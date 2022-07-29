Florida deputy strikes, kills pedestrian crossing interstate

A woman who worked at a Dania Beach parking lot when she was captured on video seeming to punch a woman and using a racial slur has been fired and charged with two counts of battery, a city official said. Laura Carlin, a 30-year-old part-time employee who had only been on the job for four months and was still on probationary status, was fired by Dania Beach on Monday, according to Dania Beach ...

DANIA BEACH, FL ・ 5 DAYS AGO