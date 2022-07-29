ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opinion: Don't find new ways to waste fresh water on entertainment venues

By U-T Letters
Re “ Oceanside approves artificial surf lagoon resort for old drive-in theater property ” (July 27): Lakes Powell, Mead and Shasta are basically puddles now, and parts of the Colorado River look like a chain of puddles. Here we read that Oceanside wants to put in a luxury resort with a “surf lagoon.”

This will take 5.2 million gallons to fill and will lose 4 million gallons a year to evaporation. How does that make sense in a desert environment during a drought, when our water supplies are severely diminished?

It makes as much sense as the attempt to install a waveboard attraction at Santee Lakes in a bird sanctuary. That idea was rejected, and so should this ridiculous plan to waste fresh water on an entertainment venue.

Leaders seem to want to ignore the water issue. The problem isn’t going to vanish by ignoring it. I can’t believe anyone would think this is a good idea.

Barbara Graham

Bay Park

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

