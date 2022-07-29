51st Annual AmeriCU Syracuse Arts & Crafts Festival Kicks Off, Showcasing the Talents of 130+ Artists, Craftspeople & Entertainers

www.urbancny.com
The Interview: Part 1- Onondaga County Executive J. Ryan McMahon and the Inner Harbor Aquarium Proposal
I took the opportunity to speak with Onondaga County Executive J. Ryan McMahon about the proposed Aquarium at Syracuse’s Inner Harbor. The 84-million-dollar price tag for the project has been a conversation starter, to say the least. The proposal has been controversial from the start as advocates for the poor have stated their opposition to the Aquarium. Along with those that simply say, “we don’t need an aquarium”.
Agriculture Commissioner Holds Farm Bill Listening Session in Central New York
New York State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball, along with partners from fellow state agencies, the legislature, and New York Farm Bureau, will visit the New York State Fairgrounds in Onondaga County to conduct the next in a series of listening sessions to engage with and hear from constituents about the importance of the 2023 Farm Bill to New York State. Participants will have three minutes to speak during the session as time allows and are invited to RSVP for the session or submit written comments at FarmBill@agriculture.ny.gov.
Syracuse Inner Harbor Aquarium Proposal: Take the Suburban Money and Run
As I let the idea of an aquarium rattle around in my head, I began to wonder about the cost, the logic of the proposal and if it will be a drain on Onondaga County taxpayers. Or as critics point out, there are so many pressing human-service needs, why not invest there? First, the overwhelmingly Republican Onondaga County Legislature would never agree to allocating direct payments to families with children.
Syracuse City School District Students Engage in District’s First Summer Digital Literacy Enrichment Program
Thanks to support from AT&T, the MOST, Tech4Kidz, and Syracuse University, students at two Syracuse City School District schools are enjoying a special digital literacy enrichment program this summer. Intended to help close the diversity gap in technology, the program is bringing hands-on technology enrichment to more than 110 SCSD...
County Legislator Charles Garland Secures Commitment Supporting Various Southside initiatives from Onondaga County Executive J. Ryan McMahon
When Onondaga County Legislator Charles Garland 16th District was sworn in, the newly minted Legislator hit the ground running. There are many issues facing the 16th Legislative District which he represents. From the beginning he pledged to work on behalf of the people living in the 16th District. Already, he’s informing his constituents of meetings, he’s identified issues that he’s become aware of as a member of the Onondaga County Legislature. Asking for feedback, which he then will use to stake out his position on the legislature.
