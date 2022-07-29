ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Friday watch + weekend road-work alerts

 4 days ago
WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Yes, that was rain

Tiffany August 1, 2022 (4:56 pm) ((Doing happy rain dance)) onion August 1, 2022 (6:04 pm) Mere chance that I glanced at my weather app and was able to bring in my cushions and sneakers minutes before the event. Geesh!. sbre August 1, 2022 (6:06 pm) My neighbors got a...
TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: New week, new month

Sunny and warm today, high in the 80s expected. Ferries: WSF is on the 2-boat schedule for Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth. Check here for alerts/updates. Metro buses are on their regular weekday schedules; watch @kcmetroalerts for word of reroutes/trip cancellations. The West Seattle Water Taxi is on its regular schedule. BRIDGES AND DETOUR...
WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Heat alert really did expire after double-record day

Just in case you had any doubt – that map from the National Weather Service website is proof, the heat alert really did expire at 9 pm and closer-to-normal temperatures are on the way. This after a two-record day – the sixth consecutive day with a 90+-degree high, and the hottest recorded high for this date (95, 16 degrees over the normal high for this date). The NWS says, “A weak trough and stronger onshore flow will bring cooler weather on Monday although still slightly above normal – high in the 80s.”
WHALES: Orcas off West Seattle, northbound

Svenry July 30, 2022 (9:46 pm) I didn’t speedwalk fast enough to catch them under the moon, but I managed this grainy shot from the beach across from Cactus. It was great to see them at sunset for the first time!
WEST SEATTLE WEEKEND SCENE: Outriggers off Alki

While awaiting marathon swimmer Alison Peterson‘s arrival at Alki Point, we got a glimpse of one of today’s other big events = the Seattle Outrigger Canoe Club‘s annual “Da Grind” races. Paddlers raced on one of two courses, four miles and 12 miles. The outriggers we saw were on the long course, which went to Blake Island and back.
#Ferries#Asphalt#Signage#West Seattle Bridge#South Park#Traffic Accident#Sdot#Sw Spokane St#The Spokane St Viaduct
WEST SEATTLE SUNDAY: 18 notes!

(Saturday sunrise, photographed by Marc Milrod) Mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, here’s what’s happening today:. TRAFFIC ALERTS: Here’s what SDOT has going today:. *Eastbound Spokane Street Viaduct closed until early Monday “to install signage, striping, and new bridge expansion joints, which allow the bridge...
SEAFAIR: Fleet Week begins Monday with Parade of Ships in Elliott Bay

(US Navy file photo of USS Lake Champlain) One of the last big returning events of the summer is the climactic week of Seafair, from Fleet Week to the Blue Angels performances to hydroplane racing. It starts tomorrow with the Parade of Ships in Elliott Bay, passing West Seattle shores. Today the U.S. Navy announced which ships you’ll see before they dock at Pier 90 in Magnolia for tours: Guided-missile cruiser USS Lake Champlain (CG 57) from San Diego and guided-missile destroyer USS John Paul Jones (DDG 53) from Everett. The official Parade of Ships time on the downtown waterfront is 12:30 pm Monday, so they should be visible sometime in the preceding hour. As is the case most years – before the pandemic hiatus – U.S. Coast Guard and Royal Canadian Navy ships are expected to participate too. After the Parade of Ships, a USCG search-and-rescue demonstration is planned off the downtown waterfront. Meantime, Navy ship tours at Pier 90 are scheduled:
Seattle Department. of Neighborhoods needs a new director, again

Six months to the day after Mayor Bruce Harrell announced Greg Wong as his choice to lead the Department of Neighborhoods, he’s made another announcement about Wong … bumping him up to Deputy Mayor. The announcement says Wong’s appointment follows the resignation of Kendee Yamaguchi, who had been a deputy mayor for seven months.. Department of Neighborhoods deputy director Sarah Morningstar will lead DoN while a new permanent director is sought; she’s been with the department for four years, after 16 years as an educator. Wong had spoken to the District 1 Community Network about his DoN plans just last month.
