alcohol might've contributed to a single-vehicle crash Tuesday that critically injured an 18-year-old passenger and hospitalized two others.
Twin Cities man found on side of the road with stab wounds
A man has been arrested in connection to a stabbing that happened early Monday morning. The Washington County Sheriff's Office said a 19-year-old Willernie man has been taken into custody. A deputy was in the area of Willernie at about 8:45 a.m., near the 300 block of Stillwater Road, when...
Standoff involving multiple SWAT units west of Twin Cities
The Meeker County Sheriff's Office is involved in an ongoing standoff with a man that began Monday evening. The man has barricaded himself inside a house located on the 17300 block of 745th Ave., south of Dassel, Minnesota. Deputies and SWAT were sent to the area on a report of a man threatening to kill family members. He has refused to comply and remains inside the home, authorities said Tuesday.
Police ask for help finding missing Minneapolis woman
MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police are asking the public to help them find a woman who has been missing for more than a month. A news release details how 71-year-old Carol Ann Swigart was last heard from on June 27. Police say Swigart is known to divide her time between a home on the 4800 block of Girard Ave. N and an apartment at 1717 Washington St. NE. She is also a frequent visitor to the Mystic Lake and Treasure Island Casinos, and North Memorial Hospital.
Teen in custody after man stabbed in Willernie, Minn.
WILLERNIE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A teen is in custody after a stabbing early Monday morning in a small city in Washington County, Minnesota left a man hospitalized. A deputy who was on patrol in the area came across the 36-year-old victim shortly before 8:45 a.m. on the side of Stillwater Road near Triangle Park. The victim had multiple stab wounds but was able to tell deputies the identity of his attacker before he was transported to the hospital.
Victim of mass stabbing on Apple River explains what happened
One of the five people stabbed by a knife-wielding man on the Apple River in Somerset, Wisconsin on Saturday has identified herself as Rhyley Mattison, a 24-year-old from Burnsville. She was with a group of people tubing on the popular river when a 52-year-old Prior Lake man began stabbing people,...
Four injured in Highway 60 crash
Four people were injured in a crash on Highway 60 west of Butterfield Monday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol says a Dodge pickup was eastbound on Highway 60 when it went off the roadway and rolled onto its side. The driver of the pickup, 17-year-old Tokala Timothy Decory, of Mounds...
Buffalo man charged with murdering his father in rural Minnesota cabin
A note discovered alongside a man found shot dead in his rural Aitkin County cabin last week seemingly tells of the father's suspicions that his sons were stealing from him. The note, detailed by prosecutors in charges filed Friday, indicated 62-year-old Daniel Bzdok planned to go to the police with the information and wanted to obtain a restraining order.
3 teens hurt in overnight shooting on I-35W in Minneapolis
(FOX 9) - Three teens were left hurt after another person opened fire on their vehicle overnight on I-35W in Minneapolis. Minneapolis police and Minnesota State Patrol were alerted to the shooting shortly after 2 a.m. Monday. The victims -- a 15-year-old boy, a 17-year-old boy, and an 18-year-old man – were found hurt inside a vehicle on the exit ramp from 35W at 28th Street East.
Man stabbed in Willernie, police arrest suspected attacker
WILLERNIE, Minn. -- A man is recovering after being stabbed in Willernie early Monday morning.The stabbing happened on the 300 block of Stillwater Road at about 8:45 a.m. First responders found a 36-year-old man suffering from multiple stab wounds on the side of the street.He was taken to the hospital by ambulance. The Washington County Sheriff's Department says he was able to identify his attacker to police.Police have taken a 19-year-old in custody. He is booked at the Washington County Jail, and has not yet been charged.
Green Bay teen shot multiple times in Minnesota, death ruled a homicide
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (WFRV) – Police in Minneapolis are investigating the shooting of a Green Bay teenager that happened on the evening of July 29. According to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office, 19-year-old Sunrise Badbear Wade died on July 29 after he was reportedly shot multiple times. The incident happened in the 4100 block of Snelling Avenue in Minneapolis around 11 p.m.
