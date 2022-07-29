Indianapolis TV Schedule: July 2022 (NASCAR/INDYCAR)

racingnews.co
Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch Were Ratted Out By Another Team, Resulting in Disqualification, According to Cup Series Driver
This week one Cup Series driver revealed that Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch were ratted out by another team, which resulted in their historic disqualification at Pocono. The post Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch Were Ratted Out By Another Team, Resulting in Disqualification, According to Cup Series Driver appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NASCAR Star Kyle Busch Has Honest Admission On Racing Future
Two-time Cup champion Kyle Busch still doesn't have a contract for next season. Busch's longtime sponsor, M&M's and Mars Inc., is pulling out of the NASCAR game at the end of this season. If Joe Gibbs Racing is unable to find a replacement, Busch may need to look elsewhere for his 20th season.
NASCAR Cup Series: Kurt Busch out of the playoffs?
Is Kurt Busch at risk of missing the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs after missing Sunday’s race at Pocono Raceway with concussion-like symptoms?. For the first time since March 2015, Kurt Busch was absent from a NASCAR Cup Series race. In Saturday afternoon’s qualifying session for Sunday afternoon’s M&M’s Fan Appreciation 400 at Pocono Raceway, Busch advanced to the second round, but he crashed hard before he could compete his second run.
In North Carolina, NASCAR’s Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Seeks $16 Million for Slick Equestrian Estate
Click here to read the full article. A North Carolina property owned by NASCAR veteran Ricky Stenhouse Jr. has officially rumbled onto the market, according to a story in Dirt. Nestled amid the outskirts of Charlotte in Mooresville—known as “Race City U.S.A.,” for its large concentration of racing teams and drivers, as well as the NASCAR Technical Institute—the luxe spread is asking a speck under $16 million; according to the Charlotte Business Journal, it’s the most expensive single-family home currently listed for sale in the Charlotte region. Originally custom-built for retired NASCAR legend Ernie Irvan back in 2001, and subsequently rebuilt...
Kevin Harvick, Other Drivers Call Out NASCAR Following Kurt Busch’s Pocono Crash
As Kurt Busch misses his second consecutive race with concussion symptoms, drivers appear to take issue with NASCAR’s protocols. Kevin Harvick remains outspoken and at the forefront of driver-safety discussions. Harvick and other competitors raised concerns in speaking with reporters on Saturday before the Brickyard event at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.
AJ Allmendinger collapses after NASCAR race at Indianapolis (Video)
The driver suffered from a cooling shirt failure at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. On Sunday, NASCAR visited the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The series took on the 14-turn road course at the famed race track. AJ Allmendinger suffered an issue with his cooling shirt. The shirt is designed to run cool...
AthlonSports.com
NASCAR Starting Lineup for Sunday's Verizon 200 at the Brickyard at Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course
The NASCAR Cup Series heads to the 14-turn, 2.439-mile Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course for the 22nd race of the year. Just five regular-season races remain in the 2022 season as the race to the postseason heats up. There are two playoff spots remaining for a new winner hoping to...
Joe Gibbs Racing puts nose tape on display after NASCAR DQ (Video)
Joe Gibbs Racing shows exactly what brought the disqualifications in video; Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch comment. Last weekend at Pocono Raceway, Joe Gibbs Racing crossed the finish line with a 1-2 finish. Just a few hours later, race winner Denny Hamlin and runner-up finisher Kyle Busch were disqualified. The win was handed to Chase Elliott.
Yardbarker
Dale Earnhardt Jr. hints at positive Kyle Busch contract news
Dale Earnhardt Jr. hinted at some possible positive news regarding Kyle Busch’s contract situation. Busch will be a free agent after the season, and it’s unclear what he might do next. Will he remain with Joe Gibbs Racing after spending the last 15 seasons with them? Or will he explore other options?
