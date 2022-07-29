51st Annual AmeriCU Syracuse Arts & Crafts Festival Kicks Off, Showcasing the Talents of 130+ Artists, Craftspeople & Entertainers

New York State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball, along with partners from fellow state agencies, the legislature, and New York Farm Bureau, will visit the New York State Fairgrounds in Onondaga County to conduct the next in a series of listening sessions to engage with and hear from constituents about the importance of the 2023 Farm Bill to New York State. Participants will have three minutes to speak during the session as time allows and are invited to RSVP for the session or submit written comments at FarmBill@agriculture.ny.gov.

ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY ・ 9 HOURS AGO