2022 Michigan primary election: No split tickets & 6 other things to know

By Max White
 4 days ago
The Michigan Primary Election is on Tuesday, Aug. 2 and hundreds of thousands of people will head to the polls to vote for the people they want to represent them in the November general election.

Ahead of the primary, we have seven different things you should know before you go to vote on Tuesday.

No splitting the ticket

During the Michigan primary, you are not allowed to vote "split ticket," which means voting for more than one party column. For example, you cannot vote for a Republican gubernatorial candidate and then a Democratic senatorial candidate.

Poll hours

Polls will open in Michigan at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m., giving you 13 hours to vote.

Bring ID to the polls

You will be asked to show a photo ID at the polls. That includes a driver's license or state-issued ID card, passport, military ID, student ID with a photo from high school or accredited college, tribal ID or any other federal or state government-issued photo ID.

If you do not have photo ID or forgot it, you can still vote. You will have to sign an affidavit stating that you are not in possession of a photo ID.

Sample ballots available online

If you'd like to see what your ballot will look like ahead of the Michigan primary, the Michigan Secretary of State's Office allows you to find your polling location and view a sample ballot that will look just like the one you will see when you arrive. Learn more here .

Don't wear any candidate apparel

According to the SOS, the state has banned election-related materials at the polls for decades. That includes clothing, buttons, pamphlets, fliers and stickers.

You cannot display them and you have to be more than 100 feet away from the entrance to a polling place to display such items.

If you do go to the polls with election-related items, you will be asked to cover it or remove it.

No photos, please

While at the polls during the voting period, you cannot take any photos or videos, and the use of video cameras, still cameras or other recording devices is strictly prohibited.

Problems at the polls

If you have any problems at the polls or are experiencing longer than average wait times, we want to hear about them.

Email us your problems or long wait times at tips@wxyz.com or by sending us a message on our Facebook page here.

You can also reach out to your county clerk or call the Michigan Bureau of Elections at 517-373-2540.

To learn more about the elections, visit the Secretary of State website here .

fox2detroit.com

Michigan primary election: See a sample ballot before you vote Aug. 2

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Before you head to the polls Tuesday, see what will be on your ballot. All Michigan voters will be deciding the governor candidates. Read more election coverage here. Congressional Delegation and legislature candidates will also be decided. The candidates you can select for these races depend...
wgvunews.org

Michigan Secretary of State issues election reminder

Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson says local clerks and law enforcement have received guidance on preventing intimidation at the polls. “I have seen throughout these last few years that the vast majority of voters and people and leaders in this state and this country believe in democracy and want it to survive. But we do see a number of bad actors continuing to escalate and coordinate their attempts to undermine the very principles of who we are.”
Arab American News

Our endorsements for the August 2 primaries

As a rule, primary elections do not enjoy the same attention that voters give to general elections, but party qualifiers are — in some races — so decisive that the general elections seem to be a foregone conclusion, and this applies to the fullest extent to the primary elections on Tuesday, August 2.
bridgemi.com

Political winds shifting in west Michigan. Can Peter Meijer survive the storm?

For decades, Kent County — home to Michigan’s second-largest city and the politically powerful DeVos family — was reliably red. Now, it’s a political tossup. In a major shift from previous maps, most of the county and metropolitan Grand Rapids are now included in the same congressional district as lakeshore communities like Muskegon and Grand Haven, making the 3rd Congressional District race far more politically competitive. In 2020, President Joe Biden won the region encompassed in the new district by 9 percentage points over former President Donald Trump.
Read the latest Detroit, Michigan news and weather from WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News, updated throughout the day.