NASCAR World Reacts To Sunday's Terrifying Wreck
It's been quite a day for wrecks at NASCAR's Cup Series race in Indianapolis on Sunday afternoon. Several prominent drivers have wrecked over the course of the race on Sunday. However, one stands out, with Kyle Larson and Ty Dillon colliding at a high-speed rate. This was pretty scary to...
Denny Hamlin Brings Trophy For Chase Elliott: NASCAR World Reacts
Denny Hamlin was given the trophy at Pocono last weekend, after he appeared to take home the win at the Cup Series race. However, both Hamlin and another driver were disqualified from the race, leading to a shocking result. Chase Elliott is now the true champion. Hamlin has reportedly brought...
NASCAR: 2022 Indianapolis qualifying – Full starting lineup
Keep tabs on Saturday’s qualifying session for Sunday afternoon’s NASCAR Cup Series race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course, the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard. The NASCAR Cup Series is back to road course racing this weekend at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course, a track which was added to the schedule in 2021 after the traditional Brickyard 400 on the oval track was axed after 2020.
PWMania
WWE SummerSlam Results – July 30, 2022
The 35th annual WWE SummerSlam special event has arrived, as “The Biggest Party of the Summer” goes down tonight from Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee, airing live via the WWE Network on Peacock, as well as on traditional pay-per-view. WWE SUMMERSLAM KICKOFF SHOW RESULTS (7/30/2022) It’s that time...
NBC Sports
NASCAR Cup Series results: Tyler Reddick wins at Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — Tyler Reddick drove through trouble late in the race and won Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course. Reddick outran Ross Chastain, who used an access road on the final restart to rejoin the field beyond Turn 1, a move NASCAR later deemed inappropriate. Chastain was dropped to 27th in the finish order.
Video: Scary Collision During Cup Series In Indianapolis
There have been some scary collisions during Sunday's Cup Series race in Indianapolis. Kyle Larson and Ty Dillon collided in what was probably the most-intense of them all. Larson and Dillon collided during a turn at nearly full speed on Sunday afternoon. This was scary to watch:. Thankfully, both drivers...
CBS Sports
NASCAR Cup Series at Indianapolis: Live updates, highlights, results for the Verizon 200
Nearly 30 years after the Indianapolis Motor Speedway opened Gasoline Alley to stock cars for the very first time, NASCAR has begun to take a different approach to racing across the fabled yard of bricks. For the second year in a row, the path to the winner's circle at Indy has taken on more twists and turns, even as the prize of the Brickyard remains the same.
Indianapolis Race Results: July 31, 2022 (NASCAR Cup Series)
NASCAR results from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course. The NASCAR Cup Series drivers are unloaded in Speedway, Indiana. The 14-turn Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course is set to host the Verizon 200. View the Indianapolis results for the NASCAR Cup Series below. Indianapolis Menu. ARCA: Race. Indycar: Prac/Qual |...
Kyle Busch open to racing 'for under my market value' in '23
INDIANAPOLIS — (AP) — Kyle Busch started his Saturday by joining past winners at the hallowed Indianapolis Motor Speedway for a class photo on the Yard of Bricks. He was seated next to Arie Luyendyk, in front of Marcus Ericsson, Alexander Rossi and Helio Castroneves — a combined eight Indy 500 titles flanking NASCAR's only active driver with multiple Cup championships.
Indianapolis Starting Lineup: July 2022 (NASCAR Cup Series)
NASCAR starting positions for Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Tomorrow, the NASCAR Cup Series takes the green flag in Speedway, Indiana. This morning, the field is set for two rounds of qualifying on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course. View the Indianapolis starting lineup for the NASCAR Cup Series below. Indianapolis Menu.
Ross Chastain, Austin Dillon penalized by NASCAR after Indianapolis (Video)
Watch the video of the move that brought the penalties below. On Sunday, NASCAR unloaded in Speedway, Indiana. It was the second annual race on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course for the NASCAR Cup Series. Watch the video of the move by Ross Chastain and Austin Dillon below. Several...
