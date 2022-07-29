Bossier Parish hosts energy policy expert from the U.S. Chamber

www.arklatexhomepage.com
Natchitoches Times
Parish to get almost $1 million for broadband
Natchitoches Parish was awarded $947,947.34 in GUMBO funding for broadband. Gov. John Bel Edwards was joined by state lawmakers, locally elected leaders in North Louisiana and Higher Education Commissioner Kim Hunter Reed to announce a $130 million investment from the America Rescue Plan to bring more affordable and accessible internet to more than 66,000 households and small businesses through Internet Service Providers in 50 parishes.
KTAL
Caddo Commission looks to prevent power disconnection
CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS)- Parish Commissioners discussed solutions for rising energy bills and heard from residents about increasing costs on Monday. “My mother-in-law is on a fixed income, so she cannot afford to pay for her electricity bill. She lives across the street from me. Now her bill is $550, but she’s only bringing in $800 something. She’s retired. So something is wrong,” one resident told the commission.
KTAL
Two new Louisiana laws, what do they mean?
LOUISIANA (KLFY)- Two new Louisiana laws go into effect, protecting people’s constitutional rights, according to Peter Robins-Brown, Executive Director of Louisiana Progress. Act 391 and Act 473 are the two new Louisiana laws that go into effect, which rely on U.S. constitutional jurisprudence to protect people from unreasonable incarceration...
KTAL
Caddo Commission discuss high electric bills
The commission heard from SWEPCO officials about why bills are so high and how to prevent anyone from being disconnected. Store owner thwarts armed robbery attempt with shotgun …. Chicago woman found dead after documenting divorce …. Did sharing details of toxic break-ups lead to death? …. Home burns down...
Here are the new laws taking effect in Louisiana starting Monday
BATON ROUGE, La. — Police in Louisiana can't use the smell of marijuana as a reason for warrantless searches of homes under a law taking effect Monday. It's one of numerous laws with an effective date of Aug. 1 approved during the 2022 regular legislative session. Other new laws...
WWL-TV
Louisiana native becomes first Black four-star General in U.S. Marine history
NEW ORLEANS — Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Michael Langley of Louisiana was confirmed to be a four-star general in the U.S. Marine Corps. He is the first Black four-star general in the history of the Marines, according to Governor John Bel Edwards. Lt. Langley has been a Marine for...
L'Observateur
Louisiana audit shows government employee received unemployment benefits while continuing to work
(The Center Square) — A secretary with the Washington Parish Fire Protection District No. 7 received unemployment insurance during the pandemic while continuing to work for the government, according to the Louisiana Legislative Auditor. Louisiana Legislative Auditor Mike Waguespack issued an audit report for the Washington Parish Fire Protection...
NOLA.com
Louisiana to get $134 million to make roads, bridges and other infrastructure more resilient
Louisiana will get $134 million over the next five years from a $7.3 billion pot of federal money to address climate change impacts on transportation, the Department of Transportation's Federal Highway Administration announced Friday. And officials said even more could be coming through competitive grants. Deputy Secretary of Transportation Polly...
theforumnews.com
Teal Jones Group to Build $110 Million Facility
It’s not just the Boy Scout motto. It was key to landing the largest industrial investment, and the largest international investment, in Bossier Parish. Teal Jones Group, a Canadian forestry products company, broke ground July 11 on a $110 million lumber production facility near Plain Dealing that will create nearly 500 new jobs in the area.
Don’t Speed on I-10; New Law Goes Into Effect Today in Louisiana
There Is a New Law That Has Gone Into Effect Today That You Need to Know About. This new law takes effect on August 1st. Governor John Bel Edwards signed the bill, SB 435 law this bill will have a huge impact on several drivers in Louisiana. This bill will factor driving time into speeding tickets for violators traveling on the Interstate 10 Atchafalaya Basin Bridge. Yes, you're officially being timed on how long it takes you to get from one point of the bridge to the other.
KTAL
Shreveport City Council candidate accused of living in Bossier City disqualified
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport City Council Dist. A candidate Kinsey Montgomery has been disqualified from running for the office following a hearing in a legal challenge to his candidacy filed late last week. Kinsey Montgomery was challenging Tabatha Taylor for the District A seat, which includes the North...
KTAL
A portion of I-49 in Shreveport dedicated to ‘Cooper Road Pioneers’
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Lawmakers decided to dedicate a portion of Interstate 49 to a historic Shreveport neighborhood during the 2022 legislative session. The State of Louisiana also turned over control of several plots of land in Caddo Parish. Act 350 will designate and rename a portion of I-49...
KTAL
Perkins vows appeal, calls disqualification from mayor’s race ‘voter suppression’
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins is vowing to appeal a ruling issued Tuesday by a Caddo District Judge disqualifying him from running for this year’s mayoral election. “We’ve read the court’s opinion, and we respectfully disagree. The court found that there was no motive on...
KNOE TV8
Concealed carry law for veterans takes effect in Louisiana
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Nearly 300,000 people can now carry a concealed weapon in Louisiana. A measure authored by Monroe senator Jay Morris allows honorably discharged veterans and active-duty military members to carry concealed weapons without a permit or training. “Our veterans are the reasons we are able to enjoy...
This Shreveport Donut Favorite Needs to Open in North Bossier
My Out of Town Friends and Family Will Always Get a Warm Donut Before They Leave Shreveport. One of my favorite memories that I have with my cousins from California is showing them the beauty of warm donuts, you have to understand warm donuts aren't a thing in California. Yes, we have places that sell donuts, however, no one sells a delicious glazed donut that is still hot. Even an empty box of Southern Maid Donuts is sexy. All the glaze left in the box is proof that there was once happiness in the box.
kadn.com
Marijuana Odor Not Allowed To Justify Searches In Louisiana
Louisiana (KADN)- "This law are always designed to protect both sides. Public and also law enforcement as well." For years in Louisiana citizens, private property could be searched and seized if a police officer said three words... I smell marijuana. Now Act 473 prohibits the search without a warrant based...
L'Observateur
Reminder: Louisiana Law Provides Strong Right of Self Defense Against Car Jackings, Other Crimes
In view of the increasing number of carjackings in Shreveport-Bossier—as well as the uptick in those occurring in Baton Rouge and New Orleans—it is worth revisiting the law that provides for the right of self-defense if citizens of Louisiana are attacked while in our vehicles, businesses, or in our homes.
KTAL
Louisiana State Fair 2022: what you need to know
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The 116th State Fair of Louisiana is set to return in October with Dollar Day. The State Fair of Louisiana is back this fall and on the calendar for Oct. 27 through Nov. 13 at the Louisiana State Fairgrounds in Shreveport. Opening day, Oct. 27,...
KTAL
Providence House is a one-of-a-kind homeless shelter serving Shreveport-Bossier
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Providence House is the only homeless shelter in the Shreveport-Bossier area focusing on families. We met Anthony, a single father of two, thankful for the help Providence House provides his family. They were living in a van and had nowhere to go before they came. He says it is very important that he and his children stay together.
KTBS
Street dedication honoring Shreveport community leader
SHREVEPORT, La. - A street dedication was held Saturday on 120 Carondolet Drive in Shreveport to honor the late Cynthia Hightower-Jenkins, who died in July of 2021. Jenkins had many roles in Shreveport including, entrepreneur, interior design and social activist. She's survived by her husband, Louisiana State Representative, Sam Jenkins...
