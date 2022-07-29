Bossier Parish hosts energy policy expert from the U.S. Chamber

My Out of Town Friends and Family Will Always Get a Warm Donut Before They Leave Shreveport. One of my favorite memories that I have with my cousins from California is showing them the beauty of warm donuts, you have to understand warm donuts aren't a thing in California. Yes, we have places that sell donuts, however, no one sells a delicious glazed donut that is still hot. Even an empty box of Southern Maid Donuts is sexy. All the glaze left in the box is proof that there was once happiness in the box.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 16 HOURS AGO