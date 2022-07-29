TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Friday watch + weekend road-work alerts

westseattleblog.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 amazing steakhouses in SeattleAlina AndrasSeattle, WA
Florida’s Medical Marijuana Industry Receives a Boost – Leading Cannabis Marketplace Relocates to Florida From SeattleToby HazlewoodFlorida State
U.S. Housing Market Begins to Show Warning SignsPSki17Seattle, WA
Still More Permanent Walmart Closings Expected in 2022Joel EisenbergGuilford, CT
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Yes, that was rain
Tiffany August 1, 2022 (4:56 pm) ((Doing happy rain dance)) onion August 1, 2022 (6:04 pm) Mere chance that I glanced at my weather app and was able to bring in my cushions and sneakers minutes before the event. Geesh!. sbre August 1, 2022 (6:06 pm) My neighbors got a...
westseattleblog.com
TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: New week, new month
Sunny and warm today, high in the 80s expected. Ferries: WSF is on the 2-boat schedule for Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth. Check here for alerts/updates. Metro buses are on their regular weekday schedules; watch @kcmetroalerts for word of reroutes/trip cancellations. The West Seattle Water Taxi is on its regular schedule. BRIDGES AND DETOUR...
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Heat alert really did expire after double-record day
Just in case you had any doubt – that map from the National Weather Service website is proof, the heat alert really did expire at 9 pm and closer-to-normal temperatures are on the way. This after a two-record day – the sixth consecutive day with a 90+-degree high, and the hottest recorded high for this date (95, 16 degrees over the normal high for this date). The NWS says, “A weak trough and stronger onshore flow will bring cooler weather on Monday although still slightly above normal – high in the 80s.”
westseattleblog.com
ENCAMPMENTS: City crews at 26th/Juneau; gunfire at 26th/28th/Brandon; West Marginal Place plan
Updates on three encampments in eastern West Seattle:. 26TH/JUNEAU: As reported here, the 26th/Juneau encampment – site of a deadly shooting in June – was posted Friday with notices it would be swept as soon as today. The photo shows various city vehicles we saw there around midmorning;...
westseattleblog.com
Seafair Parade of Ships, Block Drop cleanup, Night Out supplies pickup, more for your West Seattle Monday
BLOCK DROP NEIGHBORHOOD CLEANUP: The Block Drops (providing equipment for a DIY cleanup) continue at a different location daily, with equipment available until 6 pm. Today’s location is the Charlestown water standpipe (40th/Charlestown). PICK UP NIGHT OUT MATERIALS: Having a block party tomorrow night for Night Out? Pick up...
westseattleblog.com
WHALES: Orcas off West Seattle, northbound
Svenry July 30, 2022 (9:46 pm) I didn’t speedwalk fast enough to catch them under the moon, but I managed this grainy shot from the beach across from Cactus. It was great to see them at sunset for the first time!
westseattleblog.com
Here’s when the Blue Angels arrive in Seattle for Seafair – and what’s different this year
You probably know by now that the U.S.Navy’s Blue Angels are performing at Seafair this Friday-Sunday, and practicing Thursday. Since they’re based at nearby Boeing Field during their Seafair visits, their arrival is also a matter of West Seattle interest, and we’ve received a few questions about the arrival schedule.
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE WEEKEND SCENE: Outriggers off Alki
While awaiting marathon swimmer Alison Peterson‘s arrival at Alki Point, we got a glimpse of one of today’s other big events = the Seattle Outrigger Canoe Club‘s annual “Da Grind” races. Paddlers raced on one of two courses, four miles and 12 miles. The outriggers we saw were on the long course, which went to Blake Island and back.
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE SUNDAY: 18 notes!
(Saturday sunrise, photographed by Marc Milrod) Mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, here’s what’s happening today:. TRAFFIC ALERTS: Here’s what SDOT has going today:. *Eastbound Spokane Street Viaduct closed until early Monday “to install signage, striping, and new bridge expansion joints, which allow the bridge...
westseattleblog.com
SEAFAIR: Fleet Week begins Monday with Parade of Ships in Elliott Bay
(US Navy file photo of USS Lake Champlain) One of the last big returning events of the summer is the climactic week of Seafair, from Fleet Week to the Blue Angels performances to hydroplane racing. It starts tomorrow with the Parade of Ships in Elliott Bay, passing West Seattle shores. Today the U.S. Navy announced which ships you’ll see before they dock at Pier 90 in Magnolia for tours: Guided-missile cruiser USS Lake Champlain (CG 57) from San Diego and guided-missile destroyer USS John Paul Jones (DDG 53) from Everett. The official Parade of Ships time on the downtown waterfront is 12:30 pm Monday, so they should be visible sometime in the preceding hour. As is the case most years – before the pandemic hiatus – U.S. Coast Guard and Royal Canadian Navy ships are expected to participate too. After the Parade of Ships, a USCG search-and-rescue demonstration is planned off the downtown waterfront. Meantime, Navy ship tours at Pier 90 are scheduled:
westseattleblog.com
Need meditation time in your life? ‘Zen-curious’ invited to weekly ‘sits’ in Fauntleroy
We’ve had the Puget Sound Zen Center‘s weekly Fauntleroy “sits” in the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar for some weeks now, but the organization wanted to explain a bit more about what they’re offering, whether you’re “Zen-curious” or have a longtime practice:
westseattleblog.com
UPDATED: Seattle Fire ‘scenes of violence’ response on California SW, quickly closed
10:04 PM: Seattle Fire has sent a “scenes of violence” response to the 5600 block of California SW for what the dispatcher has described as someone reported to have been “stabbed in the back with scissors.” Updates to come. 10:14 PM: The SFD response was downsized...
westseattleblog.com
Seattle Department. of Neighborhoods needs a new director, again
Six months to the day after Mayor Bruce Harrell announced Greg Wong as his choice to lead the Department of Neighborhoods, he’s made another announcement about Wong … bumping him up to Deputy Mayor. The announcement says Wong’s appointment follows the resignation of Kendee Yamaguchi, who had been a deputy mayor for seven months.. Department of Neighborhoods deputy director Sarah Morningstar will lead DoN while a new permanent director is sought; she’s been with the department for four years, after 16 years as an educator. Wong had spoken to the District 1 Community Network about his DoN plans just last month.