Charges reveal new details of Nicolae Miu's alleged mass stabbing on Apple River
Nicolae Miu, the 52-year-old Prior Lake man accused of fatally stabbing a 17-year-old boy and four others who were tubing down the Apple River in Somerset, Wisconsin, has been formally charged two days after the violent attack. Miu has been charged with one count of first-degree intentional homicide of Isaac...
Woman shot dead in Brooklyn Center home; man in custody
BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. – A woman is dead and a man is behind bars after a shooting Sunday afternoon in Brooklyn Center.Police say officers rushed to a residence on the 5400 block of 68th Avenue North at about 1 p.m., where they found the victim.Witnesses helped police zero in on the suspect, who was arrested later in the day in St. Louis Park. He was in possession of "multiple firearms." Police say they don't believe the shooting was random in nature.He is being held Sunday night in Brooklyn Center and is expected to be moved to the Hennepin County Jail. Police are still investigating.
Five stabbed at Apple River, Minnesota teen dead, Wisconsin sheriff says
A 17-year-old Stillwater boy was killed and four others injured Saturday in a knife attack on the Apple River in western Wisconsin. A 52-year-old Prior Lake, Minn., man was arrested, St. Croix County Sheriff Scott Knudson said. "Thank goodness a witness had taken a photo of him," Knudson said. "Another...
Minnesotan Falls Victim To Scary Kidnapping Scam
There are a lot of scams going around at any given time but this one is incredibly scary. A kidnapping scam has been reported in a city just a few hours from the Twin Ports. Like I said, there seems to be so many scams going around Minnesota and Wisconsin over the past few years. A recent scam was reported in Wisconsin, targeting residents via voicemail.
HCSO: Osseo Sipe Park Incident Linked to Gangs
The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrests of five people and the recovery of eight hand guns after last Wednesday’s large gathering at Osseo’s Sipe Park that drew numerous 911 calls. Witnesses described the scene as “chaotic.” Multiple eyewitness accounts said more than a hundred people...
Daunte Wright passenger files lawsuit against Brooklyn Center, Kim Potter
Kim Potter verdict recap: Guilty on all charges in Daunte Wright shooting, community reacts. A Hennepin County jury found former Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter guilty of first-degree and second-degree manslaughter in the deadly traffic stop shooting of Daunte Wright. She is now the third police officer to be found guilty on charges related to an on-duty death in the state of Minnesota.
52-Year-Old Man Went on Stabbing Spree, Killing 17-Year-Old Boy While Tubing on Wisconsin River: Sheriff
A middle-aged man went on a stabbing spree, killing a teenage boy and injuring four other people–all while they were tubing on a river, say authorities in St. Croix County, Wisconsin. Sheriff Scott Knudson did not name the people involved during his press conference on Saturday, but he described the suspect as being 52-years-old, and the slain victim as a 17-year-old boy (h/t KMSP). Both were from Minnesota, he said.
Man dies in shooting near Snelling Ave.
MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police say a man who they believe to be in his late teens died Friday night after suffering life-threatening gunshot wounds. According to a press release from the Minneapolis Police Department, officers responded to a reported shooting near the 4100 block of Snelling Avenue at about 11 p.m. Friday.
Sheriff: Teen flees officers at 120+ mph, crashes into two cars
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The sheriff's department says a teenage suspect is in custody after they fled officers and crashed into two cars while going over 120 mph in St. Paul.The Ramsey County Sheriff's Department says a deputy found a car with no license plates on Friday evening. The deputy followed the car but the suspect began to flee at 120 mph along Maryland Avenue.Officers tried to apply stop sticks, but the suspect went over a hill on Barclay street and hit the back of another car. That collision launched the victim's car into a front yard. Then, the suspect crashed into another car, at which time it came to a stop.The crashes injured two other drivers, the sheriff's office said on Saturday afternoon. The suspect, a 16-year-old boy, had a gun with him, the sheriff's office says. He has a previous criminal history and was unconscious, but breathing at the scene. He was taken to the hospital.
