Florida deputy strikes, kills pedestrian crossing interstate

 4 days ago
Jacqueline
4d ago

Sorry for the person hit, and also sorry for the deputy. What an unfortunate accident. Your not allowed to walk on the intestate so that person put his own life at risk. May he rest in Heavenly peace and my the deputy not feel guilt for this accident. ✝️🙏🏻✝️

AT S.R.
4d ago

crossing 95? ...one of the most dangerous expressways in the country...I only feel sorry for the officer...

Common Sense
4d ago

Not the Deputies fault if a person runs out in traffic on I-95. That could have easily been you driving.

