Bossier Parish, LA

Bossier Parish hosts energy policy expert from the U.S. Chamber

By Alexandra Meachum
KTAL
 4 days ago
Natchitoches Times

Parish to get almost $1 million for broadband

Natchitoches Parish was awarded $947,947.34 in GUMBO funding for broadband. Gov. John Bel Edwards was joined by state lawmakers, locally elected leaders in North Louisiana and Higher Education Commissioner Kim Hunter Reed to announce a $130 million investment from the America Rescue Plan to bring more affordable and accessible internet to more than 66,000 households and small businesses through Internet Service Providers in 50 parishes.
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
KTAL

Caddo Commission looks to prevent power disconnection

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS)- Parish Commissioners discussed solutions for rising energy bills and heard from residents about increasing costs on Monday. “My mother-in-law is on a fixed income, so she cannot afford to pay for her electricity bill. She lives across the street from me. Now her bill is $550, but she’s only bringing in $800 something. She’s retired. So something is wrong,” one resident told the commission.
CADDO PARISH, LA
KTAL

Two new Louisiana laws, what do they mean?

LOUISIANA (KLFY)- Two new Louisiana laws go into effect, protecting people’s constitutional rights, according to Peter Robins-Brown, Executive Director of Louisiana Progress. Act 391 and Act 473 are the two new Louisiana laws that go into effect, which rely on U.S. constitutional jurisprudence to protect people from unreasonable incarceration...
LOUISIANA STATE
KTAL

Caddo Commission discuss high electric bills

The commission heard from SWEPCO officials about why bills are so high and how to prevent anyone from being disconnected. Store owner thwarts armed robbery attempt with shotgun …. Chicago woman found dead after documenting divorce …. Did sharing details of toxic break-ups lead to death? …. Home burns down...
CADDO PARISH, LA
Teal Jones Group to Build $110 Million Facility

It’s not just the Boy Scout motto. It was key to landing the largest industrial investment, and the largest international investment, in Bossier Parish. Teal Jones Group, a Canadian forestry products company, broke ground July 11 on a $110 million lumber production facility near Plain Dealing that will create nearly 500 new jobs in the area.
LOUISIANA STATE
K945

Don’t Speed on I-10; New Law Goes Into Effect Today in Louisiana

There Is a New Law That Has Gone Into Effect Today That You Need to Know About. This new law takes effect on August 1st. Governor John Bel Edwards signed the bill, SB 435 law this bill will have a huge impact on several drivers in Louisiana. This bill will factor driving time into speeding tickets for violators traveling on the Interstate 10 Atchafalaya Basin Bridge. Yes, you're officially being timed on how long it takes you to get from one point of the bridge to the other.
LOUISIANA STATE
KNOE TV8

Concealed carry law for veterans takes effect in Louisiana

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Nearly 300,000 people can now carry a concealed weapon in Louisiana. A measure authored by Monroe senator Jay Morris allows honorably discharged veterans and active-duty military members to carry concealed weapons without a permit or training. “Our veterans are the reasons we are able to enjoy...
LOUISIANA STATE
Kiss Country 93.7

This Shreveport Donut Favorite Needs to Open in North Bossier

My Out of Town Friends and Family Will Always Get a Warm Donut Before They Leave Shreveport. One of my favorite memories that I have with my cousins from California is showing them the beauty of warm donuts, you have to understand warm donuts aren't a thing in California. Yes, we have places that sell donuts, however, no one sells a delicious glazed donut that is still hot. Even an empty box of Southern Maid Donuts is sexy. All the glaze left in the box is proof that there was once happiness in the box.
SHREVEPORT, LA
kadn.com

Marijuana Odor Not Allowed To Justify Searches In Louisiana

Louisiana (KADN)- "This law are always designed to protect both sides. Public and also law enforcement as well." For years in Louisiana citizens, private property could be searched and seized if a police officer said three words... I smell marijuana. Now Act 473 prohibits the search without a warrant based...
LOUISIANA STATE
KTAL

Louisiana State Fair 2022: what you need to know

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The 116th State Fair of Louisiana is set to return in October with Dollar Day. The State Fair of Louisiana is back this fall and on the calendar for Oct. 27 through Nov. 13 at the Louisiana State Fairgrounds in Shreveport. Opening day, Oct. 27,...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Providence House is a one-of-a-kind homeless shelter serving Shreveport-Bossier

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Providence House is the only homeless shelter in the Shreveport-Bossier area focusing on families. We met Anthony, a single father of two, thankful for the help Providence House provides his family. They were living in a van and had nowhere to go before they came. He says it is very important that he and his children stay together.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Street dedication honoring Shreveport community leader

SHREVEPORT, La. - A street dedication was held Saturday on 120 Carondolet Drive in Shreveport to honor the late Cynthia Hightower-Jenkins, who died in July of 2021. Jenkins had many roles in Shreveport including, entrepreneur, interior design and social activist. She's survived by her husband, Louisiana State Representative, Sam Jenkins...
SHREVEPORT, LA

